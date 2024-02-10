Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    These 32 Products Will Help Ensure Your Glow Up In 2024

    Gleaming and glimmering skin is just a few products away.

    Taylor Steele
    by Taylor Steele

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. tinted plumping lip oil made with cocoa butter, beeswax, and essential oils to help lock in moisture as it gives you the pout you deserve.

    reviewer holding up lip oil
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love this product. It's so glossy. It's definitely better than the Dior lip oil and cheaper." —Lexi

    Get it from Amazon for $6.70+ (available in five colors).

    2. A botanically rich lip and cheek stain so you can enhance your natural coloring and beauty. Blend this stain into your cheeks with your fingers for a lovely blush.

    image of reviewer wearing the stain on their cheeks and lips
    reviewer wearing the forever red color lip stain
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: “I was very hesitant about spending so much on a lipstick, but I am totally in love with it! it has a very nice tint that last soooo many hours. It looks very natural and doesn't dry my lips at all! Most lipsticks dry my lips so badly, but not this one! I also use a tiny bit on my cheeks! I recommend this product 100%! Ohhhh, and the smell! OH THAT DELICIOUS SMELL!!!! :)” —Phoenix_Bird

    Get it from Amazon for $28.80+ (available in four colors).

    3. A reparative K-beauty snail mucin essence with a hydrating and hypoallergenic formula that can help remove dark spots and fine lines.

    before photo of a reviewer with cheek breakouts and acne scars next to an after photo of the same reviewer whose cheeks are now much more even and all their breakouts are gone
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I was skeptical because I thought this was just an overhyped item, but within the first two days I saw a noticeable difference in the glow and texture of my face. After a week, even more so. I already have a pretty solid skincare routine so I didn’t think this would make the big impact that it did. I highly recommend and it will definitely be a staple of my routine from now on." —andy

    Get it from Amazon for $17.

    4. And an all-in-one face-repairing cream with hyaluronic acid from the same company because it'll moisturize, hydrate, repair, AND soothe irritated skin. This also contains snail mucin which aids in exfoliation.

    before image of a reviewer whose face is covered in red acne
    after image of the reviewer with much clearer skin
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I don’t know how I was living without this stuff! It makes my skin feel so much better! It’s also helped with my hormonal breakouts! I put it in on every morning and night. It sinks in quickly. It has a very interesting texture to it and has no scent. Great for sensitive skin! I will always repurchase! It’s now a daily staple!" —Niki

    Get it from Amazon for $16+ (available in two sizes).

    5. A cute lil' octopus-shaped blackhead remover to gently scrub away excess sebum and exfoliate your pores. It'll help remove blackheads, whiteheads, and whatever else is trapped in your clogged pores. 

    image of reviewer holding up the octopus-shaped blackhead remover
    the cap off to show the salt on the top of the remover
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have combination skin (usually oily with dry patches) and am forever picking at my pores. My nose especially gets super fun blackheads. NOT ANYMORE! And if anything does pop up, removal is a breeze because my skin is so much healthier and it lifts right out and I can apply some toner or tea tree oil. This was completely an impulse purchase but now it's a staple in my weekly skincare routine." —Andrea

    Get it from Amazon for $11.88

    6. A niacinimide face serum whose honey-like texture will leave your skin with a subtle glow! It also contains propolis extract, which is an antioxidant that helps soothe skin.

    a reviewer's hand holding up the oil bottle
    image of reviewer with smooth, glowing skin
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I started using this about a month ago and have noticed such a difference in my skin as soon as the first few days. I was having issues with my skin looking dull whenever I wasn’t wearing makeup, now my skin is noticeably brighter and I feel a lot more confident with a bare face. It hasn’t made a noticeable difference with my hyperpigmentation, but it has helped even out my skin tone all over my face. This is a new staple in my skincare routine!" —Nadhia Vega

    Get it from Amazon for $18.68.

    7. A skin spatula with four modes that'll offer you a deeper clean and help remove blackheads, oil, and other dirt chilling beneath your skin. It even comes with scrubber attachments so you can experience a spa-like massage at home.

