34 Quirky Gifts For Your Most Interesting Friends

1. A miniature DIY greenhouse kit so they can live out their fantasy of having an indoor garden. They'll be able to make this greenhouse feel like a greenhome with various mini plants, mini workspaces, and a bright LED light to help their (fake) succulents grow.
The kit comes with LED lights, pigment, glue, tweezers, various miniature tools, and everything they need to construct the greenhouse.
Promising review: "I absolutely loved assembling this kit! Instructions and materials supplied are good. I will buy another one as I enjoyed assembling it so much I was kind of sad when I was done. It is a wonderful finished product. I really enjoyed changing up with new things and making it my own." —Marcia
Get it from Amazon for $39.99.
2. A Lego flower bouquet building kit if they're too much of a liability when it comes to living plants. These gorgeous and immortal flowers are not only fun to put together, but they're fun decoration all year long.
Promising review: "My husband and daughter are Lego collectors. This is the first time I've seen a Lego set that I had to have! The build was not difficult but very relaxing. I love that I now have some home decor that truly reflects my family and their interests." —Beque
3. A game of Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza because it's easy to learn, fun to play, fast-paced, and a round is sure to end in a barrel of laughs!
Dolphin Hat is a small business whose mission is to create easy-to-learn games that are fun for the whole family!
Promising review: "Seriously, you need this game! We've played from ages 11–60+ with three to five players in many different settings. You'll laugh and laugh, guaranteed. We play this at home for family game nights, give it as gifts, and take on trips for fun evenings of hanging out. Each player will develop a unique style of playing and there will be goofy strategizing against the player who always seems to win. This inevitably ends in at least one player laughing so hard that they can't keep up and then the chain reaction starts. Always a great hit!" —SKK
Get it from Dolphin Hat on Amazon for $8.37.
4. A funny oven mitt that'll remind them that they're in charge whenever they move a hot pan from the stove or remove a tray of brownies from the oven.
Blue Q is a small business whose goal is to make the world smile. They have a wide array of unique socks, bags, home goods, and loads of other fun stuff.
Promising review: "So perfect for my '50s-style pink kitchen. But more than that, it's really well made and so much fun! I already purchased another style for a friend's kitchen. They loved it too!" —Hot Pink Monkey
5. A pair of huge googly eyes — they'll have fun turning inanimate objects into wildly expressive figures.
Promising review: "We got a new oil tank this week in our basement. Our basement is super old and drab and I wanted to do something fun to liven it up a little. Bought these to have some fun and I don’t regret a thing. Totally worth it." —E Yaz
Get them from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in four sizes and multiple sets).
6. A box of 30 assorted Japanese snacks and candy to treat their tastebuds to a few sweet and salty flavors and interesting textures. Traditional to Japan, these snacks will make them feel like they've traveled across the globe!
Promising review: "There were some snacks that I liked, and some that I didn't. But that's OK because it was still such a treat experiencing all of these different snacks and flavors. Some personal favorites were the hollow puff-like tubes, the orange jelly, and the coffee hard candy!" —Soupy
Get a box of 30 snacks from Amazon for $21.97.
7. A puffer coat can cozy so their cold IPA (or LaCroix, we don't judge) doesn't give their fingers frostbite. Plus, it'll keep their bev as cool as they are!
Promising review: "My brother-in-law loved these. Very cute with similar technology to brand-name winter gear that will ensure his cans won't sweat and will stay chilled. The 'arms' of the cozy serve as handles, further decreasing heat transfer to your cold beverages." —Coinin
Get it from Uncommon Goods for $13+ (available in seven colors).
8. A pair of handmade cassette-shaped earrings if they're longing for decades past. These cute earrings are sure to help them live out their vintage dreams. Without actually having to manually rewind anything.
Promising review: "These earrings are a throwback to the '80s and I absolutely love them. They are lightweight and aren’t too big or too small." —Shellers
Get it from Amazon for $5.89.
9. A screaming goat figurine because every now and then they need to scream but feel a little too self-conscious to let out their roar. That's where this lil' guy comes in. It'll do the screaming for them! It even comes with a book full of fun facts and trivia about the ever-majestic goat.
Promising review: "This is a hilarious way to scream at the universe without hurting your throat. I often gift this to people who are struggling. It generates a smile and lets them know it’s OK to feel like screaming." —meggysmallz
Get it from Amazon for $7.96.
10. A silicone red crab utensil rest that can sit on the edge of their pots and pans while they cook and do the heavy lifting of holding a spoon when it's not in use.
Promising review: "So this little gadget is cute and functional. I leave him out on the counter when not cooking because it makes me laugh (anything that makes me smile while cooking is considered invaluable). Get one just for giggles or to actually cook with...you won't be sorry." —BusyMom1
Get it from Amazon for $12.43+ (also available in blue).
11. A fleece Wheel of Fortune blanket — they won't have to buy any vowels to get cozy with this super soft blanket!
Promising review: "Bought it for my mother for her anniversary. She loves it. It's really soft and looks like the wheel! What's not to love?" —Dipped
Get it from Amazon for $49.99.
12. A cute and useful sloth-covered planner sure to help them move a little quicker through their to-do list than usual. It also has space for appointments and errands, so they can stay on top of everything!
Promising review: "I got this notepad as a gift for my sloth-loving friend. Usually anything sloth themed is a hit with her, but this note sheet was an absolute win. She loved it. First of all, the sheets are cute as heck. There is a place to rate your sloth mood, every header is a pun, and the design is tasteful. Second, it is organized in a way that makes sense. It separates errands from short tasks and more. Third, the paper is quality. If you are on the fence, this product is perfect."—Allie Schultz
Get it from Amazon for $5.95.
13. A Pokémon Nanoblock set if, even after all these years, they're still committed to catchin' 'em all! They'll love being able to hold a 3D creature in their hand.
Different sets have different difficulty levels!
Promising review: "I definitely recommend this to anyone who loves Pokémon. Even if you don’t, it’s very entertaining to put these together! I am obsessed with Nanoblocks. This is a legit product from the actual Japanese Nanoblock company. I am so happy with my purchase. If you build it correctly, there should be no balance issues whatsoever! If people are saying it’s unbalanced, it’s 100% not due to the product but the assembly." —Amy Mai
Get it from Amazon for $10.25+ (available in 62 Pokémon).