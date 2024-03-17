Just 30 Products That’ll Help You Be More Of A Pro In The Kitchen

1. An all-in-one multi-blade chopping device that'll dice, spiralize, and grate veggies to your heart's content. Stop wasting time (and tears) chopping onions by hand.
Promising review: "I actually got this because my mom bought it and loved it. She has pretty severe arthritis, and this little contraption makes food prep a breeze for her, so I decided to try it. Well, holy cow! It does everything it says it's going to do! It's really easy to use. It's super helpful, really convenient, very easy to clean up, and stores pretty compactly (but honestly, it's already just living on our counter). Worth every penny!" —A. Hendrix
Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in four colors and two sizes).
2. An immersion blender to quickly blend, froth, and whisk! This 9-speed blender is designed to meet your many cooking needs. It comes with attachments that'll help you make smoothies, pesto, soups, and more.
3. A devilish digital thermometer so you don't accidentally serve your chicken undercooked instead of HELL done...get it? This instant and easy-to-read thermometer will help ensure anything you cook in the fiery pit that is your oven comes out exactly when it's supposed to.
Promising review: "This thermometer not only works perfectly but is a great conversation starter at gatherings! I've used it a few times and am completely satisfied with the purchase. It is accurate, and the display is super easy to read. If you buy this, make sure to read the back of the box ;)." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $21.95.
4. A four-stage knife sharpener if having to use a dull knife to slice through meat is your villain origin story. This handy sharpener will easily and quickly get your knives in tip-top shape so you can slice and dice with the best of 'em.
How to use this knife sharpener: the coarse slot (carbide blades) is used for straightening and repairing damaged blades; the medium slot (diamond sharpening rods) is used to sharpen the knives; the fine slot is for clean polishing; and the serrated slot is for sharpening serrated blades.
Promising review: "I tried a few other sharpeners and they all seemed to be cheap and lost the ability to sharpen. However, this one is great! I sharpened all my knives. Once I started, I could not stop, and it was so easy. I followed the instruction and did six swipes on each level, and the knives are excellent, like brand new now." —note2me
Get it from Amazon for $23.99.
5. A darling little witch spoon rest that just snaps onto your pots and pans so you can keep your spoon nearby and accessible.
6. A stainless-steel dough cutter to help you effortlessly divide dough and scoop it from one surface to another. You can even use it to help you ice cakes!
Promising review: "This is a great tool to have in the kitchen. It can be used to cut and shape dough. It has a ruler etched into it, which is very convenient when measurements are needed. It is also durable, made of stainless steel, and easy to clean. What I love most about this pastry scraper is that I can use it to transfer chopped food from the cutting board to a pan. I am very happy with my purchase." —Michelle
Get it from Amazon for $7.99.
7. An adjustable clip-on strainer so you don't have to have double-jointed elbows just to strain your pasta from the pot. And now you won't accidentally also "strain" the food you actually wanna eat when you tip the pot over.
Promising review: "Love, love, love this pasta strainer!!! My husband and I hate cleaning out the strainer, so I ordered this to make life easier. OMG, does it make life easier!!! If this ever breaks, I’ll be ordering another! It’s very sturdy and easy to use. Absolutely love it!" —Freyja
Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in six colors).
8. An 11-piece ceramic Caraway bakeware set if you've been wanting to craft more sweet treats but your current situation only includes a single super scratched-up baking tray that needs to be prepped with a pound of butter to ensure nothing sticks to it. And then, something sticks to it anyway. This set is gorgeous and effective and even comes with an organizing rack!
This set includes an 18"x13" baking sheet with handles, a 10"x15" baking sheet, a 12-cup muffin pan, a 9"x13" rectangle pan with handles, a 9" square pan, a 1-lb loaf pan, two 9" circle pans, an 18"x13" cooling rack, and two storage organizers.
I absolutely love my Caraway bakeware set. My first attempt at a little cocoa indulgence was to bake a tray of brownies. I didn't prepare the pan. I mean, no spray, no butter, no parchment paper. And when the brownies came out of the oven, they didn't stick to the pan. At all. What little crumbs were left cleaned up super easily. This heavenly set is especially perfect for beginners since they're pretty, truly non-stick, and incredibly easy to clean.
Get it from Amazon for $395 (available in nine colors).
