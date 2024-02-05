Shower *Yourself* With These 35 Inexpensive Gifts

These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 45 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for 10 hours with each full charge).

Promising review: "I'm a musician who tours often and have used various headphones but these I use for going to the gym or just general use to listen to music. They are by far the best bang for your buck! I myself now own five pairs. The battery life is phenomenal, not exactly sure of the hours but I use them daily and only charge once a month at the most so I get many hours of use. Recently used them on a 15-hour one-way trip to North Carolina and 15-hour trip back, so 30 hours and they were still running strong!" —Stephanie Phares

Get it from Amazon $24.99+ (available in six colors).

