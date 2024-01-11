No Offense, But It’s Weird That You Still Don’t Own One Of These 29 Useful Products

1. The Pink Stuff cleaning paste because no sticky saucepans, streaky stainless steel, or gunked-up glass shall prosper against you or this versatile and easy-to-use cleaner. This paste has got you covered from your caked-on stovetop to your dirty rain boots. It can even remove those colorful drawings your kids left on your white walls!
Promising review: "I need this in bulk!! I have tried so many cleaning solutions to get out hard cooking stains on my stove top and nothing worked! This stuff took it right out without a problem!!" —Micaela Gunderson
Get it from Amazon for $5.97.
2. A pack of Affresh dishwasher cleaner tablets so you don't risk limescale and mineral buildup affecting your dishwasher's performance. If a dishwasher can't properly wash dishes...it's essentially just a wet cabinet.
Promising reviews: "I had tried lots of white vinegar for two cycles in my 20-year-old dishwasher for the cloudy and powdery dinginess it had started making and it only helped about 30%. We have very hard water. These tablets zapped the buildup and my glass is clear again and colored plastics no longer have the powder-like coating. So glad I took a chance on this!" —J. Holden
Get six tablets from Amazon for $8.99.
3. Some Glisten garbage disposal cleaner that'll foam up and scrub your disposal, leaving a fresh scent behind instead of icky drain pipe odors.
Promising review: "Takes away that gross smell... It seems counterintuitive to put a little packet down your garbage disposal to clean it, but this does actually seem to work, at least for getting out weird smells that baking soda and vinegar don't really touch. I scrub the sink down first, especially around the garbage disposal area, rinse it down, and then just follow the directions on the package. I have used it with single, large-size sinks and with double sinks — only difference is that the double sink will have blue cleaning foam rise up the drain, which you rinse away when the disposal sounds clear again. I have tried the foaming cleaner in a can, but unfortunately it stopped coming out of the can about 10% of the way through. Went back to this tried and true." —KS
Get it from Amazon for $3.78.
4. An orthopedic knee pillow for all you side sleepers out there. It provides your knees with extra comfort and support and could potentially help relieve back, sciatica, and hip pain.
Promising review: “I'm a side sleeper and have had hip pain that kept me from sleeping all night for a long time. I used a regular pillow between my knees, but it didn't cut it. So, I decided to just try this pillow. It has made all the difference in my sleep. Hip pain no longer disrupts my sleep.” —C. Bingham
Get it from Amazon for $24.97+ (available in two sizes and two styles).
5. A Dawn Powerwash dish spray bundle if your ideal dishwashing experience consists of spraying, waiting, and wiping. This spray can easily cut through grease to clean heavily soiled dishes.
My mom swears by this spray! It can be used to clean more than just your dishes.
This bundle includes one spray bottle and three refills.
Promising review: “I had my doubts as rave reviews are usually over-exaggerations, but not this time. This thing is MAGICAL. Literally cleans everything with a spray. I have hard water at my place, and soap scum buildup is quite bad in my bathtub and shower glass doors. With this Powerwash, I just spray, wait a couple of minutes, and wipe, and literally all the soap scrum is completely gone. I am left with spotless shower glass doors AND shiny faucets. I spray this stuff on everything that is hard to clean. Sticky stuff like stickers and labels? Spray, wait, wipe. Poof it's gone. Sticky stuff like food residue on dishes or your oven? Oil on top of or around your stove and/or cabinet? Spray, wait, wipe. Poof it's gone. Soap scrum, yellow tubs, oily tools, spotty hand prints on fridge? Say no more. Spray, wait, wipe. Poof it's gone. Dirty tires, rims? Yup, spray, wait, wipe, poof it's gone! I have successfully used this magical cleaner on all of the above.” —Es
Get it from Amazon for $17.50.
6. A bottle of natural nail and cuticle repair oil that'll help soften cuticles and strengthen your nails when used daily.
