37 Things That’ll Help Make Sure You Don’t Wither Away While You Work From Home

Promising review: "During the summer, hot coffee is typically the last thing I want in the morning. I work from home, so finding a good way to make cold brew has been a goal of mine for several years. In the past, I've tried using a French press, and the results were OK, but the biggest problem I had was that it just made too small a quantity of coffee at any one time. I saw this unit on Amazon and decided to give it a try. So far, it's been very good after three or four batches of coffee. It makes considerably more than my French press, so it lasts me a couple of days. Once I finish what's in it, I rinse it out and immediately grind more beans and refill it so it's ready again by the following morning." —Rich



Get it from Amazon for $29.99.