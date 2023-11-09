30 Products To Help With Those Problems That Just Make You Shrug And Sigh

Rocco & Roxie is a family-run small business making everything you and your pet need to live a clean and fun life. From treats to toys, they've got what you need!



Promising review: "I don’t know how I ever survived without this. There are tons of 'pet stain/odor remover' products out there, but this by far is the absolute best. I cringed paying the $20 for it when others are between $5–$10, but I have NO ISSUES paying now. I foster dogs, some puppies, some older, some not housebroken, and every room in my house is carpeted except the kitchen, which means I have lots of accidents. I spray enough to saturate if it’s a lot of urine, let it soak for 10 minutes, then wipe it up with a hand towel. Then I put a larger towel on top of it if it’s in a high-traffic area until it’s completely dry. It’s taken out every stain and, more importantly, the odor is gone! I will never stop buying this product. I recommend it to everyone who has dogs!" —Shelly

Get it from Rocco & Roxie on Amazon for $19.97.