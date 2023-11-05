Just So You Know, Reviewers Over 40 Are Simply Smitten With These 30 Beauty Products

Londontown is a small biz making products that'll help keep your nails healthy and beautiful.

Promising review: "For the first time in 62 years, my nails look nice without a gel manicure or artificial nails!! I am so impressed with this product!! It truly is far superior to other nail polishes! I have given it as a gift to my three daughters, my 82-year-old mom, and my very best friends! They all have been so thrilled with it!!" —Gregory A. Robbins

Get it from Londontown on Amazon for $20 (available in four shades).



Check out our Londontown Illuminating Nail Concealer review for more deets!

