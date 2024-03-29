BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
43 Quirky Pieces Of Home Decor If Your Aesthetic Can Be Defined As Eccentric

Because there's no such thing as too much whimsy. Not for your home.

Taylor Steele
by Taylor Steele

BuzzFeed Staff

1. A ceramic Frankenstein-themed cookie jar revealing who the real cookie monster is. Put your delicious ~creations~ in this kooky jar!

Cookie jar designed to resemble Frankenstein's monster, placed on a kitchen counter
www.amazon.com

Promising review: "Frank is beautiful and better than expected. The size and color are perfect. I'm so glad I found him. He stands out in my kitchen" —Misty Ham

Get it from Amazon for $26.99.

2. Or a geometric hippo candy dish so you have a place to reach for a yummy snack when you're feeling hungry hungry. Get it? Cuz "hungry hungry hippos?" It's a '90s kid thing.

hippo head dish with open mouth filled with treats
Amazon

Promising review: "Oh man, my husband loves this! He's really into modern-looking things. I bought this as a birthday present to go in his home office. He uses it to hold his wallet and phone when he comes in, but it could obviously hold different things or simply be decoration only. It's somehow even better in person. Well-made and doesn't feel cheap at all. I'm super satisfied." —Tiffanie

Get it from Amazon for $39.98+ (available in three colors). 

3. A Golden Girls-themed planter because you could use a bit of Sophia's sass to keep your stubborn jade alive. Or maybe you need Blanche's Southern charm to coax some seeds to root. OR maybe you should have Dorothy's practical nature to force some flowers to grow.

A novelty planter shaped like Sophia from The Golden Girls, with succulent plants, next to fruit bowls on a kitchen counter
Amazon

This planter comes with a removable faux succulent.

Promising review: "I Iove The Golden Girls, and when I saw this little planter, I knew I had to get it! She sits in my kitchen judging my cooking, lol." —Christina

Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (Get it in Blanche, Dorothy, or Sophia).

4. Prismatic window film — get a little more privacy with these pretty prisms. Plus, when the sun shines through, you'll see rainbows everywhere. What an easy solution to a lack of color!

Gif of light shining through the film causing rainbow patterns
Orchid beside a window with a textured privacy film letting in natural light
www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

Promising review: "Buy it just for the prisms! I can't tell you how surprised and delighted we were at the rainbow effect this film has. I bought it to make a window overlooking the street more private, and I thought I would appreciate seeing the rainbow colors on the window itself. But then, when the light was shining on it at the right angle, it cast these beautiful rainbow colors on the wall. So I bought a second roll to put on one of our master bedroom windows that overlooks our neighbor's patio so I don't have to draw the curtains. In the morning now, the light comes in at just the right angle to pass through the rainbow prism and cast beautiful rainbow colors on the wall...and the bed...and the cat." —J. B.

Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in 11 sizes).

5. A dimmable sad duck night-light who is just oh so relatable. He just needs to lie down real quick forever. This night-light has a 30-minute timer so you don't have to get up and turn it off before falling asleep.

A light up duck laying on its side with a face of just complete bone deep existential despair
Amazon

Promising review: "I ordered this lamp because of its appearance. This has totally filled a void in my life I didn't know existed. Everyone who sees it pokes it. The lamp is actually very functional. It's got a really nice set of brightness options, and the glow is yellowish, which is much nicer than white in a dim/dark room. One thing that isn't mentioned in the description is that its legs are utterly floppy. It's terrific." —Literated

Get it from Amazon for $15.99

6. Or a color-changing mushroom night-light in case you need a ~fun-gi~ around to keep your surroundings lit up as the sun sets. Its brightness even automatically changes depending on the brightness of the environment.

image of reviewer holding up the night-light
www.amazon.com

Promising review: "I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on, which is nice because I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on. Super cute, and the little, itty-bitty lighting element does a good job of lighting. It's just enough, so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." —1Thand

Get it from Amazon for $5.99.

7. An acrylic book-shaped flower vase so you can combine your love of books and flowers. Become the Belle of your own provincial town because this is 100% giving "Beauty and the Beast" vibes.

A clear book-shaped vase with flowers coming out of it
A clear red version of the base with colorful flowers propped on a desk
www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

Check out a TikTok of the book vase in action here. 

Promising review: "The vase was so pretty I bought a second! They're durable and very appealing to the eye. I will be purchasing more." —kayla

Get it from Amazon for $11.69+ (available in five colors). 

8. An abstract handmade ceramic vase that's covered in faces in a Picasso-esque style.

The vase on top of some lace fabric
Reviewer photo of the vase holding some dried flowers on a living room table
Amazon, www.amazon.com

Promising review: "This is my favorite vase! It's beautiful for a centerpiece on my dining table. Love the print, the quality, and the size. Very unique. Already received tons of compliments." —Laura Demetrious

Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in two colors).

9. A whimsical tufted side chair with gorgeous floral upholstery, curved back, and gold-colored legs sure to liven up your home. You're gonna have to get used to your guests constantly asking where you got this cute and comfy chair.

the blue floral chair
Wayfair

Promising reviews: “Beautiful, stylish chair! We just love it! Easy and super quick to assemble. It's comfortable and we love the way the back of the chair curves around.” —Anonymous 

"I am over the moon for this chair. My guest room is now my sanctuary and this chair really pulled everything together with a focal point." —Lara

Get it from Wayfair for $151.99+ (available in seven colors).

10. A vinyl coaster set because keeping your furniture safe from watermarks is truly rock ’n’ roll.

A reviewer's mug on a coaster and some coasters in the record player
www.amazon.com

Promising review: "I love these! They are so cute and they get compliments every time someone sees them. They aren’t too big or small and they don’t take up a lot of space on the table." —Candace

Get a pack of six from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in three styles).

11. A pair of astronaut bookends for keeping your favorite titles in line. Now that book you're reading on anti-gravity, the one that's *chuckles* hard to ~put down~, will have a ~space~ of its own to return to when you're done with it.

Two astronaut bookends holding a row of books on a shelf
www.amazon.com

Promising review: "We love these. They're sturdy and cute for our books!" —John

Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in four colors).

12. A too-cool-for-school aluminum side table with a dripping detail that forms its four legs. This contemporary accent table features an opaque black glass top you'll love placing your martinis and To Be Read books on top of. 