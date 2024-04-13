27 Products That’ll Take Your Hair From Winter Drab To Spring Fab

1. A coconut oil-rich leave-in cream you can let air dry for perfectly smooth and hydrated curls! Plus, it's paraben-free.
2. A delightfully scented foaming mousse formulated with coconut and shea oils that'll help to hydrate hair, define curls, and combat frizz. It's also a great mousse to use atop natural protective styles like knotless braids.
Promising review: "Possibly better than Deva Curl foam mousse, and I can buy six of these for the price of one Deva Curl. This stuff is awesome. I have type 2c curly hair, that, without mass product, gets like Krusty the Clown frizzy. I've loosely been following curly girl routines, sulfate/paraben/yada-yada free shampoo and conditioner, curly girl microfiber towel, satin pillowcase, the whole nine yards. I usually have to put serum, mousse, and sometimes hairspray in it to make it look decent, but then it's all crunchy. I used this stuff on my damp hair, and let it air dry, and my hair looked so nice, and it was soft too, not crunchy. I actually had some nice curls form. So if you're at the end of your rope with your unruly hair, give this stuff a try, and if it doesn't work for you, it was only $4, not $24." —MrsT 111111
Get it from Amazon for $3.98.
3. An aloe and coconut oil–based pre-shampoo treatment because it'll help minimize breakage and strengthen hair. It's also designed to detangle and condition so that when you go to cleanse, your hair is easier to manage.
Promising review: "I have dry 4a–b natural hair, and it tangles easily, but this stuff has made my wash days so much easier. You might have to use a few handfuls to completely cover your hair, depending on your length/thickness, but it's worth it to me. The key is to finger comb through your tresses or use a wide-tooth comb; brushes are a no-no. The slip going through my kinky curls is incredible, and the smell is a light coconut scent. Styling my hair after has become a breeze. Hair ending up in the sink/shower has been minimized greatly! I can't even imagine how I got through my wash days before without it. I hope they never stop making it. One extremely satisfied customer here *thumbs up*." —The Fancy One
Get it from Amazon for $7.49+ (available in three sizes).
4. A Bed Head diffuser hair dryer whose ceramic tech will help tame frizz without causing heat damage. There's even a cool air button for setting your curly hair in the style you want!
Promising review: "I've used lots of diffusers over the years, but none of them have been as effective as this one. It dries my hair and builds in volume and curls. I don't wash my hair daily, so on days when my hair is dry, I dampen it lightly with my fingers and dry it again. Sometimes, I'll use a curling cream to create more dramatic curls, but they are softer without the product, and I can go longer without a wash. This is a super dryer for enhancing your curls." —J M
Get it from Amazon for $34.97.
5. A vegan rice water shampoo bar if you're looking for something that'll be kind to your locks *and* the planet. This sulfate- and paraben-free shampoo can also help prevent the splitting of dry and color-treated hair.
Promising review: "I ditched my liquid shampoo and switched to this. In a few washings my hair is healthier and my natural curls returned. My hair is shiny and I lost the frizz." —Irma Gonzalez
Get it from Amazon for $11.19.
6. Or a clean and vegan shampoo since it was made with all hair types and sensitive skin in mind. If your goal is smoother hair with less frizz, and if you love a good lather, this sulfate-free shampoo is prolly for you!
Seen is a small business created by Dr. Iris Rubin, who realized that haircare is an essential part of skincare. This woman-owned haircare business creates non-comedogenic products.
Promising review: "I bought this product because my scalp was constantly itchy and dry. I have tried various dry scalp shampoos, dandruff shampoos, and coal tar products, hoping to find relief, but nothing worked. After a week of use, my skin feels relieved; not only is the itchiness gone, but my skin is no longer white and chalky. An added benefit is my hair feels so soft, and I seem to be losing less hair." —Lee Pilkington
Get it from Seen on Amazon for $29 (available in two scents).
7. A hair-repairing serum formulated with argan oil, vitamin E, and aloe vera that'll not only help control frizz but also detangle, condition, moisturize, and leave your hair with a shiny glow. This is quite the overachieving serum!
Promising review: "I have very thick hair that has had a lot of coloring done over the past 10 years. I put this stuff on after I get out of the shower. It works really well with taming frizz, and it keeps my hair really soft as well. I have definitely seen a positive change in my hair since I started using it. It really helps my hair look soft and silky when I style it. I would recommend using it for thick, damaged hair and to tame frizz." —Cristina C.
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in packs of two and four).
8. A weightless hair-strengthening Olaplex bonding oil — dull and damaged hair never stood a chance! Get an unimaginable shine, softness, and vibrancy, plus heat protection and frizz control in this styling oil!
