30 Products To Help With Those Problems That Just Make You Shrug And Sigh

1. A bottle of earwax removal drops if you've been trying to remove wax with a cotton swab, which just created a mound of wax you now need help getting out. This nonirritating cleanser will get your ears in tip-top shape in no time.
Promising review: "No other product has helped me with my earwax issues better than Debrox. I didn’t even know I had an earwax issue until a doctor recommended I buy this. It has been life changing." —Lauren B. Smith
Get it from Amazon for $5.98.
2. A CeraVe body wash with salicylic acid and ceramides that'll help you deal with any "chicken skin" flare-ups. This will exfoliate your skin and leave it feeling moisturized!
Promising review: "This stuff is AMAZING! I have had bumps on the back of my arms and top of my thighs for as long as I can remember. I've used this with a exfoliating sponge TWICE and they are noticeably smaller and my arms actually feel smooth!! I'm sure as I continue to use it they will be gone completely. I rarely write reviews but had to come tell you all how awesome this stuff is if you are dealing with the same problems. NO MORE CHICKEN SKIN!! YAYY" —Taymcg
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
3. A pack of Affresh dishwasher cleaner tablets so you don't risk limescale and mineral buildup affecting your dishwasher's performance. Because if a dishwasher can't properly wash dishes...it's essentially just a wet cabinet.
Promising review: “I started getting white streaks all over my dishes; that never happened before. I thought it was my detergent and changed it, but no difference. Clean dishes with this weird white film on them. I'd wash them by hand, then put them back in the dishwasher, and white film again! Then I did an internet search to figure out what was going on (a dishwasher is an incredibly simple piece of machinery) and found this! Bought it. Used it. My dishes are clean again!” —Carey Holzman
Get six tablets from Amazon for $8.99.
4. A nontoxic pet urine stain removing spray to help you finally and fully reclaim your home from years-old dark spots on your couch and the scent of cat pee emanating from your rug.
Rocco & Roxie is a family-run small business making everything you and your pet need to live a clean and fun life. From treats to toys, they've got what you need!
Promising review: "I don’t know how I ever survived without this. There are tons of 'pet stain/odor remover' products out there, but this by far is the absolute best. I cringed paying the $20 for it when others are between $5–$10, but I have NO ISSUES paying now. I foster dogs, some puppies, some older, some not housebroken, and every room in my house is carpeted except the kitchen, which means I have lots of accidents. I spray enough to saturate if it’s a lot of urine, let it soak for 10 minutes, then wipe it up with a hand towel. Then I put a larger towel on top of it if it’s in a high-traffic area until it’s completely dry. It’s taken out every stain and, more importantly, the odor is gone! I will never stop buying this product. I recommend it to everyone who has dogs!" —Shelly
Get it from Rocco & Roxie on Amazon for $19.97.
5. A pack of K-Cup cleaners if you haven't cleaned your machine in awhile and your coffee hasn't been tasting quite like coffee lately. Pop one of these nontoxic cups into your Keurig to give it the deep clean it's been needing.
Promising reviews: "Now my coffee tastes a lot better, as if the machine were brand new." —Jonathan L. Smith
"These cleaning cups are amazing!!!! I am embarrassed to admit that I've never cleaned out my Keurig machine in the few years that I've had it. I will definitely be using these once a week as recommended!" —Suzanne C
Get a six-pack from Amazon for $9.95.
6. Some Glisten garbage disposal cleaner that'll foam up and scrub your disposal, leaving a fresh scent behind instead of icky drain pipe odors.
Promising review: "It seems counterintuitive to put a little packet down your garbage disposal to clean it, but this does actually seem to work, at least for getting out weird smells that baking soda and vinegar don't really touch. I scrub the sink down first, especially around the garbage disposal area, rinse it down, and then just follow the directions on the package. I have used it with single, large-size sinks and with double sinks — only difference is that the double sink will have blue cleaning foam rise up the drain, which you rinse away when the disposal sounds clear again. I have tried the foaming cleaner in a can, but unfortunately it stopped coming out of the can about 10% of the way through. Went back to this tried and true." —KS
Get a pack (good for four uses) from Amazon for $3.78.
7. A mattifying dry shampoo powder whose benzene-free formula is designed to absorb excess sweat, oil, and dirt without leaving behind a white cast. Refresh your hair with this voluminizing powder!
