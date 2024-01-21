You’re So Smart, You’ll Get These 26 Products To Do The Work You Don’t Want To

1. A bottle of Wet & Forget shower cleaner because no one wants to scrub their bathtub clean. With this bleach-free formula, all you have to do is just spray it on, wait 8–12 hours, then rinse it off. Super easy!
Promising review: “I had a horrible gray ring in the bottom of my shower that was impossible to remove. I tried the Dawn Dish Soap method (with a lot of scrubbing) and toilet bowl cleaner to try to remove the soap scum. My next step was to tear out and replace the shower pan and tile. I figured this was my last chance. I ordered the Wet & Forget Shower Spray and really coated the shower walls and floor pan and walked away. I CANNOT begin to tell you how happy I was to rinse down the walls sometime later and watch all that crud roll right down the drain!! This is the best product I have ever used in my life!! Works great and no toxic fumes!!” —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $19.98+ (available in two scents).
2. Some Glisten garbage disposal cleaner that'll foam up and scrub your disposal, leaving a fresh scent behind instead of icky drain pipe odors.
Promising review: "Takes away that gross smell... It seems counterintuitive to put a little packet down your garbage disposal to clean it, but this does actually seem to work, at least for getting out weird smells that baking soda and vinegar don't really touch. I scrub the sink down first, especially around the garbage disposal area, rinse it down, and then just follow the directions on the package. I have used it with single, large-size sinks and with double sinks — only difference is that the double sink will have blue cleaning foam rise up the drain, which you rinse away when the disposal sounds clear again. I have tried the foaming cleaner in a can, but unfortunately it stopped coming out of the can about 10% of the way through. Went back to this tried and true." —KS
Get it from Amazon for $3.78.
3. A pet hair remover so good you might not recognize your couch after just one use! Gone are the days of pulling hairs from your furniture strand by strand. And because it doesn't use disposable adhesive strips, you can use this thing over and over and over and over and...
Promising review: "HOW HAVE I LIVED WITHOUT THIS PRODUCT, OH MY GOD. I have a big Great Dane/pit bull mix with black and white fur that gets everywhere and sticks like the devil. I’ve tried fancy vacuums, lint rollers, that weird yellow sponge thing that’s supposed to be magic, crawling on my hands and knees plucking each hair one by one, nothing works. UNTIL NOW. I cannot believe my own eyes and I can’t wait to use this thing on every surface of the house and buy one for every dog owner I know. Seriously. I have a very clean home, and I can’t believe how much hair I’ve been living with in my rugs. It’s disgusting. This product is worth every dang penny." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in three colors).
4. A pack of Bottle Bright cleaning tablets to take care of the tough stains and persistent odors living in your travel mugs and water bottles. The best part is, there's no scrubbing involved. So you get super clean gear with minimal effort!
Promising review: "My tea mug was horrible: 'stainless' steel that was totally brown from tea. It's now shiny and silver again. I used it on my coffee mug and my gym water bottle as well, and they're all like new! Highly recommend and works super fast. No scent during or after use." —afK2
Get 12 tablets from Amazon for $8.
5. A pack of six citrus-scented washing machine cleaner tablets because no one wants to toss dirty clothes into a dirty machine. The tablets dissolve to remove any residue that may have built up, so you can be sure your favorite blanket comes out smelling fresh!
Promising review: "This is the simplest way to clean your washer. You just throw it in and put it on cleaning cycle. It is incredibly simple and satisfying seeing what it breaks down and removes each time. I like to try to do one every two weeks to once a month depending on my wash loads." —Batman
Get the pack of six tablets from Amazon for $11.95.
6. A toilet tank cleaner with a citric acid formula that'll remove hard water deposits and other stains in your toilet tank without any elbow grease needed. Get rid of stubborn odors with this safe-on-pipes cleaner.
Promising review: "Wow! First of all, I was shocked when I noticed that my toilet tank was so filthy. I never look in there but there was a reason that my toilet bowl needed to be scrubbed every day. The tank was so nasty I couldn't even see the bottom. I really didn't want to drain the water and scrub the tank, then I saw this. I honestly didn't expect that it would actually work since my tank was so nasty. I dumped this little miracle product in the tank, left it overnight, and the next morning I saw a much cleaner tank. I can actually see in there now. No draining or scrubbing. Amazing stuff!" —Linda Baker
Get it from Amazon for $7.66.
7. A pack of K-Cup cleaners if you haven't cleaned your machine in awhile and your coffee hasn't been tasting quite like coffee lately. Pop one of these nontoxic cups into your Keurig to give it the deep clean it's been needing.
