We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

If Your Bedroom Is Your Happy Place, These 38 Things Will Make It Even Happier

You'll love spending time in your room even more now.

Taylor Steele
by Taylor Steele

BuzzFeed Staff

1. boho chic duvet set whose embroidered tufts give it a pleasant texture, which only adds to its cozy sophistication. There are ties inside to keep your duvet insert in place and a zipper closure to seal it closed easily.

An intricately textured white bedspread on a neatly made bed
www.amazon.com

Promising review: "OMG, I love this duvet! It’s so freaking pretty! It’s a little bit larger than the comforters I use, but that’s fine. Buy one; you will not be disappointed." —lupe

Get the queen set from Amazon for $49.99 (available in sizes twin–king and 11 colors). 

2. A (dare I say) sexy red lip telephone because the '90s called and...no, that's it. The '90s called. Are you gonna answer it, or what?

Unique red lip-shaped telephone on a white surface
www.amazon.com

Promising review: "Very cute phone. It's very lightweight so it moves around when you are talking on it. Easy to assemble. The ringer is loud, and the numbers are easy to read. Purchased more for its attractive design. Would definitely purchase again." —KALEN CARROLL

Get it from Amazon for $17.99 (available in three colors).

3. A huggable banana duck plush toy — I mean, what else is there to say?! Just look at how adorable this little (but kinda big) guy is!

a model hugging a large banana duck plushie
Amazon

Promising review: "Once you get this duck, your life will be changed. It is soft and plush and perfect for snuggling! Banana duck is life." —Sarah Kenton

Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in four sizes).

4. A bouquet of 20 artificial tulips — made of a silky soft material, these faux flowers look identical to the real things! Now you don't have to count up any fallen, wilting petals wondering if your crush loves you or loves you not, because these flowers were meant to last forever!

Vase of white artificial tulips displayed for home decor
Vase with pink artificial tulips
www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

Promising review: "These exceeded all expectations! They look and feel absolutely real! My grandma couldn’t tell the difference, which was quite comical, but they are so pretty and add to any room!" —danielle

Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in lots of colors).

5. An acrylic book-shaped flower vase so you can combine your love of books and flowers. Become the Belle of your own provincial town because this is 100% giving "Beauty and the Beast" vibes.

A clear book-shaped vase with flowers coming out of it
A clear red version of the base with colorful flowers propped on a desk
www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

Check out a TikTok of the book vase in action here. 

Promising review: "The vase was so pretty I bought a second! They're durable and very appealing to the eye. I will be purchasing more." —kayla

Get it from Amazon for $12.99 (available in five colors). 

6. A modern velvet storage bench whose unique design will help bring your bedroom into the 22nd century. Put this at the foot of your bed, and store your extra sheets and blankets inside!

A pink velvet bench with a curved seat and cylindrical legs
Velvet upholstered storage bench with open lid showcasing interior storage space
Amazon

Promising review: "This bench is gorgeous, and for this price, it's a must!! " —lexi

Get it from Amazon for $159.99 (available in five colors).

7. An elegant moon cycle garland for a ~heavenly~ touch you can hang above your bed.

A close-up of the charms on the moon necklace. One is a full golden moon and the other is a crescent moon.
reviewer image of the garland hanging from a wall
www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

Promising review: "I was pretty nervous ordering this because there weren't a ton of reviews on the gold moon phase. When this arrived, I thought I would have to assemble it, but it was already put together and nicely packaged so the chains didn't tangle! The quality is so much better than I expected and you can see in my pictures the moons are pretty thick/heavy. They gave me gold matching screws to hang it but I just used a thumbtack instead. Love this!" —Holly Grote

Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in two sizes and three colors).

8. A luxurious soy wax candle scented with jasmine, oud, and sandalwood to bring a sense of worldly wonder to your room.

A lit candle with black glass and white type text saying it's a jasmine, oud, and sandalwood scent with a cotton wick
www.amazon.com

Lulu Candles is a US-based small business that specializes in scented candles and perfumes. 

Promising review: "I was staying over at a friend's house and sitting next to her coffee table. She had this candle on the table, and even though it wasn't lit I could smell it, and it was so delicious that I instantly went online to find it and bought it for myself! If this came in a perfume, I would buy enough to last the rest of my life. I don't know how to even explain the scent but if you are an amber/patchouli/vanilla fan, this is absolutely for you. The jasmine adds an unbelievable freshness without a flowery scent. I even bought the shampoo and conditioner, which I will probably use as more of a body wash and shaving cream, but that is how desperate I am to get this scent on me!" —Melissa I. 

Get it from Lulu Candles on Amazon for $19.95+ (available in three sizes, in gift box options, in packs of two, and in a variety of scents).  

9. A whimsical dimmable candle warmer lamp so you don't have to bother with open flames to fill your bedroom with lovely aromas. It even has a timer with a shutoff function for your safety.

A gold-stemmed lamp with a flower-shaped bulb shining light down on a warmed candle
green and pink warmer lamp with a candle placed under it
Amazon, www.amazon.com

Promising review: "This is a beautiful candle warmer, and it works splendidly. I would recommend that anyone looking for a candle warmer that warms from a heating lamp get this one as long as they love the flower look. I do!" —reader

Get it from Amazon for $29.98+ (available in eight styles). 

10. Three glass suncatchers — watch as bright colors bounce around your room as the light passes through these prisms.

reviewer image of one of the glass suncatchers
GIF of colors bouncing around ceiling
www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

Promising review: “I love these and my cats do too! When I gently spin one hung in front of a window (with the right lighting) my cats chase the rainbows around the room.” —Nancy O.

Get it from Amazon for $8.89.

11. A hanging disco ball planter if you're looking for a groovy home for your sprouts and blossoms. And there's a drainage hole so your blooming beauties are less likely to suffer root rot.

reviewer image of a plant in the hanging disco ball planter
www.amazon.com

Promising review: “This planter brings me so much joy every day! It is well-crafted and beautifully packaged. I appreciate the extra touches, like the fact it comes with a few extra mirrored tiles and that there are different ways to display it (it comes with a stand and nicely braided hanging rope). Every day, my whole living room becomes a party :) Cannot recommend enough.” —Phil 

Get it from Amazon for $29.97.

12. And a mini disco ball diffuser to help turn your bedroom into a retro-inspired aromatherapeutic spa. Plus, you can set it so it rotates and changes colors!

A rose gold disco ball-shaped humidifier releases mist on a table
A disco ball-shaped humidifier with mist coming out
www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

According to Johns Hopkins, you may want to avoid diffusing oils around larger groups and young children because of the side effects of different oils.

Promising review: "Completely delightful! If you are looking at it, just go ahead and buy two. One for you and to give to your bestie! It's about to be your favorite household accessory! Yes, you will want one in every room just to make you smile! 100% recommend!" —Christian

Get it from Amazon for $35.97+ (available in two sizes and four colors).