Just So You Know, Reviewers Over 40 Are Simply Smitten With These 28 Beauty Products

1. A lightly tinted nail concealer for help hiding any yellowing or stains you've got on your nails.
Londontown is a small biz making products that'll help keep your nails healthy and beautiful.
Promising review: "For the first time in 62 years, my nails look nice without a gel manicure or artificial nails!! I am so impressed with this product!! It truly is far superior to other nail polishes! I have given it as a gift to my three daughters, my 82-year-old mom, and my very best friends! They all have been so thrilled with it!!" —Gregory A. Robbins
Get it from Londontown on Amazon for $20 (available in four shades).
2. A rejuvenating eye cream because its all-natural and vegan ingredients absorb quickly into the skin to start the process of brightening and lifting your under-eye area. Perpetual late nights got nothing on this cream!
LilyAna Naturals is a family-owned small business using natural ingredients to craft high-quality skincare products.
Promising review: "I'm 56-years-old and I cannot tell you how many different eye cream products I have bought over the years. This eye cream is absolutely amazing. I love how it plumps up the skin around my eyes. It does not feel greasy and it absorbs very nicely. It has a very light, fragrant scent. It does not cause my eyes to sting and water. One of the nicest things about it is that I can use it under my makeup and I don't notice the makeup settling into the fine lines around my eyes. I've also purchased the LilyAna Face Cream, which I am equally as happy with." —Karen
Get it from LilyAna Naturals on Amazon for $8.99+ (available in three sizes).
3. A reparative K-beauty snail mucin essence with a hydrating and hypoallergenic formula that can help remove dark spots and fine lines.
Promising review: "Like so many, I heard about this product on TikTok. I had oily skin my whole life. When I turned 46, the pendulum swung in the other direction and now my face is so dry sometimes you can visibly see the dead skin flaking off. I tried so many moisturizers and scrubs to remove dead skin. My PCP said it was stress, I went to a dermatologist who said it was an allergic reaction some kind of contact dermatitis and gave me a prescription for Fluticasone. Nothing helped. I heard about snail mucin and figured it couldn’t hurt to try it. I’ve been using it a few months now and it’s made a big difference in my skin. I do two pumps into my palm and apply it to damp skin and just pat it on. Any extra I rub on my hands, front and back. It makes my skin so soft and moisturized. Added bonus, my hands are now so soft! My husband commented on them the other day. Also it’s not causing breakouts. I’ve been telling friends about snail mucin and will definitely purchase again." —Beth Wood
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
4. A pair of teeth-whitening pens for a sparkling smile that won't break the bank. Simply brush the gel onto your teeth to start the process of removing years worth of stains!
Promising review: "I’ve had stained teeth from drinking coffee for over 50 years. I tried brushing after having my daily coffee and even used professional solution in a tray but nothing worked. I used the AsaVea pen twice the first day and saw immediate results. After a week of using the pen as directed twice a day, I’m proud to smile!" —Amazon Customer
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $14.79.
5. A liquid matte Maybelline lipstick because nothing really beats a bold, highly pigmented red lip that lasts for up to 16 hours. Nothing.
Promising review: "This is the best lip color I’ve ever bought!! Love the matte look!! It stays on no matter what!!! I received my first one on July 16th and have purchased two more colors since then!! I’m 54-years-old and have been through so many lipsticks, but this is the last one I will ever buy!! You can add a little clear gloss over it for a different look, and it won’t smudge!! Love it!!! 💋💄👄" —leslie j falls4242
Get it from Amazon for $8.98+ (available in 37 colors).
6. A vegan and cruelty-free skin-tightening Sol de Janeiro body cream made with coconut and açai oil. Its caffeine-rich formula stimulates circulation for smoother-looking skin.
Promising review: "I am surprised when a product really does what it says, and this cream tightened skin as promised and somehow smoothed out some light cellulite on my legs. I keep looking at the backs of my hands, being surprised at how smooth and tight the skin looks and feels. At 48, I don't have much in the way of wrinkles or loose skin, but I can see a difference on the backs of my hands at times, even with all the kind treatment over the years. This cream zapped that in one treatment!" —Kindle Customer
Get it from Amazon for $45.60 (also available in a mini size).
7. A Color Wow anti-frizz spray that'll combat humidity by repelling moisture. Just blow-dry to activate!
Promising review: "Unreal how manageable my hair is! I’m 50-years-old and thought it might be time to cut my long hair and just go short from now on. I tried WOW, and wow...it’s amazing! I’ve received more compliments since I started using it. Don’t drench your whole head with it, just make sure you comb through after spraying to get it evenly on your hair. Use just a bit, comb through, and blow it dry! I use it once or twice a week because it lasts so long." —Amy
Get it from Amazon for $28.
