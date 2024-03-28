If You Want To Have The Most Productive Day From Wakeup To Bedtime, These 33 Products Will Help

1. An adjustable neck reading light for all you night-readers out there. It has three color temperatures and six dimmable brightnesses so you don't have to strain your eyes. Whether you're busy reading, crocheting, or repairing, this hands-free light will help make sure you get it all done before bedtime.
Promising review: "I often have a crochet or knitting project or am sewing a button back on something while sitting on the couch watching TV at night. There is a light beside the couch, but it is never bright enough. This light is lightweight, sits comfortably around my neck on my shoulders, and can be directed right to what I’m working on. I like the cool/bright light setting, but there is an option to use a warm light setting, too. The battery on the very bright setting lasts long enough for my needs. I usually need a break before the light starts to dim from a low battery. Only once, on a rainy day, when I was crocheting all day, did I need to plug it in. But I was still able to use the light with the cable plugged in. I love it and can’t believe I waited so long to get it!" —Patty
2. A pair of noise-cancelling wireless Bluetooth earbuds with special touch functions: tap once to play or pause; double-tap to skip forward or backward. And of course it comes with a charging case! Now you can drown out the noise around you with your favorite podcast or playlist.
Promising review: "These headphones are literally fantastic. I am a professional musician by trade, and these have incredibly clear sound quality and really high-end parts put into this product. The connection is fast and easy, and it charges while in the case, which is a great feature. But better than all these features, I love the ability to wear them in the shower and jam to tunes while they get soaked and survive it like a champ." —Matthew Hussey
3. Or a pair of incredibly soft Loop noise-reduction earplugs if the sounds coming from outside are a little too distracting/annoying. These flexible silicone earplugs will help you concentrate on the task at hand.
Promising review: "I struggle with anxiety and ADHD, and I find myself frequently sensitive to sounds. Things were especially difficult with the kids at home working on school while I was trying to work from home. Not only have these been fabulous throughout the day, but holy cow, they are a lifesaver at night! My husband snores, and I have tried different pairs of earplugs, sleep masks with little speakers in them…the list goes on. These loops are extremely comfortable to sleep in. They cut the sounds of the snores to manageable and sleep-able levels without cutting off all sounds. If one of our children comes into the room, the phone rings, etc., I can still hear and remain safe. They are not noise canceling; they are noise reducing. They are so reasonably priced that I have a pair next to my bed, on my desk, and in my cars. Highly highly recommend!!!" —Christina
4. A memory foam chair cushion that'll turn any chair into a comfy desk chair. It may help relieve lower back and joint pain as well as tushy discomfort, and potentially help improve your posture. Now that you're not in pain, you'll probably be able to get more work done.
Promising review: "First of all, I sit for hours at a time, and I always complain about my back or bottom hurting. Well, once I started sitting on this memory foam cushion, I noticed a difference right away. And I was still comfortable sitting after a few hours. The cushion is large and fits my entire chair seat. I am happy it works and is large enough for all of me!! The cushion also has a zipper on the back so the cover can be removed and washed." —AkaPurple
5. A hair odor neutralizing spray because you don't have the time to devote to a wash day right now; you've got so many other things to do! This lightweight tonic is made of plant extracts and will help cleanse and soothe dry, itchy scalps between washes.
Uncle Funky's Daughter is a Black woman-owned haircare company.
Promising review: "Smells so good and is not overbearing at all. I've tried a lot on my locs, and this is the best I've found in five years!" —Loe55
6. A clothing refreshing spray so you can re-wear the cute 'fit you wore yesterday that, tragically, nobody saw you in. Besides, you don't have the time or energy to think of an entirely new outfit right now. This eco-friendly spray will also remove wrinkles, giving your worn clothes a new life in just a few spritzes!
