23 Subscription Boxes The Kid In Your Life Is Sure To Love

1. A monthly kid's book club because you're tired of reading them the same bedtime story over and over and over. This subscription will help you switch it up and help them find a new favorite book.
What you'll get: Each month you'll either get two picture or three board books perfect for kids 0–6 years old.
Promising review: "Being a new mom, this gift has been so wonderful. Great kids books delivered monthly that I get to experience for the first time with my new baby!" —Olivia E
Get the first box from Cratejoy for $21.95+ (available in different months-long terms; renews at the same price).
2. A coding subscription box if they've been talking about creating their apps since they first entered the chat (aka since they were born). No previous experience is needed as each box has a helpful guide and unlimited email support, too!
What you'll get: Each month you'll get coding projects that teach kids ages 6–12 to make video games, greeting cards, simulations, and more.
Promising review: "My year-old nephew loves coding, so I got this subscription for him as a birthday present. He LOVES it! Each month, there is a new box sent directly to his house with different coding games for him to play. My sister loves it because he's happily using technology, but the technology is actually educational. The website is intuitive and easy to use, even for the younger kids. I'd highly recommend this to any child who is interested in coding!" —cupkate
Get the first box from Amazon for $23.76 (renews at $35.95/box).
3. A Stitch Fix clothing subscription because it's an easy way to shop without having to, ya know, go shopping. Simply describe your kid's style, get 10 pieces of clothing, then keep what you want and send back the rest!
What you'll get: Each month you'll get up to 10 pieces of clothing that can range in size from 2T–18.
Get the first box from Stitch Box starting at $10/each for individual pieces.
4. A KiwiCo cooking crate with recipes sure to excite their tastebuds! Each box will not only help them feel more confident in the kitchen but will also teach them the science of cooking with each box's STEAM-based approach to experimentation.
What you'll get: Each month you'll get up to three kid-friendly recipes for ages 6–14 and a specialty tool.
Get the first box from Kiwi Co for $23.95 (renews at same price).
5. A kids' woodworking kit subscription because their obsession with Bob the Builder has turned into a real-life need to hammer some nails!
What you'll get: Each month you'll get five kid-size tools, tape measure, screwdriver, jeweler's screwdriver, carpenter's square, hammer, and pre-cut and pre-drilled wood pieces for kids ages 8 and up.
Get the first box from Annie's Kit Club for $19.99 (renews at same price).
6. A space-themed subscription box so they can get a taste of real space exploration! The universe just got a little bigger. From projects exploring stars to rockets and rovers, this subscription will keep your little one's head in the clouds.
What you'll get: Each month you'll get six cosmic activity kits and six posters for kids ages 6–8.
Get the first box from Little Passports for $30.95 (renews at same price).
7. A crafting subscription box if the little one in your life loves taking on art projects. Get ready for hours of fun and fridge-worthy art pieces!
What you'll get: Each month, you'll get up to five prepared arts and crafts for kids ages 3–9. All quality craft supplies and materials are included, except scissors.
Promising review: "This was the best gift for my niece! We brought it on a family trip and it kept her occupied for hours. It was so convenient to have everything [you need] provided and in a well-organized way. Highly recommend for littles!" —Meesh
Get the first box from Amazon for $29.99 (renews at $34.99/box).
8. Or, a KiwiCo crafting crate because the teen in your life never outgrew doodling and noodling around. They'll learn to make fun things like candles, soap, felt flowers, and more!
What you'll get: Each crate introduces a new skill and project across themes such as soap making, block printing, sculpture, resist painting, needle felting, fabric dyeing, candle molding, and more. This subscription is perfect for kids ages 9–16.
Promising review: "My daughter loves these. They're just challenging enough and engaging. She loves getting them in the mail every month." —Alison H
Get the first box from KiwiCo for $23.95 (renews at the same price).
9. An outdoors subscription box — you'll have to pick up your speed if you wanna keep up with your geared-up little hiker! They'll be ready to explore the wondrous world outside, equipped with things like a sun hat, a backpack, and more.
What you'll get: Each month you'll get a foldable daypack (in the first box only), 3–5 outdoor gear items, reference cards, outdoor education and activities, and more. This subscription is designed for ages 7–16+.
Get the first box from Think Outside The Box for $46 (renews at $44/month).
10. A monthly baking subscription that'll surely help christen them Star Baker! If their sweet tooth has often led to them creating treats for the whole family, this is the perfect subscription for them. They'll learn to make out-of-this-world recipes!
What you'll get: Each month you'll get pre-measured high-quality ingredients, step-by-step instructions and video tutorials, and a new baking tool.
Promising review: "I bought a subscription for my granddaughter's 14th birthday. She asked for it! She loves it! We are going for a visit soon and she decided to wait to bake for us to share the love. We can hardly wait to taste! Thanks for making turning 14 so much fun!" —Customer
Get the first box from Bake Eat Love for $39.99 (renews at same price).
11. A monthly beauty subscription for the teenage trendsetter in your life. From lip gloss to nail polish, this subscription will have them looking and feeling their absolute best!
What you'll get: Each month for six months (available in different monthly terms) you'll get a curated selection of beauty products.
Promising review: "Purchased as a Christmas gift for my 11-year-old niece. She has received two boxes thus far and loves them." —Dana
Get the first box from iBbeautiful for $177 (renews at the same price).
12. A comic book subscription box if they're just starting their superhero journey. Each box is curated to the characters they're most interested in. They'll get classic and modern issues to help build up their collection!
What you'll get: If you choose the Ultimate Box, each month you'll get 24 comic books tailored to your taste. If you choose the Super Box, each month you'll receive 10 comic books for $23.79 (renews at $27.99).
Promising review: "After frequent trips to local comic shops, I wanted to slowly build up my collection despite having quickly amassed over 30 comics when I first started last year. Not only did my delivery arrive way sooner than it was described for my package, but it was absolutely tailored towards the options I chose (which I know was the point, but the dopamine hit was all the more amazing). Avoiding an essay-length review, it only took this one box to win me over as a loyal supporter! 10/10." —Xavier V.
Get the first box from Amazon for $42.49 (renews at $49.99).
13. A subscription to history magazines filled with puzzles and mysteries to help them learn about cultures from around the world. Adventure awaits them on every page!
What you'll get: Each month you'll get a 50-page adventure story, a 28-page history magazine, a sticker sheet, a bookmark, and a world map perfect for kids ages 6–11.
Promising review: "Super engaging, very interesting, and my 9-year-old can’t get enough of it!" —Tracy Thomas
Get the first box from Amazon for $19.16 (renews at $23.95).