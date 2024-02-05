Shower *Yourself* With These 35 Inexpensive Gifts

1. A fun reverse coloring book where you get to show off your creativity by drawing lines around where colors already exist. Create a detailed portrait or let whimsy take over and allow you to free-draw whatever comes to mind.
2. A set of affordable noise-reducing wireless Bluetooth earbuds that are water resistant so you can sweat it up on your next run without worrying about ruining your music-listening experience. Plus, they offer a playtime of over 10 hours on a single charge!
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 45 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for 10 hours with each full charge).
Promising review: "I'm a musician who tours often and have used various headphones but these I use for going to the gym or just general use to listen to music. They are by far the best bang for your buck! I myself now own five pairs. The battery life is phenomenal, not exactly sure of the hours but I use them daily and only charge once a month at the most so I get many hours of use. Recently used them on a 15-hour one-way trip to North Carolina and 15-hour trip back, so 30 hours and they were still running strong!" —Stephanie Phares
3. A skin-smoothing polar bear hydrating eye stick for reducing under-eye circles and puffiness. Its formula is enriched with glacial waters to help improve your skin's elasticity. Get ready to feel refreshed!
4. A book of 642 tiny things to draw so you can give yourself the gift of curing boredom this winter season. This lil' guided journal will help you become the best doodler there is.
This book is only 5.4 inches tall, so it'll easily fit in a stocking — multiple reviewers on Amazon said they purchased as a stocking stuffer!
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Jonathan Mazzei says, "My girlfriend got me this book as a gift a few years ago, and it turned out to be even better than I expected! The prompts are super fun, and help you to think outside of the box even during those moments when you feel like you have no ideas. It's great to casually doodle in while passing time since you don't have to think of what to draw, but it also can be really helpful when brainstorming for creative projects. My girlfriend is a visual artist and graphic designer, and she loves using it to play around with ideas and make her think of things she never would have thought of without it. Plus, it's small and super portable! Highly recommend!"
5. A mini wacky waving inflatable tube guy if you need a fun (but silent) coworker at your WFH station.
Promising review: "I opened the package and screamed for joy! As I placed the 9-volt battery, my hands were trembling with what was going to happen next! As I turned on the wacky waving inflatable tube man, I knew I have a friend for life. Someone you can really count on cheering you up when you are feeling down. He brought me such joy I started to cry with laughter and happiness." —Robert Wurstner
6. A reparative K-beauty snail mucin essence with a hydrating and hypoallergenic formula that can help remove dark spots and fine lines.
Promising review: "I was skeptical because I thought this was just an overhyped item, but within the first two days I saw a noticeable difference in the glow and texture of my face. After a week, even more so. I already have a pretty solid skincare routine so I didn’t think this would make the big impact that it did. I highly recommend and it will definitely be a staple of my routine from now on." —andy
7. A revitalizing hair protein treatment for conditioning and repairing dry, damaged, and over-processed hair. TBH I'm already obsessed with your hair evolution!
Promising review: "My hair had been feeling dry and damaged from heat styling and coloring, and I was desperate for a solution. This product came highly recommended, and it did not disappoint. After just a few uses, I noticed a remarkable difference in the texture and overall health of my hair. What I love most about this product is that it doesn't weigh down my hair or leave it feeling greasy. Instead, it adds just the right amount of moisture and strength to make my locks look their best. I've also noticed that my hair breakage has significantly reduced since I started using this treatment. It's like a protective shield for my hair! Overall, this has become a holy grail product in my haircare routine. If you're looking to revive and rejuvenate your hair, I highly recommend giving it a try. You won't be disappointed!" —Dana Robertson
8. A cute lil' octopus-shaped blackhead remover to gently scrub away excess sebum and exfoliate your pores. It'll help remove blackheads, whiteheads, and whatever else is trapped in your clogged pores.