    Close-up of the scraper showing dead skin and sebum
    reviewer's before and after three days apart and you can see that the spatula helped improve the texture of their face and made their skin look smoother
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "After my last pregnancy, I started developing cystic acne; my skin was congested with oil, whiteheads, blackheads, you name it. All those years of desperately doing my own extractions, trying every mask, cleanser, device, my skin was left scarred and discolored. I hated the texture of my skin. I impulsively bought this and tried it the day it was delivered. I was amazed at how well it extracted all the gunk I could and couldn't see lurking under my skin. I use it every night to cleanse, then apply my serum and moisturizer. I took the first set of photos on 5/27 and still didn't love how my skin looked under makeup. I could tell it was doing something though so I stuck with it. Three days later, I woke up in shock! Took the second set of photos wearing the same makeup (but needed much less). I am finally happy with the way my skin looks and posted a selfie without a filter for the first time since I can remember! Just try it! (All photos were taken in natural light. Must've gotten some cloud cover in the last one. No filters on ANY of them! I'm still in shock!)" —Marlena H.

    Get it from Amazon for $16.99 (available in three colors).

    8. A revitalizing hair protein treatment for conditioning and repairing dry, damaged, and over-processed hair. TBH I'm already obsessed with your hair evolution!

    GIF of reviewer shaking their long, shiny hair
    before image of a reviewer with dry damaged and frizzy hair and after image of the same reviewer with smooth and shiny hair
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have used this product three times now and it has changed my hair drastically; it's so soft and glossy looking. I don’t even have to use any leave-in products because it’s so easy to comb through right out of the shower. So inexpensive and better than any hair salon products I’ve used in the past. Works better than K18 or Olaplex." —Alyx Ming

    Get it from Amazon for $6.80.

    9. A rejuvenating eye cream because its vegan ingredients absorb quickly into the skin to help start the process of brightening and lifting your under-eye area. Perpetual late nights got nothing on this cream!

    image of a dollop of eye cream on the back of a reviewer's hand
    before and after images of a reviewer whose dark, saggy under eyes become less saggy and brighter
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    LilyAna Naturals is a family-owned small business using natural ingredients to craft high-quality skincare products.

    Promising review: "Best eye cream I have ever used!!! Better than Benefiance by Shiseido and Clinique or Lancôme, for less than a third of the price with the amount you get. It is rich enough to do the job but not greasy. It doesn't interfere with concealer, yet softens lines. Love it so much!!!!" —Lory Lacy

    Get it from LilyAna Naturals on Amazon for $16.25+ (available in three sizes).

    10. Or some 24-karat gold under-eye gel masks so you can get a little help reviving your tired eyes with hyaluronic acid and collagen.

    before image of reviewer with dark sunken in under eyes and after image of the same reviewer with lighter under eyes
    www.amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "These eye patches are very moisturizing and EXTREMELY REFRESHING! They are so cool to the skin when you put them on. I even put them in the fridge to get a really refreshing feeling. Perfect for relaxing at the end of a long day." —Ashley Bell

    "Just got these today and put a set on after I showered. Left them on for about 40 minutes and when I took them off I could already see results! I was so surprised as I usually don't have much luck with products like this. The dark circles I have under my eyes were brighter and the area already looked tighter/taut." —Kirst

    Get a pack of 20 pairs from Amazon for $17.95.

    11. A long-lasting mascara formulated to give you bold and intense lashes even *you* will think are falsies. Salon quality at a fraction of the cost? Yes, please!

    image of reviewer with long, and bold eyelashes after using the essence mascara
    www.amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "The best I’ve tried so far and I used Dior, Tarte, Too Faced, you name it. I always have a problem with brand-new mascara because they have too much product on the brush, especially first few uses, and my lashes stick together. I didn’t have this problem with this one. I could layer it without any product starting to fall off or my lashes sticking together. And I love that they don’t test on animals." —Detti

    Get it from Amazon for $4.99.