9. A nonstick multifunctional pot from BuzzFeed's Goodful collection that does so many jobs, you'll have to retire most of your current (but old) cookware. This lightweight pot functions as a Dutch oven, stock pot, deep fryer, sauce pot, roasting rack, steamer, braiser, and saute pan.
This pot comes with a matching lid, roasting rack, and a beechwood turner. Plus, it's oven-safe up to 400 degrees F.
Promising reviews: "I bought this to use for making fudge. It's the perfect size and bonus: NO RIVETS! I hate the rivets inside a pot or pan that are impossible to clean. I will only be using this one for my fudge-making, but I love it so much that in the future, I will buy at least one more for everyday cooking. Just be aware that because the handles are a part of the pot and not riveted on, they get very hot. Use potholders to remove from burner." —Shy Frazier
"Wonderful pot. Heats uniformly, and cleanup is an absolute breeze!" —Halling Family
Get it from our Goodful shop for $49.99+ (available in eight colors).
10. A set of three nonstick silicone baking mats perfect for keeping your baking trays unscathed by sticky and burnt ingredients.
Promising review: "I've wanted a set of these for years. I love how easily food slides off of them and how nice my baked goods turn out. They do a great job of protecting my pans from wear and tear, and they've allowed me to cut down/eliminate parchment paper and aluminum foil." —Carrie Harrison
Get it from Amazon for $19.95.
11. A set of six wooden utensils made of durable and water-resistant teak wood so you can stir and serve like a pro. Got nonstick cookware? Don't worry! These won't scratch or damage your pots and pans.
This set includes a salad spoon, a salad fork, a serving spoon, a skimmer, a spatula, and a turner.
Promising review: "I love these wooden utensils. I used them on my new carbon pans, and they are great. Should definitely get these to help preserve new pans; they won’t chip or damage surfaces." —Darrick
Get it from Amazon for $28.99.
12. A "Gracula" garlic crusher — just because the Count has a garlic aversion doesn't mean he can't help you mince a little for your homemade pasta sauce. And it'll only take a few seconds!
Promising review: "I love this little guy. I found him on a BuzzFeed list and had to have it as soon as I saw it! I’ve minced as many as five cloves in it in seconds. It’s a little tricky getting all of the garlic out once minced (I use a silicone basting brush to get most of it but I always use more than the recipe calls for anyway so it’s not a deal breaker). Cleanup is a breeze because he goes right in the dishwasher!" —Barbie
Get it from Amazon for $24.95.
13. A pair of wear-resistant herb scissors whose five blades do the work of 10 knives. You're about to garnish the heck out of Sunday dinner!
You'll also get a cleaning comb, which makes it easy to get out every last bit of your herbs.
Promising review: "We use HelloFresh, which has a lot of meals with scallions. My uniform knife-cutting skills are sketchy at best, and I just knew there had to be a gadget out there that would make things easier. These herb shears are awesome! They make my life much easier. They are just like the description says, easy to use, easy to clean, and so far seem pretty durable." —Mike Taylor
Get it from Amazon for $12.99 (available in three colors).
14. Or a pair of bat-shaped kitchen scissors for chopping herbs and cutting meat...and, more importantly, keeping your kitchen a little spooky. It can even function as a bottle opener and nutcracker!
15. A sleek stainless-steel 12-in-1 air fryer that can cook things quickly and evenly. Whether you're baking cookies or roasting a whole chicken, you won't be disappointed with this large-capacity air fryer!
This air fryer's 12 settings are toast, bagel, pizza, bake, roast, air fry, broil, cookies, rotisserie, dehydrate, ferment, or warm. It comes with a crumb tray, a fry basket, a food tray, a wire rack, and a rotisserie fork.
Promising review: "This is a great alternative to using a conventional oven, eliminating excess heat in your home, especially during the summer months. I use this 2–3 times per week for simple, 1-course meals. It works beautifully. I was hesitant to purchase this particular oven due to reviews regarding the front glass shattering. I am happy to report this hasn't happened in the 15 months since my purchase. I can advise that the door does not open a full 90 degrees (hinge rests about 1" above your counter). So, be mindful as the glass will shatter if forced to do so. The bottom tray makes for easy clean-up of drips and splatters. It also looks great on my countertop. I'm very pleased with this oven." —Walter