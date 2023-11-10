Skip To Content
    21 Pieces Of Furniture That’ll Make Your Home Feel Like You Live On The Cover Of Architectural Digest

    Elevate your home with these statement pieces.

    Taylor Steele
    by Taylor Steele

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. An asymmetrical two-tier TV stand to give your media center a modern upgrade. With a total of three shelves, it'll give you plenty of space for devices as well as cute odds and ends.

    amber TV stand styled with books and other decor
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I love my new console. It is a great combination of rustic and modern and looks great in my apartment. I assembled it myself and soon realized I’d accidentally interchanged two of the pieces. In my opinion, this is easy to do even if you are being very careful. The numbering is very subtle on the wooden backdrop for many of the items. I recommend doing this with at least one other person, because the asymmetrical geometry of the piece make it difficult to align when screwing and hammering. Luckily for me, a few friends were overtaken by a newfound industriousness after a bottle of wine, and they helped me to reassemble it correctly. I truly love the piece and any difficulty with assembly is by far worth it!" —Julia K.

    Get it from Amazon for $146.42.

    2. A gold-colored tiered coffee table that's a conversation starter all on its own. Who needs "coffee table books" anyway?

    reviewer image of the gold colored 2-tier coffee table
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: “I love this coffee table! It’s so unique! It was relatively easy to assemble and looks perfect! It only holds about 40 pounds so be aware of that. But I think that’s plenty for a coffee table! It is sturdy and not wobbly at all!” —Sierra 

    Get it from Amazon for $112.34 (available in two other finishes).

    3. A cane and wood bar cabinet so you can keep your spirits out of sight. This statement piece features woven rattan for an airy look that brings the outdoors in.

    the west whitewash cane storage with doors closed
    the west whitewash cane storage with doors open
    Crate & Barrel

    Promising review: “A beautiful piece that's great for smaller spaces.” —jessrok 

    Get it from Crate & Barrel for $2,249 (available in three washes).

    4. cream entryway mirror with a cute curved shelf perfect for housing your keys, wallet, and other essentials you might forget to grab on your way out the door.

    the cream entryway mirror shelf mounted on a wall
    Urban Outfitters

    Promising review: "Very cute. Great entryway piece for an apartment." —Jklei

    Get it from Urban Outfitters for $74.99 (originally $149).

    5. A stunningly sturdy and antique-inspired brass pedestal accent table that'll be a perfect bedroom nightstand or side table in your living room. 

    the antique brass finish accent table next to a bed
    Holistic Habitat

    Holistic Habitat is a woman-owned small business dedicated to all your home decor needs! They also donate 5%–15% of profits to social causes and education initiatives in the US.

    Get it from Holistic Habitat for $270.

    6. A sliding door sideboard buffet to add a rustic storage solution to your dining room.

    The white buffet with a dark wooden sliding door
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I love this little cabinet so much! It looks great, seems to be well-made, and has held up to the door being slid open multiple times a day by small children (which is also why we’ve installed a cabinet lock on left sliding door to keep the littlest of our kids out!). It looks expensive, feels sturdy, and is a perfect size. I couldn’t be happier with this product! I get compliments all the time. It’s definitely a good buy!" —BA

    Get it from Amazon for $127.36 (available in four colors).

    7. A woven velvet ottoman that'll not only add visual interest to your space but will also create a soft place for your feet to land after a long day.

    the blush pink ottoman
    Amazon

    Promising review: “I loooooove this ottoman. It’s chic and sophisticated. It goes great with my decor. Exactly as pictured. Gorgeous!” —nicole 

    Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in two sizes and three colors).

    8. A steel ladder rack so you can display your very sophisticated throw blankets and also keep them within reach now that the temperature has dropped.

    The white ladder holding blankets, a bag, a belt, and more
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Perfect in lieu of a towel rack near the shower. This helps keep towels within reach and truly looks like a piece of art in the bathroom once you add a few hooks to it." —KGreen

    Get it from Amazon for $66 (available in black or white).

