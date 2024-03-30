36 Practical Products To Help You Start Taking Care Of Yourself *And* Your Home

1. A pack of four cactus-shaped dryer balls to help make sure your clothes and bedsheets dry evenly and completely. Plus, they're reusable and just so darn cute!
Promising review: "These are the only dryer balls I've found that actually made me not need fabric softener sheets. It cuts down on static and I don't find pet fur clinging to my clothes when I pull them out of the dryer." —Tianhui Fan
Get them from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in six styles and in larger pack sizes).
2. The Pink Stuff cleaning paste because no sticky saucepans, streaky stainless steel, or gunked-up glass shall prosper against you or this versatile and easy-to-use cleaner. This paste has got you covered from your caked-on stove top to your dirty rain boots. It can even remove those colorful drawings your kids left on your white walls!
Promising reviews: "I have never seen my sink so clean! It removed the limescale with a regular wash cloth and a little scrubbing." —Cndrla
"I need this in bulk!! I have tried so many cleaning solutions to get out hard cooking stains on my stove top and nothing worked! This stuff took it right out without a problem!!" —Micaela Gunderson
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
3. A pet hair remover so you'll be able to reclaim your couch from the mob of fur that's been calling it home in a few quick swipes. And because it doesn't use disposable adhesive strips, you can use this thing over and over and over and over and...
Promising review: "I've had it in my possession for like two hours and I've cleaned everything. The couch, the blinds, the cat tree pad, the chair; I'm obsessed. I feel like this thing should win an award for being so awesome. I feel like it should be in raffle baskets and giveaways and silent auctions for every event that highlights 'things cat people need.' It's better than those sticky rollers, it's better than the one-directional velvet wand thing that I always use the wrong way. It's the best." —Meowser
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
4. Some deep-reaching, ergonomic "flossing toothbrushes" with dual-layered flossing bristles that are designed to get deep into the grooves of your teeth and gums.
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, specializing in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed for deeper cleans.
Here's what writer Emma Lord has to say: "I love it just after the first few days of use! I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively."
Promising review: "I'm amazed at how well this toothbrush cleans my teeth — it definitely gets between the teeth and also more importantly for me, gets in the small, deep crevices in my molars where I always have food stuck and regular toothbrushes couldn't get stuff out. I brush more often (after meals/snacks) because of how effective it is. As stated, definitely go easy around the gums. The bristles feel soft, but will cause your gums to bleed if you use regular pressure. Nice and easy does the trick, SO WELL!" —Jason A.
Get a pair from Mouthwatchers on Amazon for $9.90 (also available as a four-pack).
5. Some 6-hour hydrocolloid nose patches designed to target pimples, pores, and oil. Plus, it'll be weirdly satisfying to peel this off and see all the gunk hiding in your pores.
Promising review: "It's gross in the most spectacular way. The amount of disgusting gunk that came out of my face was appalling and I instantly gagged. However, my nose has never felt so clean and smooth for consecutive days. If you have oily skin I definitely recommend washing your face first and apply it to the nose before moisturizing the rest of your face. If I could give this 10 stars I would. Everyone is getting this for Christmas...maybe because it's not cheap." —Justina
Get 10 patches from Amazon for $16.55.
6. A bottle of Wet & Forget shower cleaner because no one wants to scrub their bathtub clean. With this, you'll just spray it on, wait 8–12 hours, then rinse it off. Super easy!
Promising review: “I have well water. Something in my well water reacts with copper plumbing and turns my shower tiles blue. Since my bathroom color scheme isn't on the blue spectrum, this is problematic. The well water also causes the shower glass to film up quickly. I've tried dozens and dozens of cleaners and scrubbed till my arms ached trying to get ahead of the blue and scumminess. My ambition in life is NOT to be a full-time bathroom scrubber! I saw this stuff on a professional house cleaner's TikTok (sorry, don't remember which one) and thought 'What the heck, might as well give it a try.' Oh my goodness, the first day after my shower I sprayed this stuff all over and walked away. The next morning there was a NOTICEABLE reduction in the blue and the glass looked clearer too. Day two, sprayed again and walked away. The next morning the blue was gone except for a few spots on the floor tile and the glass looked amazing. Day three I sprayed the remaining spots and the next morning the shower practically looked new. NO SCRUBBING AT ALL!!!! This is my new favorite shower cleaner. The ONLY con I have is that it makes me sneeze while I'm spraying from inside the shower, but I can live with that.” —L. J. Petillo
Get it from Amazon for $19.98.