Promising review: "One of the standout features of this hair oil is its lightweight and non-greasy formula. It's a relief to find a product that doesn't leave my hair feeling heavy or weighed down. The oil absorbs well and doesn't create that undesirable oily sheen that some other products tend to do. This aspect is particularly important to me because I have fine hair, and I don't want anything that makes it look limp or greasy." —Lia K.
Get it from Amazon for $30.
9. A hair-strengthening Mielle rosemary mint scalp and hair oil you can use every day or as a treatment to help prevent damage and treat split ends. This blend of over 30 essential oils and nutrients is here to soothe sensitive skin and provide a shine passersby will be jealous of.
Promising review: "I recently lost my edges due to low iron and braiding. I wanted to try something to grow my hair back. Within two months, I noticed a change in my edges. My hairline is fuller. This is a MUST-buy. My edges were very thin and braiding them made it worse. But using this changed my hairline life." —Missy
Get it from Amazon for $9.06.
10. A revitalizing hair protein treatment for conditioning and repairing dry, damaged, and over-processed hair. TBH I'm already obsessed with your hair evolution!
Promising review: "If you suffer from dry and damaged hair, this is a must! I usually don't write reviews. Honestly, I don't write them at all but I just wanted to let you know this product is worth it. I've had dry and damaged hair for years due to coloring, weather, and bad care. I saw a post about this product and decided to give it a try. This is my second day using it, and I see a huge difference! My hair is so soft, and the ends feel healthy; it doesn't feel like I'm touching hay anymore. This is a must! I washed my hair with shampoo and conditioner, dried it with a towel, and waited about 5–10 minutes before putting the product. Let the product do its magic for about 25 minutes, then wash it and let it air dry. I strongly recommend buying this!" —Diego Jimenez
Get it from Amazon for $8.43.
11. A chic, gold-colored Kitsch hair claw clip so you don't have to do much to look put together this spring. So just grab this stylish clip and put your hair up. Now you're ready to tackle the day.
Promising review: "This is the best hair claw I've ever bought! Super sturdy and strong; it even held all my thick hair up! Looks exactly like the image and is super cute!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $7.99 (also available in a silver color).
12. A mattifying dry shampoo powder whose benzene-free formula is designed to absorb excess sweat, oil, and dirt without leaving behind a white cast. If constantly washing your oily hair has left it feeling dry, refresh your hair with this voluminizing powder!
Promising review: "I have tried IGK, Living Proof, Not Your Mother's, Amika, and so many others, but THIS LASTS THE LONGEST! I am impressed by this product. Don't listen to the haters because I have severely fine and oily hair, and this product allows me to last for one week without washing, and it gives me volume without the toxicity of spray dry shampoo." —473X
Get it from Amazon for $18.
13. A Color Wow anti-frizz spray that'll help combat humidity by repelling moisture. This lightweight formula also doubles as a heat protectant. Just blow-dry to activate!
Results should last through 3–4 shampoos!
Promising review: "I really suffer in the humidity of summer. My hair turns frizzy and wavy, but not a cute wavy. If I try to straighten my hair and then go outside, it looks like I have done nothing. If I try to curl my hair, it looks like a rat's nest after 30 minutes. So I decided to do some research and found this product being mentioned over and over. It seemed simple enough to use, so I bought it. I used it all last summer and I have started using it this spring. This product really is the best at fighting humidity. The barrier it creates on the hair really does resist the moisture and keeps styled hair looking good for days! And it holds up after a few washes as promised." —krisvan
Get it from Amazon for $28.
14. An eight-second L'Oréal lamellar rinse-out treatment for shinier, healthier, and silkier hair in, well, eight seconds. No need to wait 10 long minutes to rinse your hair out. This treatment targets damaged areas to help give you smooth and shiny hair that's easier to style.
Use this two to three times per week after shampooing your hair, and remember not to use it on your scalp. This treatment is just for the length of your hair.
Promising review: "I don't usually do reviews on products, but for this one, I absolutely have to. I have 3c-type hair and struggle with a lot a breakage, unmanageability, and moisture. When my mom mentioned this product to me I didn't take her seriously because of the simple fact that we have two completely different hair textures. I never would've thought this brand would work on my hair. I have always used ethnic hair products and stayed away from brands such as this one. I have never in my 22 years felt my hair like this. I feel like I have a completely different head of hair. This product is so amazing and I will FOREVER be using it in my hair regimen. Thank you so much!! ♥️" —Theressa Hailey
Get it from Amazon for $9.59.