Promising review: “I had no idea that cleaning a Keurig was a thing. I bought these because I saw them on TikTok, believe it or not. I wanted to give it a go because my Keurig isn’t that old and I didn’t think it would do anything. IT WORKS SO WELL! My Keurig wasn’t as nasty as some I’ve seen luckily. I would highly recommend. Keeps everything running correctly and clean.” —Lauren
Get a six-pack from Amazon for $9.95.
8. And some Scrubbing Bubbles cleaning stamps since rings have been forming around the inside of your toilet. This will keep your toilet bowl fresh and clean with every flush. Just plop some gel inside the bowl and let it work so you don't have to.
Promising review: "I absolutely love these things! I have five kiddos. These gel stamps keep my toilet cleaner and fresher-smelling for longer, which is a definite plus with four boys. These have an easy, no-mess application. I finally just put them on my Subscribe & Save so I always have them ready." —Alyssa M
Get six stamps from Amazon for $3.96.
9. A luxe automatic spice grinder to easily top off your home-cooked meals with salt or pepper. Since it has two interchangeable spice pods, you won't have to clean a whole spice grinder just to use it for a different spice. No cross-contamination here!
10. An under-the-cabinet jar opener because no tight lid should get in the way of you enjoying some good ole Ragú. It does the hard work of removing even the tightest of lids!
EZ Off is a small biz working to make life in the kitchen a little bit easier with their jar opener.
Promising review: “I have tried a million different tools and gadgets for help in opening jars of all sizes, and each one had its own issues! Finally, someone has invented the perfect jar opener that is simple and requires no space in your kitchen drawers or counters. It works perfectly and easily. I have already placed an order for another one for a gift or my sister." —cat lover
11. A self-grooming cat brush that'll not only catch your cat's hair before it ever makes it to your couches, but will also give your kitty the scratches they need when your hands are busy.
Promising review: “My cat Gambino Bambino would let you brush him bald!!! He loves to be groomed and comes running whenever the brush comes out. Though we love to accommodate, I know he wanted more. He was constantly rubbing his cheeks and ears on the corner of our walls to get even more scratching. I finally came across this product and new he would love it! It took a little convincing but once he got a hang of it he’s been loving it! We have one in the living room, one in the kitchen, one at the top of the stairs and one in the guest room! He is having a great time!!! Very easy to put together and place on the wall.” —T. Mangiaracina
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
12. A grape cutter to quickly slice grapes into quarters so they're less of a hazard for your snacking tot. It's also safe enough for your little one to use (with your supervision, of course).
Promising reviews: "LOVE it. It took three minutes to cut grapes that would have taken me at least 10. As a mom of a toddler, those minutes are precious. It was also fun and easy to use." —Jacqueline
"I wish I would’ve had this a LONG time ago. This little gadget has come in so handy. If you have a toddler or small child, you NEED this. It quarters grapes, cherry tomatoes, olives, etc. so they aren’t choking hazards for little ones. So much faster than slicing every tiny grape up yourself. 10/10 would recommend." —Sara Waits
Get it from Amazon for $11.95 (available in two colors).
13. An automatic self-cleaning litter box so you don't have to do the literal dirty work of scooping and sifting through your furry companion's excrement. This futuristic litter box neutralizes odors and minimizes the need to constantly refill it with fresh litter. And, of course, there's an app that'll allow you to see and manage your kitty's health.
Promising review: "I love this litter box! It easily responded to the tiny weight of my two kittens when the big name brands recommend for adult cats only. It set up and connected easily, the collection drawer is easy to access and clean, and the app tells me when more litter is needed and tracks each time the box is used. There is no bad smell in my small house, and best of all, I don't need to scoop after two cats!" —Laurie Chandler
Get it from Amazon for $399.99.
14. A versatile chopping device for an easier time dicing and grating veggies. Stop wasting time (and tears) chopping onions by hand.
15. A microwave steam cleaner you just fill with water and vinegar to melt away all the food trapped on the walls and ceiling. Then, you can quickly and easily wipe all that yuck away!
Promising review: "Something I didn't believe until I tried it. So easy to follow directions written on Angry Mama. Was disappointed when I opened the microwave to see the filth still on it. Was wishing it would magically taken care of itself. But all it took was a quick swipe with a paper towel and GONE. Loosened everything, which is half the process. My microwave was sooooo white once cleaned!! Would buy as gifts." —JDesmond
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in four colors).