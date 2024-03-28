33 Things To Bring A Little Cheer To Your WFH Setup Because The Weather Is Nice And You’d Rather Be Outside

1. A flower-shaped velvet armchair if you want your home office to have a fun, chic vibe. This soft and comfy chair might just make the workday a little less painful, both physically and existentially.
Promising review: "The padding is very soft and feels luxurious! It's very modern and really looks great in my home office." —Jamiea41519
Get it from Amazon for $44.99+ (available in six colors).
2. A mini disco ball diffuser to help turn your WFH space into a retro-inspired aromatherapeutic spa. Plus, you can set it so it rotates and changes colors!
According to Johns Hopkins, you may want to avoid diffusing oils around larger groups and young children because of the side effects of different oils. If you're interested, you can read more about aromatherapy and stress and tension here.
Promising review: "Completely delightful! If you are looking at it, just go ahead and buy two. One for you and to give to your bestie! It's about to be your favorite household accessory! Yes, you will want one in every room just to make you smile! 100% recommend!" —Christian
Get it from Amazon for $35.97+ (available in two sizes and four colors).
3. Or a kawaii ceramic diffuser featuring an adorable bathing animal! This tiny non-electric diffuser requires no water; just place 5–6 drops of essential oil atop the stone diffuser and the ceramic body will absorb and emit fragrance.
4. A delectable burger desk lamp with an adjustable gooseneck so it can shine its light at different angles. This rechargeable lamp also ~serves~ as super cute decoration!
Promising review: "I was looking for something to help me see my keys better since I do need to occasionally look when I type. This burger light is perfect! love that it extends to angle toward my keys and looks like a goofy burger. When not in use, it is a perfect desk decoration. I didn't want a boring lamp to exist and muddy the look of my setup, which is a work in progress atm." —Alex Yvette
Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in three colors).
5. A mini wacky waving inflatable tube guy if you need a fun (but silent) coworker at your WFH station.
Promising review: "I opened the package and screamed for joy! As I placed the 9-volt battery, my hands trembled with what would happen next! As I turned on the wacky waving inflatable tube man, I knew I had a friend for life. Someone you can really count on to cheer you up when you are feeling down. He brought me such joy I started to cry with laughter and happiness." —Robert Wurstner
Get it from Amazon for $8.58.
6. A fun pack of peas-in-a-pod cord organizers because who says you can't display a sense of whimsy at your workstation? You can have order and playfulness, and don't let anyone tell you differently!
Promising review: "These little guys are so helpful. I have them on the side of my nightstand, and they neatly organize and keep my USB cords in place so they're not falling down and all over the place. Very handy and cute. They look like little peas in a pod." —Jason Cox
Get a pack of three from Amazon for $5.59+ (also available in a six-pack).
7. Or a set of 20 colorful thumbs-up cord organizers sure to keep your cables from running around and getting tangled up in each other. Those dang cords can be so mischievous sometimes.
8. A pack of six squishy Crayola fidget balls that you can stack, stick, or sling when you're feeling a lil' stressed while working from home! The best part is the balls won't leave behind any residue. Whether they're being used as stress balls or as a temporary wall ornament, these fidget balls are a ton of fun!
And when the balls lose their stickiness, just clean them up with soap and water for them to feel like new again!
Promising review: "As an adult with ADHD, I was never particularly attracted to the typical fidget devices. But I've always loved sticky textures (remember those stick hands we used to play with?), and these fit perfectly in my palm, so I can roll and squeeze it all day while working, watching, or playing." —A
Get a pack of six from Amazon for $10.69 (also available in a pack of 16).
9. A sardine can of fish-shaped paper clips for playfully keeping your documents organized. These nonslip clips are designed without sharp edges to not rip paper. Plus, this lil' can will be a fun addition to your desk!
Promising review: "I am over 70, but a part of me has never gotten past the age of 5. And when I see something like this, I cannot resist adding it to my collection of useful, fun items I use every day that give me the kind of delight a 5-year-old might feel at the idea of little fishes in a sardine that can also be used as paper clips." —B. Wilkinson
Get a pack of 30 from Amazon for $10.95.
10. A pack of three Disney monster cable protectors whose strong alien powers will help ensure your cords don't tear and fray. You'll get Sulley, Stitch, and an Alien.
11. A screaming goat figurine because every now and then you need to scream but feel a little too self-conscious to let out your roar. That's where this lil' guy comes in. It'll do the screaming for you! It even comes with a book full of fun facts and trivia about the ever-majestic goat.
Promising review: "This is a hilarious way to scream at the universe without hurting your throat. I often gift this to people who are struggling. It generates a smile and lets them know it’s OK to feel like screaming." —meggysmallz
Get it from Amazon for $7.65.
12. A pack of three cactus pen holders that'll keep your gels, markers, highlighters, and pencils organized.
Promising review: "These are super cute. They are plastic, which makes them great in case they are knocked off the desk. They hold a good amount of pens, markers, and other accessories I need. They are perfect with my décor." —Jaliyah Cavarretta
Get it from Amazon for $13.95.
13. A pack of six cat gel pens to help you purrr — I mean power through the work day. These fine tip pens are great for drawing, too, so doodle away!
Promising review: "I bought these on a whim to cheer up my desk at work. They are adorable and look exactly as pictured! All six pens work, and I have no complaints so far. I bought them to take notes, but they're such a fine point that I might keep some of them at home for drawing...I'm not sure how long they would hold up for drawing, but they don't bleed at all, and they have a finer point than a Sharpie pen for little details. Overall, I'm very happy with this purchase!" —Hailey
Get a six-pack from Amazon for $5.69 (also available as a pack of 12).