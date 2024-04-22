37 Things That’ll Help Make Sure You Don’t Wither Away While You Work From Home

1. A screaming goat figurine because every now and then you need to scream but feel a little too self-conscious to let out your roar. That's where this lil' guy comes in. It'll do the screaming for you! It even comes with a book full of fun facts and trivia about the ever-majestic goat.
Promising review: "This is a hilarious way to scream at the universe without hurting your throat. I often gift this to people who are struggling. It generates a smile and lets them know it’s OK to feel like screaming." —meggysmallz
2. An adorable froggy desk companion to help you stay on task when you're feeling the urge to spend half an hour on TikTok.
Promising review: "Absolutely adorable little item, sturdy and super cute! I'm so excited to have it sitting on my desk to motivate me!" —Celestina Grey
3. A mini wacky waving inflatable tube guy if you need a fun (but silent) coworker at your WFH station.
Promising review: "I opened the package and screamed for joy! As I placed the 9-volt battery, my hands trembled with what would happen next! As I turned on the wacky waving inflatable tube man, I knew I had a friend for life. Someone you can really count on to cheer you up when you are feeling down. He brought me such joy I started to cry with laughter and happiness." —Robert Wurstner
4. A pack of six squishy Crayola fidget balls that you can stack, stick, or sling when you're feeling a lil' stressed while working from home! The best part is the balls won't leave behind any residue. Whether they're being used as stress balls or as a temporary wall ornament, these fidget balls are a ton of fun!
And when the balls lose their stickiness, just clean them up with soap and water for them to feel like new again!
Promising review: "As an adult with ADHD, I was never particularly attracted to the typical fidget devices. But I've always loved sticky textures (remember those stick hands we used to play with?), and these fit perfectly in my palm, so I can roll and squeeze it all day while working, watching, or playing." —A
5. A USB mouse jiggler because sometimes you need to take an extended bathroom break, which would mean looking like you're not active on Google Chat, Teams, or Slack. It has three modes that can simulate mouse movement along different trajectories.
Promising review: "This thing is GREAT. My workplace recently started this 'security' thing where our computers lock after 15 minutes of inactivity. Every time I turn to do some work on my side desk for a little while and look back, my computer is locked and I have to type my password in again. That is ridiculous. This little device solves that problem. I want my computer to lock when I want it to lock, like at the end of the day!!! On the smallest movement setting, it only moves the cursor one or two pixels up, down, right, and left, and it is not enough to interfere with my normal mouse movements." —G.Adams
6. A compact light therapy lamp to simulate sunlight right at your desk if your home office doesn't get great light. This may help melt away dreary moods so you can get back to living your life to the fullest.
Promising review: "I work from home at night. I never see the light of day during the winter. This light has been a joy to have and gives great light at my desk to work with [as well as] the benefit of mimicking sun exposure. It’s very easy to use and to replace bulbs." —Amazon Customer
7. A desktop punching bag if you've spent the day writing and deleting "per my last email" because you know you don't have the energy to explain yourself again.
8. A memory foam chair cushion that'll turn any chair into a comfy office chair. It may also help relieve lower back and tushy discomfort. Plus, its heat-responsive technology and ergonomic design mean you can say goodbye to bad posture and joint pain.
Promising review: "I sit for hours at a time, and I always complain about my back or bottom hurting. Well, once I started sitting on this memory foam cushion, I noticed a difference right away. And I was still comfortable sitting after a few hours. The cushion is large and fits my entire chair seat. I am happy it works and is large enough for all of me!! The cushion also has a zipper on the back so the cover can be removed and washed. My bottom is happy, and so is my back." —AkaPurple
9. A lumbar roll because your back has been screaming out for help from that rickety office chair you've been sitting in. It comes with a strap, so you don't have to worry about it moving throughout the workday.
Promising review: "I put this around my desk chair as I work from home all day long. It takes a day or so to get used to and now I can't live without it (it's been a few weeks since I bought it). It helps me sit up straight and is really comfortable. You can adjust it easily it slips easily over any chair (my large ergonomic chair works well with this). My PT suggested this. He also takes this in his car when he drives long distances. I haven't done that yet, but I can see how easy it is to travel with. Highly recommend." —KO_ST
10. A relaxing, handmade soy wax candle so at least your nostrils will feel like they've been transported to a land full of eucalyptus, peppermint, and clove when the rest of you is stuck sitting behind a screen. So breathe in this calming scent and breathe out any stress.
Promising review: "This is such a beautiful candle and really goes with my decor. It burns great and covers up the kitty litter smell in my bathroom. The scent is natural and reminiscent of a relaxing day at the spa." —Emily M94
11. Or a mini disco ball diffuser to help turn your WFH space into a retro-inspired aromatherapeutic spa. Plus, you can set it so it rotates and changes colors!
Promising review: "Love it! I got this for my office, and it makes me smile. So fun! Just get it." —Lindsey
12. A 2-quart mason jar cold brew coffee maker — just add coffee grounds to the mesh filter, pour in water, and let it sit overnight. It even has a flip-cap pour spout for a no-mess pour. Prep this before bed so you can have coffee first thing in the morning!
Promising review: "During the summer, hot coffee is typically the last thing I want in the morning. I work from home, so finding a good way to make cold brew has been a goal of mine for several years. In the past, I've tried using a French press, and the results were OK, but the biggest problem I had was that it just made too small a quantity of coffee at any one time. I saw this unit on Amazon and decided to give it a try. So far, it's been very good after three or four batches of coffee. It makes considerably more than my French press, so it lasts me a couple of days. Once I finish what's in it, I rinse it out and immediately grind more beans and refill it so it's ready again by the following morning." —Rich
13. A set of four mason jars for making overnight oats. If starting the day off strong is difficult for you, make it easier by prepping your breakfast the night before! They come with airtight lids and stainless-steel spoons.
Promising review: "I use these for my weekly meal prep. They're the perfect size for my overnight oats or my chia pudding. I like to top them off with a lot of fruit, and these are perfect. The glass is thick, and the fact that they come with spoons makes them even better." —Karem Villegas
