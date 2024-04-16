You’re So Smart, You Probably Already Use These 39 Products That Were Likely Designed By Geniuses

1. An air purifier and planter so you can rid the air of dust, smoke, dander, odors, and more, WHILE ALSO adding literal life to your space. This chic, ultra-quiet purifier has a washable pre-filter and an integrated planter. It can even detect the air quality in your home and adjust its speed accordingly.
Promising review: "Got this to add both the functionality of keeping the air in my house clean and the improving of the interior design aesthetic. It was quick and easy to set up with straightforward instructions. It helps keep the air cleaner quietly and calmly. It slots with our furniture and interior design style perfectly! We added a plant to give it some flair, and we have received many compliments from visitors. I would recommend this product to anyone. Absolutely 5 stars!" —Gabriel Morales-Gagnon
Get it from Amazon for $269.98 (available in 13 colors).
2. Or a ceiling fan carbon air filter to catch dust, pollen, pet dander, and smoke. These self-adhesive filters are made from coconut shells whose lightweight structure traps particles and contaminants. Turn your ceiling fan into an air purifier!
Promising review: "I wasn't sure what to expect when purchasing these, but now they are a staple in every room of our house. Within three days the air smelled more crisp and was easier to breathe in our home. So simple and effective!" —Haylee Marez
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $19.99.
3. A makeup-correcting stick because having to completely remove your makeup to correct a mistake wastes time you simply do not have. Plus, it's infused with anti-inflammatory vitamin E, which could help your face feel moisturized!
Promising review: "Why didn't someone think of this sooner? For years, I've been using cotton swabs dipped in makeup remover to remove little goofs or mistakes. This is so much better and portable! Erases waterproof mascara marks around my eyes easily. Must-buy product!!" —Katherine
Get it from Amazon for $7.97.
4. A magical mascara remover since it'll remove that stubborn (but admittedly long-lasting) waterproof mascara. It applies a liquid that melts away makeup while nourishing skin with camellia oil, almond oil, argan oil, and wild rose oil.
And BuzzFeed writer Melanie Aman is in love with this thing:
"This stuff is MAGICAL. I have stick-straight Asian lashes that refuse to hold a curl with wetter mascara formulas. As a result, I have to use waterproof mascara, which is a total pain to remove at night. Instead of rubbing my eyes raw with makeup removers that burn, I apply this like mascara, let it sit for a few minutes, and my waterproof mascara MELTS. Then I go in with a micellar water–soaked cotton pad and my mascara is gone in 1–2 passes."
Promising review: "TikTok made me buy it. It definitely does the trick, and it’s super portable." —Mbae
Get it from Amazon for $10.89.
5. A pet hair remover so you'll be able to reclaim your couch from the mob of fur that's been plaguing your home this shedding season. And because it doesn't use disposable adhesive strips, you can use this thing over and over and over and over and...
Promising review: "I have a long-haired cat, and when spring hits, there is a ton of hair left on my rug and couch for a couple of months. I tried sticky strips, but they did not do a great job. I ordered this tool and was blown away by how great it worked. It not only picked up the hair and stored it, but it also kept on working until all the hair was gone off my couch. I love it, and I am very pleased with [how easy it is] to clean it up and throw the hair away. I give this a 5-star rating." —gcommon
Get it from Amazon for $26.99.
6. A pair of eyeshadow color removal sponges that cleans your makeup brushes without water so you can go from applying a neon pink eyeshadow to a bright white eyeshadow without breaking out the makeup brush shampoo OR having to dirty another brush.
Fellow BuzzFeed writer Jenae Sitzes is a fan of these sponges:
"I picked up this color removal sponge from Amazon after hearing about this hack on TikTok and can testify that it actually works SO well. I'm *so* bad about cleaning my brushes (I know...shameful), and this makes it super easy to clean a brush in a matter of seconds. So, even if I'm trying to do a *slightly* more elaborate eyeshadow look for the day, this makes the process of switching colors as quick and painless as possible. Also, it's *super* lightweight, and I've already tossed it in my bag and brought it on vacation with me. This is one of those products I won't be traveling without in the future if I plan on doing eyeshadow at any point — and it means you only need to pack one or two eyeshadow brushes!"
Promising review: "This product makes it even easier for me to be lazy when it comes to cleaning my brushes. It also allows me to use the same brush for a makeup look since I can swish away a previous shadow and move on to the next. Great buy. Super easy to wash." —Azaleah Bumpus-Barnett
Get it from Amazon for $5.99.
7. A pack of two durable legging organizers because your collection of leggings has just been stuffed in a drawer, taking up space and getting super scrunched up. Make it easier to grab your favorite pair from your closet!
Promising review: "I bought these because I have limited closet space. The ability to hang 20 pairs of leggings saves me tons of room. I also like the clips that hold the leggings; they do not leave marks on the waistband!" —Sarah
Get them from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in two colors and packs of one and four).
8. A Scumbug sponge — just plop this into your pool or hot tub to soak up scum, slime, and grime, so you can enjoy your little dips in paradise this spring.
Promising review: "Scummy water bugging you? I just got this gem of a product last night. Popped it into my hot tub, and from the picture I attached, you can see that in just about 12 hours, this little Scumbug ate up all the oil and filth in the hot tub. The water not only looks better but smells better, too! Highly recommended!" —Mickey D.
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $14.99.
9. A whimsical dimmable candle warmer lamp so you don't have to bother with open flames to fill your space with lovely aromas. It even has a timer with a shutoff function for your safety.
10. Some deep-reaching, ergonomic "flossing toothbrushes" with dual-layered flossing bristles that are designed to get deep into the grooves of your teeth and gums. Though this shouldn't replace flossing, these toothbrushes can help rid your teeth of plaque and food residue. Plus, they're designed with those who have sensitive gums in mind.
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, specializing in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed for deeper cleans.
Leaving home? Mouthwatchers also makes foldable travel toothbrushes!
Here's what writer Emma Lord has to say: "I love it just after the first few days of use! I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively."
Promising review: "I'm amazed at how well this toothbrush cleans my teeth — it definitely gets between the teeth and also, more importantly for me, gets in the small, deep crevices in my molars where I always have food stuck, and regular toothbrushes couldn't get stuff out. I brush more often (after meals/snacks) because of how effective it is. As stated, definitely go easy around the gums. The bristles feel soft but will cause your gums to bleed if you use regular pressure. Nice and easy does the trick, SO WELL!" —Jason A.
Get a pair from Mouthwatchers on Amazon for $9.90 (also available as a four-pack).
11. A pair of Sock Ons since your little one wins the Olympic gold medal for getting out of their socks seconds after you put them on. These stretchy, machine-washable sock holders will help keep baby's socks in place until you're ready for them to come off.
These are designed for ages 6–12 months.
Promising review: "These things are GREAT! I normally wouldn't spend money on something that seemed kind of silly like this, but my sister-in-law gave me a box of baby stuff when I had my second kid, and there were two pairs of Sock Ons in there, and I had no idea what they were, but let me tell you...they are HANDY to have! So much so that I got on Amazon and bought a pink pair for my daughter. They keep the socks from falling off nonstop. Without these, her socks will fall off like...100 times a day, and with these, they only come off maybe once or twice if she is kicking a lot. It is cold here right now, so I love that they keep her socks on and keep her feet warmer. These would be a good purchase by a parent and a GREAT purchase for a gift because it's something a lot of people won't buy themselves unless they know that they work! The ONLY downfall is that they cover up part of the sock design...which some of the little baby socks are cute...but it's worth it!" —zoey1012
Get them from Amazon for $9.99.