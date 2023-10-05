Give Your Little One The Best Fall Ever With These 37 Products

1. Silly Poopy's Hide & Seek game — just place this little poo somewhere in your home and watch as your kids have fun trying to find it! Silly Poopy will even give them clues, and play a song that'll have them dancing once it's been found.
What Do You Meme? is a small business making fun, and funny card games/toys, plush friends, and pool floats!
Promising review: "This game is HILARIOUS. My kids love playing with it and taking turns hiding it (8, 6, and 3 years). They all think poop is funny and run around yelling 'Silly Poopy, where are you?' It keeps them busy for at least half an hour at a time and they leave me alone. Also? It's pretty durable. I found it outside in my garden in the 20-degree winter weather. I guess my 8-year-old left it out there for a few days. It also gets thrown down the stairs and Silly Poopy just keeps on giggling and having fun." —Adele
2. A set of kids' plastic knives so your mini chef can slice apples for their world-famous apple pie. These knives will help them learn to cut with precision for when they're old enough to handle real knives.
Note: Children will still need supervision while using them!
Tovla Jr. is a small business run by a mom of five who wanted to make sure kids were being entertained and having fun in a meaningful way.
Promising review: "Great for cooking with my toddler! My toddler enjoys using these SO much. They are about as sharp as disposable plastic knives. They definitely cut well and make her feel included. She has used them to cut tomatoes, bread, cucumbers, peppers, etc. She will get excited when she sees me prepping food and run over to her stool crying out 'Mommy, I want my knives!' For reference, she is 2.5 years old. If you have a toddler or younger kiddo who is enthusiastic about cooking and you want to encourage it, get these! So worth it!" —C. Almond
3. A traveling scavenger hunt card game perfect for having fun on the go — like on your fall roadtrips! Keep your kids entertained by having them find any of 54 objects that can be spotted from the car.
Promising review: "I bought this for our road trip desperate for something to keep our kids entertained. This was super fun! My husband, I, and our 5-year-old had fun playing it together. My 3-year-old was trying but is a little bit too young for it. The pictures are fun and engaging. I honestly had a great time and would recommend this to other parents looking for something to keep their kids busy!" —Heather
4. A darling glow-in-the-dark blanket featuring some of spooky season's finest guests, including bats, ghosts, and pumpkins!
Promising review: "My new favorite blanket! I am a blanket person, I love collecting soft blankets and this is the softest one that I have! I love the fact that it glows in the dark, that's what sold me on this blanket, however I didn't expect it to also be as soft and cozy as it is! Perfect size to snuggle up with my baby (1-year-old) on a crisp fall evening! It's bigger than I thought it would be but I'm a pretty short person, it covers me well. I had been looking for a Halloween blanket and this one is adorable and exactly what I was looking for, not too thick not too thin! I know this is a Halloween blanket but I'll definitely be using it all year!" —Meg Wellman
5. A colorful and lightweight hooded windbreaker with a cloth lining and elastic cuffs that'll keep your little tyke warm and comfy while they play in the leaves.
6. And a pair of waterproof rubber boots with handles so your kiddo can splish-splash around in puddles without getting completely covered in mud.
FYI, these are included in Prime Try Before You Buy so you can give them a trial run if you're a member!
Promising review: "These boots are great quality! My daughter outgrew her last pair that she insisted on wearing every single day (even in the house). We were able to order a larger size and as expected, she wears them constantly. They do not get wet on the inside sloshing through mud puddles and they are a perfect fit. I will never buy another brand!" —skoalman83
7. A foldable indoor slide from Pop2Play for those rainy or chilly days when the playground isn't an option. This super sturdy slide will provide hours of fun!
This slide can hold up to 50 lbs.
Promising review: "This slide keeps my easily distracted 1.5-year-old daughter entertained for long periods of time! I thought this would be a great way for her to learn to use a slide on a carpeted surface. She has a blast pushing her toys down and has become so confident at climbing and sliding down herself! It’s very sturdy and easy to pop up and fold down. When this one does wear out, I’ll be purchasing a new one. Take all of my money to keep my toddler’s attention for as long as it does!" —Lindsey Pleakis
8. A pack of vibrant fire colorants to add magic to every campfire. Just toss the unopened package into the fire and watch as your kids guffaw over all the purples, greens, and blues emerging from the flames!
Promising review: "If you love a campfire or a backyard blaze, or know someone who does, these are just great fun. Takes fire-watching to a whole new hippy trippy beautiful level. The colors are beautiful and it makes the camping experience extra special. Great little gift for the person who has everything. I gave them to a twenty-something and to a kid with 'mom or dad has to help you with this' and kept some for myself. I love these things." —MSM
9. A glow in the dark basketball because it's starting to get darker earlier but your little Lebron isn't done practicing their three-pointers.
Pair with an LED light up hoop!
Promising review: "This was a huge hit on Christmas morning! My son thought is was 'another basketball' and then dribbled and was shocked. It was bright enough to impress even in the light but the kids went wild once it was dark! —Kindle Customer
10. A super soft Carhartt beanie so your kiddo can be the coolest (and warmest) one on the hay ride!
Promising review: "Perfect fall/winter hat for baby. Love this hat for my baby boy! He’s been wearing it since he was 8 months old and it will definitely fit him for a while. It’s warm and stretchy, stays in place on his head even with him moving all around." —Kaitlynn
11. A mini digital camera perfect for exploring all kinds of portraits since it can also take selfies. You might just have a young Annie Leibovitz on your hands! They'll love snapping shots of all the fun places you'll take them this fall. I can already imagine the apple orchard and pumpkin patch!
12. A six-piece foam activity play set because you don't love that your little climber has turned your stairs into their parkour arena. These soft and easy-to-clean blocks can help them develop their hand-eye coordination and motor skills. Plus, they can be configured in countless ways so your kiddo never gets bored!
Promising review: "I did a lot of research, asked a lot of friends their opinions, and ended up getting this, and I’m SO GLAD. I love all the different shapes and options my child can use her creativity to play with! She loves sliding on her belly down the ramp like one, rolling on the round long one, and climbing on and off all the others. I didn’t want The Nugget, but I wanted something that would entertain her for years to come. I’m so glad we went with this versus the four-piece one." —BethArb
13. Or a colorful DIY rock climbing wall set if you've got older kids and your future mountain climber needs all the practice they can get. Not only can these mountable rock climbing grips hold up to 225 pounds each, but they can also be used indoors or outdoors.
The set includes 25 hand and foot grips, two climbing handles, and a knotted climbing rope.
Promising review: "My girls absolutely love this! We’ve been wanting to give them some things inside the house to climb and jump on since it’s cold here and we’re stuck in the house most days. We haven’t installed the rope yet but plan to do so soon. The climbing holds are very durable and seem pretty sturdy. They are also a good size, making it easy for my girls to hold on to. I would definitely recommend this to as it’s a lot of fun!" —KKL—L&L’s Little Shop of Goodies- Living Life RV Rentals
