Just 30 Products That’ll Help You Be More Of A Pro In The Kitchen

Promising review: "I actually got this because my mom bought it and loved it. She has pretty severe arthritis, and this little contraption makes food prep a breeze for her, so I decided to try it. Well, holy cow! It does everything it says it's going to do! It's really easy to use. It's super helpful, really convenient, very easy to clean up, and stores pretty compactly (but honestly, it's already just living on our counter). Worth every penny!" —A. Hendrix

Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in four colors and two sizes).