8. A creamy NYX lip liner for definition that'll make passersby stop and question why they don't own the same liner. This glides on easily and resists bleeding so you'll have kissable-looking lips all day long.
Promising review: "Love this lipliner. I have fair skin and the shade Peakaboo Neutral is perfect. I am 66-years-old and need help shaping my lips to look even and fuller. It glides on smoothly." —Corinne Barnes
Get it from Amazon for $4.96+ (available in 12 shades).
9. A curly hair custard because it fights frizz as it enhances your natural curl pattern. And you won't get that dreaded ~CRUNCH~ with this aloe- and honey-rich formula.
MopTop is a small haircare business making products with curly hair in mind.
Promising review: "My hair is dry and wavy. Sometimes it curls a bit on its own, but lately it has not. I'm 73 and don't spend much time primping at all, so this is the best. I wet my hair, put on a small amount of MopTop, crunch, and walk out the door! Love it. It holds forever!" —Bobbi Jean
10. A plumping and non-sticky jelly Tatcha lip mask scrub made with squalane to help hydrate and prevent moisture loss as well as restore skin's suppleness.
Promising review: "This product turned my older, dry lips into younger-looking, plumper lips that are no longer dry. My lip lines are less pronounced, too, which makes it a bit easier to wear lipstick. I never used to focus on lip care, but now in my 60s, I have decided my lips need attention. A simple routine of exfoliating twice/week and moisturizing with this twice daily significantly changed my lips. My lips were less dry the first day I used it. At 14 days my upper lip was fuller and more noticeable. At 1 month my lips were fuller, pinker and not dry at all. I continue with this now every night at bedtime. This is one of the single best purchases I have ever made in beauty products!" —Suzanne
Get it from Amazon for $29.
11. A clear Nyx eyebrow gel so you can get the perfect arch. And don't worry, this cruelty-free formula isn't sticky. Use this after defining your brow shape with a pencil OR don't use a pencil at all!
Promising review: "I am 65 and my eyebrows are becoming sparse. Besides the challenge of finding an acceptable brow color in silver/gray, I have discovered that my eyebrows have become rather wild. I was hoping this product would keep them in place. It did. It’s colorless so there was no problem there. The product works. That’s all I hope for. Good choice." —MarloJones
Get it from Amazon for $6.97.
12. A revitalizing hair protein treatment for conditioning and repairing dry, damaged, and over-processed hair. TBH I'm already obsessed with your hair evolution!
Promising review: "This product has a light but really lovely scent. I absolutely love it! My almost-waist-length hair was seriously damaged by my last hairstylist. I've tried everything to make my hair shinier and more manageable, with less frizz. I've been through countless deep conditioning treatments with little results...until I found this! As a point of reference, I'm in my early 50s, so I have far from 'virgin' hair. If mine looks this great, that says a lot! My only wish? That it came in a bigger tube/bottle!" —C. Fordham
Get it from Amazon for $8.48.
13. A cute lil' octopus-shaped blackhead remover to gently scrub away excess sebum and exfoliate your pores. It'll help remove blackheads, whiteheads, and whatever else is trapped in your clogged pores.
14. A dermatologist-recommended Elta MD tinted sunscreen that earns its splurge-worthy title by being water-resistant and oil free as well as calming to sensitive skin. It'll even offer a matte finish. I'm sorry, but...foundation, who? Never heard of her.
Promising reviews: "I stopped wearing foundation years ago and switched to tinted and non-tinted sunscreen. This is definitely the best tinted sunscreen I've tried yet. I'm 47-years-old and my skin is dry and has acne. I'm light-skinned. I live in San Diego this definitely protects me from the sun. I also used to get freckles but this is just amazing sunscreen. No pilling, stays all day." —Jenn
"Finally a sunscreen that doesn’t make my face itch all day! Sure wish they would bring the price down. Love how it blends in and is soft and moisturizing. I’m 59 and this goes on smooth and doesn’t ball up under my makeup." —Melony Phillips Ralph
Get it from Amazon for $32.80.
15. A lightweight Coty setting powder so your fab lewks last all day long! Get a smooth and flawless finish with this powder and watch as lines, wrinkles, and blemishes disappear.
Promising review: "I'm 51-years-old, and I've been using Airspun powder since I was in my 20s. I've tried other powders, but I always come back to Airspun because it's always been superior to anything else I've tried. It has a soft, fine texture that applies so smoothly. It sets your makeup fabulously, and helps to minimize pores. It's also great for baking. I love the iconic Airspun scent. Try it, you won't be sorry." —Elizabeth Deck
Get it from Amazon for $12.49+ (available in five shades and in packs of two).