Promising review: "I have combination skin (usually oily with dry patches) and am forever picking at my pores. My nose especially gets super fun blackheads. NOT ANYMORE! And if anything does pop up, removal is a breeze because my skin is so much healthier and it lifts right out and I can apply some toner or tea tree oil. This was completely an impulse purchase but now it's a staple in my weekly skincare routine." —Andrea
9. A "Gracula" garlic crusher — just because the Count has a garlic aversion doesn't mean he can't help you mince a little for your homemade pasta sauce. And it'll only take a few seconds!
Promising review: "I love this little guy. I found him on a BuzzFeed list and had to have it as soon as I saw it! I’ve minced as many as five cloves in it in seconds. It’s a little tricky getting all of the garlic out once minced (I use a silicone basting brush to get most of it but I always use more than the recipe calls for anyway so it’s not a deal breaker). Cleanup is a breeze because he goes right in the dishwasher!" —Barbie
10. A pack of six squishy Crayola fidget balls that you can stack, stick, or sling! The best part is the balls won't leave behind any residue. Whether they're being used as stress balls or as a wall ornament, these fidget balls are a ton of fun!
And when the balls lose their stickiness, just clean them up with soap and water for them to feel like new again!
Promising review: "Bought as a gift for teen who loves to fidget with objects and has anxiety. She was excited and immediately began playing with them. We all did! Great fun for any kid or adult. They feel great and sticks to everything without marking. Be sure to slowly peel them off. Leaves no residue or sticky/oily feel on hands or surfaces." —jean
11. A pack of six aromatherapy shower steamers for turning shower time into a nice trip to the spa. Relieve a little stress with a lavender, eucalyptus, vanilla, watermelon, grapefruit, or peppermint steamer.
Promising review: “These are the best shower steamers I've ever tried. Usually they aren't strong enough or they melt too quickly to even enjoy. They are also bigger than what you can buy at the store. One lasted my entire shower and still smelled amazing even after I was done. These are the best shower steamers hands-down. I would definitely buy these again.” —Krista
12. An acrylic book-shaped flower vase so you can combine your love of books and flowers. Become the Belle of your own provincial town because this is 100% giving Beauty and the Beast vibes.
Check out a TikTok of the book vase in action here.
Promising review: "The vase was so pretty I bought a second! They're durable and very appealing to the eye. I will be purchasing more." —kayla
13. A collection of s'mores ChapSticks because you never tire of talking about the perfect burn time for a marshmallow and the right kind of stick to use. Now your lips can stay moisturized as you chatter on about your fave snack!
Each set comes with three flavors: a Milk Chocolate, a Marshmallow, and a Graham Cracker flavor.
Promising review: "My mom and I are ChapStick fans, so I bought us each a pack of these. The marshmallow is clear, the chocolate is brown, and the graham cracker is tan. The color isn’t too extreme, but it will leave a little bit of tint on your lips. The flavors are DELICIOUS. Graham cracker reminds me of Golden Grahams cereal, and chocolate is just perfect. I love the marshmallow best because it tastes slightly toasted." —Elle Ardi
14. A huggable banana duck plush toy...that's it. That's the tweet. I mean, look at how adorable this little (but kinda big) guy is!
Promising review: "Once you get this duck, your life will be changed. It is soft and plush and perfect for snuggling! Banana duck is life." —Sarah Kenton
15. Some cloud bath bombs for a spa-like treatment in the comfort of your own home. Plus, these shea butter bath bombs explode into a rainbow of colors! How fun is that?!
Promising review: "These bath bombs are so cute. There are four individually wrapped clouds inside a beautiful box. The packaging is very, very pretty. I could imagine these being really fun for kids to get them excited about a bath, or as a great gift for someone who loves unicorns and rainbows! They make a nice stream of rainbow bubbles as soon as placed in the water and fizz for about five minutes or so. All the clouds smells wonderful and the bath made my skin feel very soft from the shea butter." —Rahil Memon