Promising review: "Great product. First-time user and I travel a lot for work. I wear casual dress pants and sports jackets, dress shirts, etc. I can spray and hang for 15–20 minutes, and the clothing looks great. The smell is nice and mild, and the wrinkle resistance lasts most of the day. Very impressed and will recommend in future." —Tech guy1987
7. A rotating timer if you need a little external help to meet your deadlines. Simply start and stop the clock by turning it! Because the sooner you get your work done, the sooner you can have fun.
Promising review: "I seriously want to rave about this timer/clock. It's the funkiest, most awesome clock and timer. I bought it specifically to GET MY KIDS OUT OF THE HOUSE TO SCHOOL ON TIME. They consistently won't be ready every morning without me hollering for 10 minutes! Five minutes! If I missed these call-outs, no one would have been ready on time. Now, the alarm goes off, and they know what that means. I flip the hexagon to 15 minutes, then beep, beep, beep! It's loud but not obnoxious, and everyone can hear it from the bedroom. Flip again for five more minutes. When it goes off again, I'm going for my keys. Better be ready, kiddos! LIFE IS BETTER with my ZNEWTECH HEXAGON DIGITAL Timer and Alarm!!!!" —77Keys
8. A 3-in-1 foldable magnetic wireless charger that'll charge your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods simultaneously, so you don't have to wait for one to get to 100% before charging the others. It's so compact that you can toss it in your purse for your on-the-go needs.
Promising review: "I use this product to charge my iPhone 13, AirPods, and Apple Watch. Prior to this 3-in-1 compact purchase, I have purchased three different kinds of 3-in-1 chargers — I frequently travel between school and home with carry-on bags on airlines, and all of the previous stand version chargers don't fit well in my bags, or I always worried I would break it. This is compact and folds so well that I can fit in my carry-on or in any zipper pockets without having to worry about breaking anything. The charger works really well, and it is the best compact one you can find on the market. Love it and have been using it for two months now and no issues!!" —SBREDDY
9. An affordable sunrise alarm clock because it'll gently wake you up with sunlight and your choice of nature sounds or FM radio. Start the day with ease and comfort so you are grounded when the day speeds up!
Promising review: "I bought this to combat the darkness in the morning, and I wanted something that didn’t have an aggressive alarm. I’ve been using this for a week and have been pleasantly surprised! It allows you to set two alarms — so you can have one for weekends and one for weekdays, OR you can set one for yourself and one for your partner. The clock begins to gradually light up 10 minutes before your alarm and reaches the ultimate brightness when it’s time for your alarm to go off. I also feel better when I wake up." —Teal Lover
10. A cute lil' hydration tracker featuring eight easy-push buttons to help you remember how many servings of water you drink daily. Staying hydrated is key to ensuring you have a productive day. Simply attach this to your water bottle, backpack, or keychain, and you can monitor your water intake.
Promising review: "This is a great little tool to help me track my water intake. I keep it on my desk to serve as a visual reminder, and then I pop the water droplets down when I finish a glass of water. Each morning, I reset it, and I'm ready to go. I much prefer this over having to use my phone and an app." —Elliott Perry
11. A wet skin lotion you can apply right in the shower, so you don't have to wait until you're dry to moisturize! This fast-absorbing formula will help keep your skin hydrated all day long so you won't be constantly applying lotion to dry areas.
It's even been granted the National Eczema Association Seal of Acceptance!
Promising review: "I have dry skin, and swimming makes it worse. This product works well and seems to keep my skin moist. It doesn't make my towel oily, which I had been worrying about. I think it's a better way to hold moisture in the skin than normal lotion. The biggest surprise is that a little seems to go a long way. I need less of this product than normal lotion." —A. Trevor Thrall
12. A pack of eight vegan and gluten-free caffeinated watermelon mint seltzers that are also sugar-free and chock-full of B vitamins. If you need a little help getting through the workday, these refreshing energy drinks might just be the answer.
Promising review: "I’ve been consuming this elixir since 2017. The only energy drink I put into my body. Always stocked up with ‘subscription,’ saving trips to the store. Thanks so much. 💚" —Evolve or Dissolve.
