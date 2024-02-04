These 35 Products Will Ensure Your Home Has A Glow Up In 2024

1. A portable Bissell multi-purpose carpet cleaner to take care of those spots and stains on your carpets, couches, and more. It's got powerful spray and suction so those stubborn pet messes will be gone in mere moments. Deep clean made easy!
Promising review: “Wow! Bought this little steamer and am really impressed. I did one go on my brother's couches and look at the difference. It could use one more go to get to the ‘looking like brand new’ but this is amazing!!! When you watch the video in the product description there is something oddly satisfying about watching the dirty water get suctioned in after spraying the surface you are cleaning, but I must admit I didn’t believe it would work that well. Well it does!! Just like advertised! I am so impressed. If you are considering this cleaner get it, you will not be disappointed.” —edina bajraktarevic
2. An elegant moon cycle garland for a ~heavenly~ touch you can hang above your bed.
Promising review: "I was pretty nervous ordering this because there weren't a ton of reviews on the gold moon phase. When this arrived I thought I would have to assemble it but it was already put together and nicely packaged so the chains didn't tangle! The quality is so much better than I expected and you can see in my pictures the moons are pretty thick/heavy. They gave me gold matching screws to hang it but I just used a thumbtack instead. Love this!" —Holly Grote
3. A bottle of Wet & Forget shower cleaner because no one wants to scrub their bathtub clean. With this bleach-free formula, all you have to do is just spray it on, wait 8–12 hours, then rinse it off. Super easy!
Promising review: “I had a horrible gray ring in the bottom of my shower that was impossible to remove. I tried the Dawn Dish Soap method (with a lot of scrubbing) and toilet bowl cleaner to try to remove the soap scum. My next step was to tear out and replace the shower pan and tile. I figured this was my last chance. I ordered the Wet & Forget Shower Spray and really coated the shower walls and floor pan and walked away. I CANNOT begin to tell you how happy I was to rinse down the walls sometime later and watch all that crud roll right down the drain!! This is the best product I have ever used in my life!! Works great and no toxic fumes!!” —Amazon Customer
4. A bottle of Feed-N-Wax wood polish and conditioner that'll not only enhance your floor's and furniture's glow, but will also layer them with a protective coating of carnauba wax and beeswax, so there's less polishing for you to do in the future.
Promising review: "I have natural wood floors and work from home. I didn’t pay attention to the fact that my desk wheels were wearing out and drying out my floor. I was able to repair two years of wheel dryness in like 15 minutes. I’ve been able to do it on other areas of our wood floor and it repairs and moisturizes areas where my dogs have run across the floor over and over. It is really one of the best products I’ve ever used." —Amazon Customer
5. A set of peel-and-stick tiles to make renovating your bland kitchen a whole lot easier (and cheaper)! These tiles are easy to install, clean, and maintain. HGTV is shaking!
Each pack comes with (10) 11.8" x 11.8" self-adhesive sheets.
Promising review: "I absolutely love this backsplash!! It was easy to install and looks like real tile once it’s on the wall! I would definitely recommend this product to anyone looking to add backsplash to an area of their house while staying on a budget. It will turn out looking great! JUST A NOTE: We used an adhesive spray to to make sure the tile stays in place. Better safe than sorry!" —Anna
6. Or a peel-and-stick subway tile backsplash for a sleek and classic aesthetic Joanna Gaines might just approve of.
Promising review: "These peel-and-stick kitchen tiles really brought new life to my plain kitchen. The entire job took about two hours being careful and making sure everything matched up perfectly. They were a little bit difficult to place, but the result is amazing." —Nicole J
7. A magical water-based instant carpet spot cleaner because all messes should be quick and easy to clean. Say goodbye to those stubborn wine, pet, coffee, food, and dirt stains!
Plus, it's useful on just about any type of fabric!
Promising review: "So my dog got into my makeup bag and got ahold of some liquid lipstick and needless to say, I flipped out to see my carpets neon orange. It took about an hour and two rolls of paper towels but holy moly! WOW did this stuff work! My mother recommended it to me after using it on minor stains at her house and I'm so glad I got it. Definitely worth the money and it really does disappear right before your eyes like the bottle says!" —jen
8. A quaint and quirky strawberry vase so your blossoms look even more lovely while they catch some rays by your bedroom window.
9. A fanciful Baroque-inspired mirror if you wished you lived in Europe in the 18th century. Well, this is the next best thing. Go ahead and fix your ornate lace collar in this gorgeous mirror.
Promising review: "I purchased this beautiful mirror for my vanity table and it’s the perfect size for that purpose, but it’s so well made and beautifully designed that it can be used in a variety of ways to enhance any space or room. I’m very happy with my purchase and you will be too." —Washington DC
10. Outdoor string lights for creating a cozy and warm atmosphere. Plus, they were built to withstand all kinds of weather, so no need to worry about them being damaged by Mother Nature.
Reviewers note that you should take the bulbs out before hanging the strings up!
Promising review: “Very nice set of lights for the price. I bought a number of sets in various lengths to install on our deck and used a staple gun to mount them. I am very pleased with how easy it was mount them neatly and also with the quality of light. It's exactly the amount of warmth that we were looking for.” —Frank Rizzo
11. An outdoor heater because you shouldn't have to retreat indoors when it gets chilly outside. It has wheels so you can easily move it to the perfect place!
Promising review: "Looks and works great. Got these for an outdoor patio event at our home, and everyone was impressed with the warmth and look. Had many compliments, and everyone wanted to know where we got them. Easy to set up and use. Excellent patio heaters!" —Amazon Customer
12. A fast-drying and waterproof white grout pen so your tiles always have a bright backdrop to gleam against.
Promising review: "These things are awesome! I cleaned my bathroom tile grout first because the lady who lived there before me really let it go. A few places stayed stained and I was worried it wouldn't cover them, but all grout areas are bright white and look new now!" —Donna K Cook
13. An electric fabric shaver to rescue furniture from pills, fuzz, and matted fibers. Get your couch back to just-bought-it condition!
The battery-operated style requires two AA batteries (not included).
Promising review: "This thing is excellent. I just 'repaired' two cashmere sweaters and one modal-blend jersey top to like-new condition. The waste compartment fills up quickly and will start clogging the blades if not emptied frequently. I will share one trick I found for emptying the area around the blades. Remove the waste compartment and hold the unit vertically over a garbage can while turning the defuzzer on. Blades will spin and the rest of the pills will fall out. Enjoy." —Fine Print Reader
14. A heavy-duty ceramic cooktop cleaner for those caked-on messes, tough-to-remove stains, and splattered-on grease spots. And though it may be heavy-duty, it's still non-abrasive, so you won't leave your stove covered in scratches.
Promising review: "I honestly did not think this product would work! I tried nearly everything, including the sample that came with my black glass stove. I squirted the product onto the stove top and used a damp scrub pad. Most of the built-up brown stains and white streaks came off with minimal scrubbing effort. What impressed me was that the white streaks were 95% gone as well! Nothing took these off before. I highly recommend this product! The only thing I will use from now on!" —Natalie
15. A set of metal hanging flower pots because your winter garden could use an added splash of color! Give your seedlings a fun home to blossom in.
Promising review: "Lovely colorful flower pots. Perfect size to hold a single flower and they add such a nice pop of color to my yard. Very easy to hang up, no hardware required! I’m getting a lot of compliments on them. I bought several sets and planted bright flowers in them. I have them lining the inside of my yard and on the front of the house. They add a lot a cheer and homeyness for a simple and cheap project." —Maegan