7. A revitalizing hair protein treatment for conditioning and repairing dry, damaged, and over-processed hair. TBH I'm already obsessed with your hair evolution!
Promising review: "I have used this product three times now and it has changed my hair drastically; it's so soft and glossy looking. I don’t even have to use any leave-in products because it’s so easy to comb through right out of the shower. So inexpensive and better than any hair salon products I’ve used in the past. Works better than K18 or Olaplex." —Alyx Ming
Get it from Amazon for $6.85.
8. A reparative K-beauty snail mucin essence with a hydrating and hypoallergenic formula that can potentially help lighten dark spots and fine lines.
Promising review: "I was skeptical because I thought this was just an overhyped item, but within the first two days I saw a noticeable difference in the glow and texture of my face. After a week, even more so. I already have a pretty solid skincare routine so I didn’t think this would make the big impact that it did. I highly recommend and it will definitely be a staple of my routine from now on." —andy
Get it from Amazon for $16.
9. A saline nasal gel formulated with aloe to help soothe irritated and dry noses. Whether it's allergies or dryness from the cold that's got your nose feeling blue, this non-greasy gel will give you some comfort.
Promising review: "I don't like to talk about it, but every year my nose becomes super dry to the point where I sometimes get a bloody nose. I usually use some squeeze saline, but it got so bad this year that I decided to get this gel. A dab on a finger or a swab and my nose is hydrated, moistened, and not dry as a desert. No winter bloody noses! It is very light, is not slimy or like Vaseline, and it does not have any smell." —Catherine
Get it from Amazon for $3.62.
10. A pack of two flexible dryer vent cleaners because there's likely a bunch of trapped lint causing your clothes to still come out kinda damp. Use this to get all that fuzz out, which will also help to prevent dryer fires!
Promising review: "I clean my dryer vent after every single use. I was shocked to see so much lint and dust come out! It was very simple to use and it really works! I kept one for myself and gave the other to my daughter." —Shari Schmidt
Get it from Amazon for $7.99.
11. A pack of K-Cup cleaners if you haven't cleaned your machine in awhile and your coffee hasn't been tasting quite like coffee lately. Pop one of these nontoxic cups into your Keurig to give it the deep clean it's been needing.
Promising review: “I had no idea that cleaning a Keurig was a thing. I bought these because I saw them on TikTok, believe it or not. I wanted to give it a go because my Keurig isn’t that old and I didn’t think it would do anything. IT WORKS SO WELL! My Keurig wasn’t as nasty as some I’ve seen luckily. I would highly recommend. Keeps everything running correctly and clean.” —Lauren
Get a six-pack from Amazon for $9.95.
12. A toilet tank cleaner with a citric acid formula that'll remove hard water deposits and other stains in your toilet tank without any elbow grease needed. Get rid of stubborn odors with this safe-on-pipes cleaner.
Promising review: "Wow! First of all, I was shocked when I noticed that my toilet tank was so filthy. I never look in there but there was a reason that my toilet bowl needed to be scrubbed every day. The tank was so nasty I couldn't even see the bottom. I really didn't want to drain the water and scrub the tank, then I saw this. I honestly didn't expect that it would actually work since my tank was so nasty. I dumped this little miracle product in the tank, left it overnight, and the next morning I saw a much cleaner tank. I can actually see in there now. No draining or scrubbing. Amazing stuff!" —Linda Baker
Get it from Amazon for $7.66.