    9. A minimalist tree bookshelf perfect for showcasing your library in a modern way! 

    the rustic brown tree bookshelf with books on six of its tiers
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "The bookcase is perfect. It's better than expected. It has a great classic look and was easy to assemble." —Michael 

    Get it from Wayfair for $61.99+ (available in three finishes).

    10. A wood and rattan accent storage cabinet if you have clutter you'd like to hide behind a gorgeous facade.

    reviewer image of the light oak rattan accent storage cabinet
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: “This cabinet is exactly what I needed for my entryway! It's the perfect size, plus the storage underneath is great so I can hide my clutter. My husband and I built it together relatively quickly and with ease. It matches my decor and colors in my home, and is neutral enough to look great anywhere. This will be a great piece to have in our home for many years.” —thelittleredcardinal

    Get it from Amazon for $219.99+ (available in six colors/styles).

    11. A whimsical tufted side chair with gorgeous floral upholstery, curved back, and gold-colored legs sure to liven up your home. You're gonna have to get used to your guests constantly asking where you got this cute and comfy chair.

    the blue floral chair
    Wayfair

    Promising reviews: “Beautiful, stylish chair! We just love it! Easy and super quick to assemble. It's comfortable and we love the way the back of the chair curves around.” —Anonymous 

    "I am over the moon for this chair. My guest room is now my sanctuary and this chair really pulled everything together with a focal point." —Lara

    Get it from Wayfair for $173.99+ (available in seven colors).

    12. A minimalist five-tier bookshelf with an industrial flair that'll give your books, plants, and tchotchkes a cool place to live.

    A reviewer's bookshelf in warm walnut and black
    The bookshelf in gold and white
    www.amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "This is exactly what I needed! I had plants all over the place and these shelves are perfect to display them all in one place. Much easier to care for! The warm walnut is a perfect color; my dining table is an almost exact match. It was very easy to put together, very intuitive, and the instructions weren’t really needed. I had both of them put together and on the wall within 35 minutes! My dining room is very small and the depth of the shelves allow for plenty of clearance to walk around the room. I love them so much!!!" —Christina Johnson

    Get it from Amazon for $129.99+ (available in 10 colors/finishes).

    13. A solid wood desk whose mid-century modern look is sure to make working from home feel a little like working in a Mad Men office. Except you get to wear your PJs in this version.

    the writing desk with a vase and two books on its surface
    Amazon

    Promising review: “I love everything about this. I needed a desk for a small work space in my bedroom. However, I didn’t want anything cheap-looking or flimsy. This is a nice compact size with modern style and a handy storage drawer. It was also super easy to assemble.” —Kindle Customer 

    Get it from Amazon for $255.32 (also available in white).

    14. A stunning leather loveseat sectional because you deserve the best of both worlds. There's even a built-in USB charger and power cord if this couch wasn't modern enough for you.

    the black leather loveseat with chaise
    Burrow

    Promising review: “This is an amazing piece of furniture! I never thought I would find a couch with this level of quality, comfort, and simplicity. Was able to put it together by myself and I love how soft the leather is.” —Mallory O 

    Get it from Burrow for $2,459 (originally $2,889; available in three leather colors, six leg finishes, and three arm styles).

    15. A modern barstool if you need counter-height seating that doesn't make you feel like you're at a dive bar. Its solid, wire-brushed rubberwood legs give it the distinguished look you've been wanting for your kitchen/dining area.

    the nathan james modern barstool
    reviewer image of the three of the stools at a kitchen bar
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: “I’m in love with my new Nathan James barstools!!! They've got the looks, quality, and comfort combo that I was looking for. They make my kitchen look so fancy. They are super sturdy and comfortable, which is a great deal for me because I do spend a lot of time in this corner of the house.” —Juliet Barbosa

    Get it from Amazon for $169.99+ (available in 26 styles/colors).