Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    33 Things To Bring A Little Cheer To Your WFH Setup Because The Weather Is Nice And You’d Rather Be Outside

    You can go outside and play when your homework — I mean workday — is done.

    Taylor Steele
    by Taylor Steele

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A flower-shaped velvet armchair if you want your home office to have a fun, chic vibe. This soft and comfy chair might just make the workday a little less painful, both physically and existentially.

    pink velvet chair with gold legs and a white throw blanket
    gray armchair with golden legs on wooden floor
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "The padding is very soft and feels luxurious! It's very modern and really looks great in my home office." —Jamiea41519

    Get it from Amazon for $44.99+ (available in six colors).

    2. A mini disco ball diffuser to help turn your WFH space into a retro-inspired aromatherapeutic spa. Plus, you can set it so it rotates and changes colors!

    A rose gold disco ball-shaped humidifier releases mist on a table
    A disco ball-shaped humidifier with mist coming out
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    According to Johns Hopkins, you may want to avoid diffusing oils around larger groups and young children because of the side effects of different oils. If you're interested, you can read more about aromatherapy and stress and tension here.

    Promising review: "Completely delightful! If you are looking at it, just go ahead and buy two. One for you and to give to your bestie! It's about to be your favorite household accessory! Yes, you will want one in every room just to make you smile! 100% recommend!" —Christian

    Get it from Amazon for $35.97+ (available in two sizes and four colors).

    3. Or a kawaii ceramic diffuser featuring an adorable bathing animal! This tiny non-electric diffuser requires no water; just place 5–6 drops of essential oil atop the stone diffuser and the ceramic body will absorb and emit fragrance.

    small cat-shaped ceramic diffuser
    small dog-shaped ceramic diffuser
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "It makes the room smell great! A couple of drops will suffice if you put it on your desk or next to your bed." —Alex

    Get it from Amazon for $15.75 (available in three styles).

    4. A delectable burger desk lamp with an adjustable gooseneck so it can shine its light at different angles. This rechargeable lamp also ~serves~ as super cute decoration!

    Novelty hamburger-shaped desk lamp on a cluttered workspace
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I was looking for something to help me see my keys better since I do need to occasionally look when I type. This burger light is perfect! love that it extends to angle toward my keys and looks like a goofy burger. When not in use, it is a perfect desk decoration. I didn't want a boring lamp to exist and muddy the look of my setup, which is a work in progress atm." —Alex Yvette

    Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in three colors).

    5. A mini wacky waving inflatable tube guy if you need a fun (but silent) coworker at your WFH station. 

    Gif of three mini wacky waving inflatable tube guys flailing
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I opened the package and screamed for joy! As I placed the 9-volt battery, my hands trembled with what would happen next! As I turned on the wacky waving inflatable tube man, I knew I had a friend for life. Someone you can really count on to cheer you up when you are feeling down. He brought me such joy I started to cry with laughter and happiness." —Robert Wurstner

    Get it from Amazon for $8.58.

    6. A fun pack of peas-in-a-pod cord organizers because who says you can't display a sense of whimsy at your workstation? You can have order and playfulness, and don't let anyone tell you differently!

    green pea pod cord organizer mounted to a wall with cables connected to it
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "These little guys are so helpful. I have them on the side of my nightstand, and they neatly organize and keep my USB cords in place so they're not falling down and all over the place. Very handy and cute. They look like little peas in a pod." —Jason Cox

    Get a pack of three from Amazon for $5.59+ (also available in a six-pack).

    7. Or a set of 20 colorful thumbs-up cord organizers sure to keep your cables from running around and getting tangled up in each other. Those dang cords can be so mischievous sometimes.

    several of the colorful thumbs up cord organizers on a white surface
    reviewer image of the pink thumbs up cord organizer holding a cord in a car
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Cute and handy little helping hands to keep wires off the floor and right where they belong." —Carolyn

    Get it from Amazon for $7.98.

    8. A pack of six squishy Crayola fidget balls that you can stack, stick, or sling when you're feeling a lil' stressed while working from home! The best part is the balls won't leave behind any residue. Whether they're being used as stress balls or as a temporary wall ornament, these fidget balls are a ton of fun!

    reviewer image of a pack of the globbles
    image of six globbles in reviewer's hand
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    And when the balls lose their stickiness, just clean them up with soap and water for them to feel like new again!

    Promising review: "As an adult with ADHD, I was never particularly attracted to the typical fidget devices. But I've always loved sticky textures (remember those stick hands we used to play with?), and these fit perfectly in my palm, so I can roll and squeeze it all day while working, watching, or playing." —A

    Get a pack of six from Amazon for $10.69 (also available in a pack of 16).

    9. A sardine can of fish-shaped paper clips for playfully keeping your documents organized. These nonslip clips are designed without sharp edges to not rip paper. Plus, this lil' can will be a fun addition to your desk!

    the can and two fish paper clips on an open notebook
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I am over 70, but a part of me has never gotten past the age of 5. And when I see something like this, I cannot resist adding it to my collection of useful, fun items I use every day that give me the kind of delight a 5-year-old might feel at the idea of little fishes in a sardine that can also be used as paper clips." —B. Wilkinson

    Get a pack of 30 from Amazon for $10.95.

    10. A pack of three Disney monster cable protectors whose strong alien powers will help ensure your cords don't tear and fray. You'll get Sulley, Stitch, and an Alien.

    Hand holding Apple charger with blue and green alien cartoon cable protectors
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "These animal bites are super cute and actually good quality. My daughter loves Stitch, and this was perfect for her!" —gemma

    Get it from Amazon for $7.52 (available in seven other styles).

    11. A screaming goat figurine because every now and then you need to scream but feel a little too self-conscious to let out your roar. That's where this lil' guy comes in. It'll do the screaming for you! It even comes with a book full of fun facts and trivia about the ever-majestic goat.

    reviewer image of the small screaming goat figurine
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is a hilarious way to scream at the universe without hurting your throat. I often gift this to people who are struggling. It generates a smile and lets them know it’s OK to feel like screaming." —meggysmallz

    Get it from Amazon for $7.65.

    12. A pack of three cactus pen holders that'll keep your gels, markers, highlighters, and pencils organized.

    Three cactus-shaped pen holders in white, pink, and green on a desk
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are super cute. They are plastic, which makes them great in case they are knocked off the desk. They hold a good amount of pens, markers, and other accessories I need. They are perfect with my décor." —Jaliyah Cavarretta

    Get it from Amazon for $13.95.

    13. A pack of six cat gel pens to help you purrr —  I mean power through the work day. These fine tip pens are great for drawing, too, so doodle away!

    the pens in different colored with cute cat caps
    Pen with cat design on top resting on a notebook with handwritten 'Test' thrice
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought these on a whim to cheer up my desk at work. They are adorable and look exactly as pictured! All six pens work, and I have no complaints so far. I bought them to take notes, but they're such a fine point that I might keep some of them at home for drawing...I'm not sure how long they would hold up for drawing, but they don't bleed at all, and they have a finer point than a Sharpie pen for little details. Overall, I'm very happy with this purchase!" —Hailey

    Get a six-pack from Amazon for $5.69 (also available as a pack of 12).