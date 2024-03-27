34 Things That’ll Give You An Influencer-Level Beauty Routine

1. A lash-extending Maybelline mascara whose waterproof and lightweight formula will give you lashes so friggin' long and full you'll think you applied falsies!
Promising review: "I bought this mascara after seeing it go viral on TikTok. This stuff is incredible. I've been using this mascara for two months, and it's still performing very well. I admit that I am not a fan of the packaging (it feels clunky, cheap, and plasticy), but it's the inside that counts, right? The formula builds well. The brush is the perfect length to grip and coat all of my lashes. It lengthens my short eyelashes after just one coat! I tested this against my more expensive mascaras, and it performed better than most!" —Gizelle Cade
2. And a magical mascara remover since it'll remove that stubborn (but admittedly long-lasting) waterproof mascara. It applies a liquid that melts away makeup while nourishing skin with camellia oil, almond oil, argan oil, and wild rose oil.
And BuzzFeed writer Melanie Aman is in love with this thing:
"This stuff is MAGICAL. I have stick-straight Asian lashes that refuse to hold a curl with wetter mascara formulas. As a result, I have to use waterproof mascara, which is a total pain to remove at night. Instead of rubbing my eyes raw with makeup removers that burn, I apply this like mascara, let it sit for a few minutes, and my waterproof mascara MELTS. Then I go in with a micellar water–soaked cotton pad and my mascara is gone in 1–2 passes."
Promising review: "TikTok made me buy it. It definitely does the trick, and it’s super portable." —Mbae
3. A smooth NYX mechanical eyeliner because it's smudge-proof and designed to last through heat and humidity. And it comes in so many fun colors you'll always be able to showcase your unique style!
Promising review: "I'm HORRIBLE at applying eyeliner, so this was a godsend. It's creamy, so it doesn't snag on your eyelid when you apply it, but it dries out in a minute or so, so it actually lasts all day. If I want a darker look, I put on black or navy eyeliner and then apply this on top — it smooths over the shakiness of the dark eyeliner and looks a whole lot more interesting (like I actually put work into it when I really didn't). I used to use a different liquid eyeshadow, but I found this, and it works so much better — it stays on for a lot longer, doesn't fade, and actually reaches the lid line. Even though it stays on for a while (all day — 10+ hours), it comes off really easily with a wipe or micellar water. It's great for covering mistakes or simply as a stand-in so you don't have to project to the world that you have no clue what you're doing with eyeliner." —Anonymous 1
4. Or a double-sided eyeliner stamp so you don't have to trial-and-error your way to the perfect cat-eye. This smudge-proof and waterproof formula will keep you looking fierce all day long.
5. A reparative K-beauty snail mucin essence with a hydrating and hypoallergenic formula that may help remove dark spots and fine lines. Reviewers say it makes their skin glow!
Promising review: "Of course, I was intrigued by this product based on all of the reviews on social media. I tried to escape it but gave in due to pure curiosity and the desperate yearning for clear skin. I have been using this product for a while now, and dagnabbit has it made a difference. My skin has improved so much since using this product and this brand in general. When I have a breakout, I can trust this product to help minimize and erase problem areas within a day in some cases. Thank you, TikTok, for bombarding me with reviews of this product. It has been a life changer." —Taylor
6. A moisturizing and nonsticky Etude lip tint whose water-based formula absorbs quickly, leaving behind a perfect and long-lasting color. Pucker up!
Promising review: "This is an alternative for Benetint. I wanted to try this because I saw it on TikTok. It literally smells amazing and stains my lips so well. It’s also lightweight and comfortable on the lips; it doesn’t feel dry, which I like, so I recommend." —❤️❤️
7. A restorative and pore-refining CeraVe retinol serum since it can help reduce the appearance of post-acne marks and improve your skin's smoothness. Its formula contains licorice root extract and ceramides to help brighten and calm your skin.
Promising reviews: "I absolutely love this stuff! I saw a dermatologist on TikTok rave about this product, and I tried it out. It's been the most amazing stuff! It's helped my face clear up very quickly, removing blemish spots and dark spots around my face. It's been one of the best products I've added to my face routine." —Successful Solo
8. A weightless L'Oréal Paris powder foundation for full coverage you can count on. It'll leave you with a natural matte finish that'll last for up to 24 hours! Uneven skin tone? Not here!
Promising review: "I have purchased this three times in the color Sienna, and it is perfect! It's totally worth all the hype on TikTok. This is a very emollient powder that sticks to the skin. I prep with sunscreen and then use this. The fragrance dissipates quickly. I noticed the actual powder is bouncy to the touch. I have not used the pelican or sponge it comes with. I like to use a powder brush. It gives me full coverage, and I look flawless all day. I also don’t need to blot. And I am very oily. I will certainly continue to repurchase. This is the best powder I have tried since Mac Studio Fix." —Maria Webba
9. A hydrating and lightweight E.l.f concealer that offers long-lasting full coverage, gives a satiny finish, and doesn't flake off. This concealer is doing The Work®.
Promising reviews: "Thank goodness for TikTok because I hear about everything on there! I wasn’t willing to spend $30+ on makeup recently, so I decided to try this stuff. I’m SHOCKED at how much coverage I get without it looking cakey. It never oxidizes and lasts the entire day in most areas. I might have to touch up my under eyes or acne spots, but most of the time, there’s no need to reapply. It’s also super hydrating but doesn’t leave my skin looking oily. There have been a few times I’ve applied this instead of foundation, and it looks so good and natural. The finish is flawless and dewy, and looks amazing" —Sarah
10. A skin-repairing body oil chock-full of natural oils to help reduce the appearance of scars and stretch marks. Its skin-renewal formula should help fade acne scars, surgery scars, and so much more!
Just make sure to use sunscreen with this since it can make you a bit more sensitive to the sun.
Promising review: "A 10/10. I saw a girl use it on TikTok, and I had to try it myself. And let me tell you, it leaves my face moisturized without being too oily. Better get you some!!!" —CW review
11. A vegan and paraben-free self-tanner if you simply won't have the time to lay in the sun to get the glow you deserve. Get the tan of your dreams in just an hour!
Promising review: "I bought the b.tan self-tanning mouse after seeing a TikTok about it, and I have to say it is worth the hype. I do recommend getting a self-tanning mitt and something to help spread it on your back. The color is great! And the scent smells so great. So much better than other self-tanners out there! Highly recommend!" —Michelle
