34 Things That’ll Give You An Influencer-Level Beauty Routine

Promising review: "I'm HORRIBLE at applying eyeliner, so this was a godsend. It's creamy, so it doesn't snag on your eyelid when you apply it, but it dries out in a minute or so, so it actually lasts all day. If I want a darker look, I put on black or navy eyeliner and then apply this on top — it smooths over the shakiness of the dark eyeliner and looks a whole lot more interesting (like I actually put work into it when I really didn't). I used to use a different liquid eyeshadow, but I found this, and it works so much better — it stays on for a lot longer, doesn't fade, and actually reaches the lid line. Even though it stays on for a while (all day — 10+ hours), it comes off really easily with a wipe or micellar water. It's great for covering mistakes or simply as a stand-in so you don't have to project to the world that you have no clue what you're doing with eyeliner." —Anonymous 1

Get it from Amazon for $6.40+ (available in 20 colors).