34 Quirky Gifts For Your Most Interesting Friends

The kit comes with LED lights, pigment, glue, tweezers, various miniature tools, and everything they need to construct the greenhouse.

Promising review: "I absolutely loved assembling this kit! Instructions and materials supplied are good. I will buy another one as I enjoyed assembling it so much I was kind of sad when I was done. It is a wonderful finished product. I really enjoyed changing up with new things and making it my own." —Marcia

Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

Get it from Amazon for $39.99.