Promising review: "It's a miracle! I had peeling, weak nails for years. Tried everything. A friend recommended a nail strengthener they saw on QVC. It was quite pricey and I wanted to make sure it was worth it so I read the reviews. One of the comments said just buy Solar Oil. Since it was much more affordable than the QVC stuff, I tried it. I bought it in February. This bottle size lasted a bit more than a month religiously applying it two to three times a day. I was really seeing great improvement so I bought another bottle in late March. By May, all the peeling had grown out and my nails were getting stronger every day. I then bought the big 4-ounce refill bottle because I never want to run out of it again! Cannot recommend this stuff enough!" —Diana
Get it from Amazon for $9.90.
7. A faucet splash catcher to make sure your kitchen sink doesn't become its own little ocean destination. Just wrap this absorbent mat around your faucet and it'll soak up any rogue water drops.
Based in Oregon, Hustle & Sew is a small Etsy shop hand-sewing quality goods that you can ask to have personalized.
Promising review: “The drip catcher I purchased for my sink has been a game-changer. It works perfectly to catch all drips and saves on cleanup time! It is well-made, attractive, and I would definitely recommend it!” —Becky
Get it from Hustle & Sew on Etsy for $13.50+ (available in four sizes and five colors).
8. A pet hair remover so good you might not recognize your couch after just one use! And because it doesn't use disposable adhesive strips, you can use this thing over and over and over and over and...
Promising review: "HOW HAVE I LIVED WITHOUT THIS PRODUCT, OH MY GOD. I have a big Great Dane/pit bull mix with black and white fur that gets everywhere and sticks like the devil. I’ve tried fancy vacuums, lint rollers, that weird yellow sponge thing that’s supposed to be magic, crawling on my hands and knees plucking each hair one by one, nothing works. UNTIL NOW. I cannot believe my own eyes and I can’t wait to use this thing on every surface of the house and buy one for every dog owner I know. Seriously. I have a very clean home, and I can’t believe how much hair I’ve been living with in my rugs. It’s disgusting. This product is worth every dang penny." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
9. An exfoliating glove that'll help you bring the spa experience home. Easily lift away dead skin to reveal soft and glowy skin.
Promising review: "You might think you're exfoliating your skin but TRUST ME, you haven't been. You'll be SHOCKED and maybe even a little disgusted when you see how much skin comes off on these gloves the first time you use them. Take a long, warm shower, then, with no soap, use these mitts after you're all rinsed off. Scrub your body well in a circular motion. Then look at the mitts! They'll look like they've been sprinkled with flour! You'll never get that much skin off your body again with subsequent uses, so don't forget to look because it's incredible. And get ready to be bowled over when you dry off. Hello softness!!!" —isaidso
Get it from Amazon for $7.99.
10. A bug bite suction tool from Shark Tank if you're excited for tank tops and short shorts but not the fact that you'll be exposed to some nasty bloodsuckers. It pretty much sucks the irritant out from under your skin so you can live an itch-free life.
Promising review: "I am a magnet for bites of all kinds and carry topical and medicines with me at all times, so I figured this would be a good product to see if it really works. It arrived Monday, and Tuesday morning I woke up with a bug bite on my arm, so I used this little tool (three times per the instructions). Immediately after use it stopped itching! And less than 24 hours later the bite gone! There is a very faint red mark from using the thing but a small price to pay IMO. Bottom line: it’s awesome. I’m carrying it with me everywhere!" —Rebecca
Get it from Amazon for $9.95 (available in five colors).
11. A wireless transmitter because now you can use your wireless headphones anywhere there's a headphone jack. Easily watch movies while you're on the plane!
Promising review: “I fly a lot and bought this due to my dislike of corded headphones, as either the cable line breaks during flight and/or it gets tangled up. I just recently flew and used this for the in-flight entertainment, and did not have one issue. I also use these in the gym while connected to my iPhone for music. And I plan to use them on my PC at work for meetings.” —Marky
Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in three styles and two colors).