Promising review: "I never understood how people could go more than two days without washing their hair, and now I know. This has been a lifesaver! I was looking for an alternative to my spray dry shampoo and this is even better. It literally dries up the oil and makes hair look freshly washed." —Mandy
Get it from Amazon for $16.
8. A hydrating leave-in conditioning spray formulated with argan oil, shea butter, and jojoba proteins to get rid of knots, tangles, and flyaways.
Promising review: "This stuff is a holy grail product for me for a reason I wasn’t expecting! I bought this to keep in my beach bag for days out on the boat. My hair is always a tangled mess by the end of the day, so I thought this would help. It definitely helps with tangles, but it also has tamed my frizz so well that I use it every day now! I spray it on right out of the shower and comb through. I have also sprayed it on dry hair on days when I didn’t wash my hair. It’s fantastic!" —Chelsea
Get it from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in three scents).
9. A bottle of Wet & Forget shower cleaner because no one wants to scrub their bathtub clean. With this bleach-free formula, all you have to do is just spray it on, wait 8–12 hours, then rinse it off. Super easy!
Promising review: “I had a horrible gray ring in the bottom of my shower that was impossible to remove. I tried the Dawn Dish Soap method (with a lot of scrubbing) and toilet bowl cleaner to try to remove the soap scum. My next step was to tear out and replace the shower pan and tile. I figured this was my last chance. I ordered the Wet & Forget Shower Spray and really coated the shower walls and floor pan and walked away. I CANNOT begin to tell you how happy I was to rinse down the walls sometime later and watch all that crud roll right down the drain!! This is the best product I have ever used in my life!! Works great and no toxic fumes!!” —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $20.98 (available in two scents).
10. A pack of two ready-to-use fruit fly traps for luring and killing the fruit flies trying to take over your home. And each trap lasts for up to 45 days!
11. A compact air purifier to get rid of any pollen, smoke, odors, dust, mites, or mold hanging around in your air making it hard to live a sneeze-free life. This sleek purifier will freshen your air in 12 minutes. That's the power of its HEPA filter.
Promising review: “This thing is a game changer. Ever since moving to Texas, I suffer from terrible seasonal allergies. I never have in my life until now (turns out I'm allergic to a handful of trees that are native around here). For the past few weeks my mornings have had me waking up congested and unable to breathe, blowing wads of snot out of my nose (sorry!), and with an itchy/scratchy sore throat. Then I found this little guy. I woke up this morning with NO allergy symptoms. None. No congestion, absolutely clear nasal passages, and NO sore throat at all! I'm blown away.” —JJ
Get it from Amazon for $89.99+ (available in two colors and two styles).
12. A water-based Folex instant carpet spot remover because all of life's little messes should be quick and easy to clean. Say goodbye to those stubborn wine, pet, coffee, food, and dirt stains!
Promising review: "I seldom write product reviews but I will in this case. The only reason I'm giving the Folex 5 stars is because there's no place to give it 10. My dog, Sweetie, while playing on the tan carpeting in the family room, got hold of a blue Pilot G2 pen and chewed through the outer casing and through the ink cartridge, leaving an approximately 6-inch-by-12-inch area of carpeting splotched with blue ink. It took four or five applications, but following the label instructions to the letter, the spot was totally removed. Way to go Folex. Outstanding!" —Bob
Get it from Amazon for $6.65 (also available in multipacks).
13. An anti-nausea acupressure bracelet for potentially preventing any day-ruining queasiness caused by road trips and boat rides.
Read more about acupressure and nausea at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.
Promising review: "I recently came back from a three-day cruise and I feel amazing. No nausea and no seasickness all because of these sea bands. I wish I found out about them sooner." —Eve
Get it from Amazon for $8.47.
14. A Yonanas soft serve maker to turn any frozen fruit into a delicious dessert in a matter of minutes, which is especially awesome if you have dietary restrictions that prevent you from buying treats at the store. And every part of this gadget is dishwasher-safe, so cleanup will be a breeze.
Promising review: "I saw one of these in action at a friend's house like five years ago and thought it was just a made up memory, because making ice cream out of solely frozen fruit seems wild. But when I saw a TikTok about it I immediately went to Amazon and bought it. Literally this was the BEST decision of my life. I cannot believe still how amazing this thing is! It makes the creamiest, best-tasting fruit ice cream ever. It’s easy to take apart and clean, and super easy to use." —DMCKAY
Get it from Amazon for $35.97.