27 Practical Things From Amazon You'll End Up Using All The Time

1. A darling little witch spoon rest that just snaps onto your pots and pans so you can keep your spoon nearby and accessible.
2. A container of silver cleaner and polish cream so you can return your silverware and jewelry to their prime conditions. Just rub the anti-tarnish polish on with the accompanying cloth and then rinse clean!
Promising review: "I have literally tried every silver cleaner on the market for my jewelry. All of them are harsh chemicals and at the end of the do not clean off tarnish. My pendant was starting to have a brown tint and still nothing. I had pretty much stopped wearing all of my silver pieces. Based on reviews, I ordered this product, not really having much faith it would work. I was so shocked when I cleaned the first piece. I got so excited I cleaned all of my stuff. Now everything is bright and shiny, just like new. Plus, this product has no harsh smell and did not burn my skin when my glove ripped. I will never use any other product besides this one again." —Melissa Aguilera
Price: $9.99
3. A mattifying dry shampoo powder whose benzene-free formula is designed to absorb excess sweat, oil, and dirt without leaving behind a white cast. Refresh your hair with this voluminizing powder!
Promising review: "I never understood how people could go more than two days without washing their hair, and now I know. This has been a lifesaver! I was looking for an alternative to my spray dry shampoo and this is even better. It literally dries up the oil and makes hair look freshly washed." —Mandy
Price: $18
4. A collapsible dish drying rack to save counter space — this foldable drainer flattens when it's no longer in use.
Promising review: "I got this for my camper sink and love it!! You can either set it in the sink and let it drain or set it on the counter to clear up space in the sink. It's the perfect size, too! I love that it expands and collapses so I can easily store it under the sink. Durable material and it seems well made." —Greatdanegrl
Price: $12.99+ (available in seven colors)
5. Some deep-reaching, ergonomic "flossing toothbrushes" with dual-layered flossing bristles that are designed to get deep into the grooves of your teeth and gums.
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, specializing in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed for deeper cleans.
Here's what writer Emma Lord has to say: "I love it just after the first few days of use! I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively."
Promising review: "I'm amazed at how well this toothbrush cleans my teeth — it definitely gets between the teeth and also more importantly for me, gets in the small, deep crevices in my molars where I always have food stuck and regular toothbrushes couldn't get stuff out. I brush more often (after meals/snacks) because of how effective it is. As stated, definitely go easy around the gums. The bristles feel soft, but will cause your gums to bleed if you use regular pressure. Nice and easy does the trick, SO WELL!" —Jason A.
6. An eyeliner stamp so you don't have to trial-and-error your way to the perfect cat-eye. This smudge-proof and waterproof formula will keep you looking fierce all day long.
Lovoir Beauty is a small biz based in New Zealand!
Promising review: "I don’t wear makeup because I pretty much don’t know how to...I thought I’d give this a go because I have no skills and can’t do a cat-eye to save my life. But I was able to do this on the first try! I really thought it was going to take a while to get the hang of things but it didn’t! Truly amazing and it stays on all day and comes off easily! Love love love!" —Ilana
Price: $14.98+ (available in three sizes)
7. A pack of four cactus-shaped dryer balls to help make sure your clothes and bedsheets dry evenly and completely. Plus, they're reusable and just so darn cute!
Promising review: "These are the only dryer balls I've found that actually made me not need fabric softener sheets. It cuts down on static, and I don't find pet fur clinging to my clothes when I pull them out of the dryer." —Tianhui Fan
Price: $7.99+ (available in seven styles and larger pack sizes)
8. A pair of heat-resistant KitchenAid silicone pot holders because your cotton pot holders are not keeping your hands safe enough from your super hot casserole dish. These are also water-resistant so you don't have to worry about any hot spills seeping through and causing burns.
Promising review: "I'm thrilled with my pot holder set! The silicone side offers excellent grip and heat protection, making cooking tasks safer and more comfortable. Plus, their color and quality add a nice touch to my kitchen." —Lauren Carter
Price: $10.99+ (available in 21 colors)
9. Some Glisten garbage disposal cleaner that'll foam up and scrub your disposal, leaving a fresh scent behind instead of icky drain pipe odors.
Promising review: "Takes away that gross smell... It seems counterintuitive to put a little packet down your garbage disposal to clean it, but this does actually seem to work, at least for getting out weird smells that baking soda and vinegar don't really touch. I scrub the sink down first, especially around the garbage disposal area, rinse it down, and then just follow the directions on the package. I have used it with single, large-size sinks and with double sinks — only difference is that the double sink will have blue cleaning foam rise up the drain, which you rinse away when the disposal sounds clear again. I have tried the foaming cleaner in a can, but unfortunately it stopped coming out of the can about 10% of the way through. Went back to this tried and true." —KS
Price: $3.78
10. A powerful car vacuum designed with a double HEPA filter so no dirt, dust, crumbs, or ash make a home out your car's seats and floors. It also comes with three attachments for an easier time cleaning the different nooks and crannies of your car.
Promising review: "I have had this vacuum for about six months. I use it at least 2–3 times a week, and it does the job. As a truck driver, I track dirt, grass, and other stuff into my cab, and this vacuum just sucks it all up. You do need to empty it and clean the filter after every use, but that just takes a minute to do. If this one quits, and it shows no signs of doing so, I'll just purchase another." —Kevin
Price: $27.99+ (available in two styles and colors)
11. An adjustable magnetic car phone mount to keep Google Maps directions to grandmother's house front and center! And because it has a heat-resistant base, you won't have to worry about this mount falling from its perch on your dashboard.
Promising review: "This is a great little mount perfect for vehicles with limited dashboard space to mount a device. The adhesive is strong (so place carefully) and the lock nut allows for a great range of adjustability. With the provided magnet placed inside my phone case, my phone stays firmly attached to the mount and stays put even on bumpy terrain. I'm also able to use my MagSafe charger while the phone is mounted (assuming the magnet is placed low enough), which is a big plus. Would recommend this product." —Joe
Price: $12.99 (available in six other styles)
12. A bottle of Wet & Forget shower cleaner because no one wants to scrub their bathtub clean. With this, you'll just spray it on, wait 8–12 hours, then rinse it off. Super easy!
Promising review: “I have well water. Something in my well water reacts with copper plumbing and turns my shower tiles blue. Since my bathroom color scheme isn't on the blue spectrum, this is problematic. The well water also causes the shower glass to film up quickly. I've tried dozens and dozens of cleaners and scrubbed till my arms ached trying to get ahead of the blue and scumminess. My ambition in life is NOT to be a full-time bathroom scrubber! I saw this stuff on a professional house cleaner's TikTok (sorry, don't remember which one) and thought 'What the heck, might as well give it a try.' Oh my goodness, the first day after my shower I sprayed this stuff all over and walked away. The next morning there was a NOTICEABLE reduction in the blue and the glass looked clearer too. Day two, sprayed again and walked away. The next morning the blue was gone except for a few spots on the floor tile and the glass looked amazing. Day three I sprayed the remaining spots and the next morning the shower practically looked new. NO SCRUBBING AT ALL!!!! This is my new favorite shower cleaner. The ONLY con I have is that it makes me sneeze while I'm spraying from inside the shower, but I can live with that.” —L. J. Petillo
Price: $20.98+ (available in two sizes and a pack of two)