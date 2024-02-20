Reviewers Say They'll Use These 27 Products "Forever," And You'll Probably Feel The Same Way

Promising review: "We had flies everywhere: outside, in the house, in the garage. But primarily in our outdoor trash cans! Consistently had maggots on trash day. So gross. Bought these and thoroughly washed inside of our trash can before installing, and our fly problem has been gone since. No reappearance. Amazing! I will forever keep this product stocked in my garage." —Brooke Williams

Get it from Amazon for $9.99.