    12. A rainbow eyeshadow palette that'll make just about any lewk possible! This highly pigmented palette contains cool and warm tones as well as mattes and glitters, so go absolutely awf.

    a hand holding the palette of 40 rainbow shades
    reviewer's eyeshadow look with orange, pink, and yellow shades from the palette
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "I really love this! The colors (that I've tried so far) go on wonderfully and blend easily. I had recently bought a palette by Morphe; I had never tried them before but it looked nice...it was HORRIBLE! The colors were chalky, didn't blend, and barely showed up. This is so much better and for a third of the price!" —adorkable

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99

    13. A vegan and paraben-free self-tanner if you want the glowing effect of laying in the sun without having to brave, well, the lack of sun in winter. Get the tan of your dreams in just an hour!

    before and after images of a reviewer's pale skin becoming darker
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: “If you use St. Tropez tan products or any fake tanner, do yourself a favor and try this. This stuff is AWESOME. Dries quick, lasts longer, does NOT make your skin stinky, applies evenly, and you get a fair amount of product!! Other tanners I’ve used become VERY noticeable when they start fading. Gross hand lines, patchy white spots, etc., but not this stuff. The best one-hour tan I have ever used!” —Amazon Customer 

    Get it from Amazon for $9.97+ (available in five shades and in bundles).

    14. K-beauty rice extract toner because it creates a protective barrier over your skin that'll help prevent water loss, eliminate dead skin cells, and provide moisture. It'll even help balance and refine skin texture. If you're dealing with flaky, dull, or rough skin, try adding this toner to your skincare routine!

    side by side before images of a reviewer with clogged pores and acne that then disappears
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I heard that rice water is powerful for your skin and hair, but I did not expect how smooth my skin would actually get after using a rice toner. Literally SILK!!!! No scent, goes on very smoothly, and absorbs quickly." —Polina

    Get it from Amazon for $17.80+ (available in two sizes).

    15. A detangling Denman curly hair brush whose staggered rows of round-ended nylon pins will help you define your curls and smooth your hair. If you're looking for knot-free, ribbon-like curls, this might just be the brush for you.

    a reviewer with shiny, tight ribbon-like curls
    image of reviewer with blonde, ribbon-like curls
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "It truly is a nice, perfectly sized, lightweight hair brush for detangling mini-fro, short, tightly coiled natural hair!!! It glides through my curls with ease, whether my hair is wet or completely dry. Depending on the desired style, it can also be used to create various (short) hair styles and/or perform a variety of techniques!! THANK YOU!!" —DLTolliver

    Get it from Amazon for $23.95+ (available in six colors/patterns).

    16. A lightweight E.l.f. putty primer infused with squalane — this should help minimize the appearance of pores and moisturize your skin. This vegan formula will grip your makeup so it doesn't slip and slide all day long.

    reviewer image of the putty primer
    reviewer wearing the putty primer under makeup
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising reviews: “This is definitely a 'buy again!' It goes on incredibly clean and leaves your skin supple and smooth. After applying normal makeup, it feels just incredible and looks fabulous!” —Cheryl Caroll

    "Normally my makeup goes on great, but then once it dries it's super crusty and shows my pores. But this made everything so smooth and my skin has never looked so healthy." —Taylor Kessinger

    Get it from Amazon for $10.

    17. A plant-based, color-changing blush that reacts to your skin's pH level to create a natural-looking color. No need to waste time finding the perfect shade. It'll absorb super quickly so you'll have vibrant skin in no time! 

    before image of a Black model without the blush and an after image of them with the blush on
    Youthforia

    Youthforia is a woman-owned small business aiming to make makeup that's not only good for your skin but is also not bad for you to sleep in! The founder, Fiona Co Chan, even tested the blush by sleeping in it for two months! They are passionate about being environmentally friendly and reducing their use of fossil fuels.

    Promising review: "Dewy and glowy. I tried it over makeup and it appeared as a strong pink shade but settled to a flushed, glow-y color. I had my little sister try it too because I wanted to see the color change again and it lasted a really long time on her. The texture was smooth and it was easy to rub in and blend out." —Summer

    Get it from Amazon or from Youthforia for $36.