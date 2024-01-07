These 32 Products Will Help Ensure Your Glow Up In 2024

1. A tinted plumping lip oil made with cocoa butter, beeswax, and essential oils to help lock in moisture as it gives you the pout you deserve.
2. A botanically rich lip and cheek stain so you can enhance your natural coloring and beauty. Blend this stain into your cheeks with your fingers for a lovely blush.
Promising review: “I was very hesitant about spending so much on a lipstick, but I am totally in love with it! it has a very nice tint that last soooo many hours. It looks very natural and doesn't dry my lips at all! Most lipsticks dry my lips so badly, but not this one! I also use a tiny bit on my cheeks! I recommend this product 100%! Ohhhh, and the smell! OH THAT DELICIOUS SMELL!!!! :)” —Phoenix_Bird
Get it from Amazon for $32 (available in four colors).
3. A reparative K-beauty snail mucin essence with a hydrating and hypoallergenic formula that can help remove dark spots and fine lines.
Promising review: "I was skeptical because I thought this was just an overhyped item, but within the first two days I saw a noticeable difference in the glow and texture of my face. After a week, even more so. I already have a pretty solid skincare routine so I didn’t think this would make the big impact that it did. I highly recommend and it will definitely be a staple of my routine from now on." —andy
Get it from Amazon for $13.63.
4. And an all-in-one face-repairing cream with hyaluronic acid from the same company because it'll moisturize, hydrate, repair, AND soothe irritated skin. This also contains snail mucin which aids in exfoliation.
Promising review: "I don’t know how I was living without this stuff! It makes my skin feel so much better! It’s also helped with my hormonal breakouts! I put it in on every morning and night. It sinks in quickly. It has a very interesting texture to it and has no scent. Great for sensitive skin! I will always repurchase! It’s now a daily staple!" —Niki
Get it from Amazon for $14.25+ (available in two sizes).
5. A cute lil' octopus-shaped blackhead remover to gently scrub away excess sebum and exfoliate your pores. It'll help remove blackheads, whiteheads, and whatever else is trapped in your clogged pores.
Promising review: "I have combination skin (usually oily with dry patches) and am forever picking at my pores. My nose especially gets super fun blackheads. NOT ANYMORE! And if anything does pop up, removal is a breeze because my skin is so much healthier and it lifts right out and I can apply some toner or tea tree oil. This was completely an impulse purchase but now it's a staple in my weekly skincare routine." —Andrea
Get it from Amazon for $12.50.
6. A niacinimide face serum whose honey-like texture will leave your skin with a subtle glow! It also contains propolis extract, which is an antioxidant that helps soothe skin.
Promising review: "I started using this about a month ago and have noticed such a difference in my skin as soon as the first few days. I was having issues with my skin looking dull whenever I wasn’t wearing makeup, now my skin is noticeably brighter and I feel a lot more confident with a bare face. It hasn’t made a noticeable difference with my hyperpigmentation, but it has helped even out my skin tone all over my face. This is a new staple in my skincare routine!" —Nadhia Vega
Get it from Amazon for $16.85.
7. A skin spatula with four modes that'll offer you a deeper clean and help remove blackheads, oil, and other dirt chilling beneath your skin. It even comes with scrubber attachments so you can experience a spa-like massage at home.
Promising review: "After my last pregnancy, I started developing cystic acne; my skin was congested with oil, whiteheads, blackheads, you name it. All those years of desperately doing my own extractions, trying every mask, cleanser, device, my skin was left scarred and discolored. I hated the texture of my skin. I impulsively bought this and tried it the day it was delivered. I was amazed at how well it extracted all the gunk I could and couldn't see lurking under my skin. I use it every night to cleanse, then apply my serum and moisturizer. I took the first set of photos on 5/27 and still didn't love how my skin looked under makeup. I could tell it was doing something though so I stuck with it. Three days later, I woke up in shock! Took the second set of photos wearing the same makeup (but needed much less). I am finally happy with the way my skin looks and posted a selfie without a filter for the first time since I can remember! Just try it! (All photos were taken in natural light. Must've gotten some cloud cover in the last one. No filters on ANY of them! I'm still in shock!)" —Marlena H.
Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in three colors).
8. A revitalizing hair protein treatment for conditioning and repairing dry, damaged, and over-processed hair. TBH I'm already obsessed with your hair evolution!
Promising review: "I have used this product three times now and it has changed my hair drastically; it's so soft and glossy looking. I don’t even have to use any leave-in products because it’s so easy to comb through right out of the shower. So inexpensive and better than any hair salon products I’ve used in the past. Works better than K18 or Olaplex." —Alyx Ming
Get it from Amazon for $7.63.
9. A rejuvenating eye cream because its vegan ingredients absorb quickly into the skin to help start the process of brightening and lifting your under-eye area. Perpetual late nights got nothing on this cream!
LilyAna Naturals is a family-owned small business using natural ingredients to craft high-quality skincare products.
Promising review: "Best eye cream I have ever used!!! Better than Benefiance by Shiseido and Clinique or Lancôme, for less than a third of the price with the amount you get. It is rich enough to do the job but not greasy. It doesn't interfere with concealer, yet softens lines. Love it so much!!!!" —Lory Lacy
Get it from LilyAna Naturals on Amazon for $17.15+ (available in three sizes).
10. Or some 24-karat gold under-eye gel masks so you can get a little help reviving your tired eyes with hyaluronic acid and collagen.
Promising reviews: "These eye patches are very moisturizing and EXTREMELY REFRESHING! They are so cool to the skin when you put them on. I even put them in the fridge to get a really refreshing feeling. Perfect for relaxing at the end of a long day." —Ashley Bell
"Just got these today and put a set on after I showered. Left them on for about 40 minutes and when I took them off I could already see results! I was so surprised as I usually don't have much luck with products like this. The dark circles I have under my eyes were brighter and the area already looked tighter/taut." —Kirst
Get a pack of 20 pairs from Amazon for $14.95.
11. A long-lasting mascara formulated to give you bold and intense lashes even *you* will think are falsies. Salon quality at a fraction of the cost? Yes, please!
Promising reviews: "The best I’ve tried so far and I used Dior, Tarte, Too Faced, you name it. I always have a problem with brand-new mascara because they have too much product on the brush, especially first few uses, and my lashes stick together. I didn’t have this problem with this one. I could layer it without any product starting to fall off or my lashes sticking together. And I love that they don’t test on animals." —Detti
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
12. A rainbow eyeshadow palette that'll make just about any lewk possible! This highly pigmented palette contains cool and warm tones as well as mattes and glitters, so go absolutely awf.
Promising reviews: "I really love this! The colors (that I've tried so far) go on wonderfully and blend easily. I had recently bought a palette by Morphe; I had never tried them before but it looked nice...it was HORRIBLE! The colors were chalky, didn't blend, and barely showed up. This is so much better and for a third of the price!" —adorkable
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (clip the coupon on the product page to save $2).
13. A vegan and paraben-free self-tanner if you want the glowing effect of laying in the sun without having to brave, well, the lack of sun in winter. Get the tan of your dreams in just an hour!
Promising review: “If you use St. Tropez tan products or any fake tanner, do yourself a favor and try this. This stuff is AWESOME. Dries quick, lasts longer, does NOT make your skin stinky, applies evenly, and you get a fair amount of product!! Other tanners I’ve used become VERY noticeable when they start fading. Gross hand lines, patchy white spots, etc., but not this stuff. The best one-hour tan I have ever used!” —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $9.97+ (available in seven shades).
14. A K-beauty rice extract toner because it creates a protective barrier over your skin that'll help prevent water loss, eliminate dead skin cells, and provide moisture. It'll even help balance and refine skin texture. If you're dealing with flaky, dull, or rough skin, try adding this toner to your skincare routine!
Promising review: "I heard that rice water is powerful for your skin and hair, but I did not expect how smooth my skin would actually get after using a rice toner. Literally SILK!!!! No scent, goes on very smoothly, and absorbs quickly." —Polina
Get it from Amazon for $16.80+ (available in two sizes).
15. A detangling Denman curly hair brush whose staggered rows of round-ended nylon pins will help you define your curls and smooth your hair. If you're looking for knot-free, ribbon-like curls, this might just be the brush for you.
Promising review: "It truly is a nice, perfectly sized, lightweight hair brush for detangling mini-fro, short, tightly coiled natural hair!!! It glides through my curls with ease, whether my hair is wet or completely dry. Depending on the desired style, it can also be used to create various (short) hair styles and/or perform a variety of techniques!! THANK YOU!!" —DLTolliver
Get it from Amazon for $19.16+ (available in three sizes and seven colors/patterns).
16. A lightweight E.l.f. putty primer infused with squalane — this should help minimize the appearance of pores and moisturize your skin. This vegan formula will grip your makeup so it doesn't slip and slide all day long.
Promising reviews: “This is definitely a 'buy again!' It goes on incredibly clean and leaves your skin supple and smooth. After applying normal makeup, it feels just incredible and looks fabulous!” —Cheryl Caroll
"Normally my makeup goes on great, but then once it dries it's super crusty and shows my pores. But this made everything so smooth and my skin has never looked so healthy." —Taylor Kessinger
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
17. A plant-based, color-changing blush that reacts to your skin's pH level to create a natural-looking color. No need to waste time finding the perfect shade. It'll absorb super quickly so you'll have vibrant skin in no time!
Youthforia is a woman-owned small business aiming to make makeup that's not only good for your skin but is also not bad for you to sleep in! The founder, Fiona Co Chan, even tested the blush by sleeping in it for two months! They are passionate about being environmentally friendly and reducing their use of fossil fuels.
Promising review: "Dewy and glowy. I tried it over makeup and it appeared as a strong pink shade but settled to a flushed, glow-y color. I had my little sister try it too because I wanted to see the color change again and it lasted a really long time on her. The texture was smooth and it was easy to rub in and blend out." —Summer
Get it from Amazon or from Youthforia for $36.
18. And a vegan and cruelty-free Essence color-changing lipstick since it'll give you a personalized rosé shade that complements your skin tone. This semi-permanent lip stain provides long-lasting color!
19. Hydrocolloid acne patches if you need help preventing yourself from picking/popping your pimples, which could lead to scarring. These ultra-thin, translucent patches will absorb pimple pus (yuck) to reveal calmer-looking skin (yay).
Promising review: “I wasn't sure if this was going to hold up to its promise...but it did! I used this on a massive zit growing on my nose, making me look like Rudolph, and the first night it took down the swelling a bit and lessened the redness. Day two it was significantly smaller in width and circumference! If that doesn't help you decide to purchase this, nothing will." —Cassee Colson
Get 36 patches from Amazon for $11.97.