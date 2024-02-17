30 Ingenious Products That'll Make Your Life A Heck Of A Lot Easier

1. A pet hair remover so you'll be able to reclaim your couch from the mob of fur that's been calling it home in a few quick swipes. And because it doesn't use disposable adhesive strips, you can use this thing over and over and over and over and...
Promising review: "I've had it in my possession for like two hours, and I've cleaned everything: the couch, the blinds, the cat tree pad, the chair. I'm obsessed. I feel like this thing should win an award for being so awesome. I feel like it should be in raffle baskets and giveaways and silent auctions for every event that highlights 'things cat people need.' It's better than those sticky rollers, and it's better than the one-directional velvet wand thing that I always use the wrong way. It's the best." —Meowser
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in three colors).
2. A versatile chopping device that'll also dice and grate veggies to your heart's content. Stop wasting time (and tears) chopping onions by hand.
3. A slim and sleek Echo Auto — this hands-free Alexa accessory allows you to listen to music, get caught up on the news, call and message folks, and even get roadside assistance. Not sure if you turned the lights off in your home before you drove off? You can even control your home's Alexa-compatible lights, thermostat, and more with this device!
Promising review: "From the moment I plugged it in, it interfaced smoothly with the app. It is just like having my Echo Dot in the car. I have a 2008 truck without satellite radio capability. I was immediately able to access my SiriusXM account through the truck speakers using the aux setting. I have used it every day since I got it." —Cathryn
Get it from Amazon for $34.99.
4. A bottle of Wet & Forget shower cleaner because no one wants to scrub their bathtub clean. With this, you'll just spray it on, wait 8–12 hours, then rinse it off. Super easy!
Promising review: “I have well water. Something in my well water reacts with copper plumbing and turns my shower tiles blue. Since my bathroom color scheme isn't on the blue spectrum, this is problematic. The well water also causes the shower glass to film up quickly. I've tried dozens and dozens of cleaners and scrubbed ’til my arms ached, trying to get ahead of the blue and scumminess. My ambition in life is NOT to be a full-time bathroom scrubber! I saw this stuff on a professional house cleaner's TikTok (sorry, I don't remember which one) and thought, 'What the heck? I might as well give it a try.' Oh my goodness, the first day after my shower, I sprayed this stuff all over and walked away. The next morning, there was a NOTICEABLE reduction in the blue, and the glass looked clearer, too. Day two, I sprayed again and walked away. The next morning, the blue was gone except for a few spots on the floor tile, and the glass looked amazing. Day three, I sprayed the remaining spots, and the next morning, the shower practically looked new. NO SCRUBBING AT ALL!!!! This is my new favorite shower cleaner. The ONLY con I have is that it makes me sneeze while spraying from inside the shower, but I can live with that.” —L. J. Petillo
Get it from Amazon for $20.98 (available in two sizes).
5. Or a fast-acting mold and mildew remover so all you have to do is spray and watch as stains melt away. Say goodbye to any musty, damp smells. Cleaning your bathtub just got a whole lot easier. This can also be used on mold and mildew stains outside of your home!
Promising review: "We've been struggling with mold/mildew stains in our shower and front load washer for quite some time. Nothing bought at the grocery store or hardware store would work. We found this product and used as directed and wow, what a difference! This is the only product that has helped remove those stains. Highly recommended!" —David B. Neely
Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in three sizes and in multi-packs).
6. Some deep-reaching, ergonomic "flossing toothbrushes" with dual-layered flossing bristles that are designed to get deep into the grooves of your teeth and gums.
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, specializing in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed for deeper cleans.
Here's what writer Emma Lord has to say: "I love it just after the first few days of use! I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively."
Promising review: "I'm amazed at how well this toothbrush cleans my teeth — it definitely gets between the teeth and also more importantly for me, gets in the small, deep crevices in my molars where I always have food stuck and regular toothbrushes couldn't get stuff out. I brush more often (after meals/snacks) because of how effective it is. As stated, definitely go easy around the gums. The bristles feel soft, but will cause your gums to bleed if you use regular pressure. Nice and easy does the trick, SO WELL!" —Jason A.
Get a pair from Amazon for $9.90 (also available as a four-pack).
7. A Scrubbing Bubbles cleaning stamp since rings have been forming around the inside of your toilet. This will keep your toilet bowl fresh and clean with every flush. Just plop some gel inside the bowl and let it work so you don't have to.
Promising review: "I absolutely love these things! I have five kiddos. These gel stamps keep my toilet cleaner and fresher-smelling for longer, which is a definite plus with four boys. These have an easy, no-mess application. I finally just put them on my Subscribe & Save so I always have them ready." —Alyssa M
Get six stamps from Amazon for $4.99.
8. A makeup-correcting stick because having to completely remove your makeup to correct a mistake wastes time you simply do not have. Plus, it's infused with anti-inflammatory vitamin E, which will help your face feel moisturized!
Promising review: "Why didn’t someone think of this sooner? For years, I’ve been using Q-tips dipped in makeup remover to remove little goofs or mistakes. This is so much better and portable! Erases waterproof mascara marks around my eyes easily. Must-buy product!!" —Katherine
Get it from Amazon for $7.52.
9. A set of bed sheet detanglers from Shark Tank so you can stop spending hours in the jungle of your laundry trying to not get devoured by fitted sheets. These will also ensure your sheets actually dry instead of coming out like a moist hairball.
Wad-Free is a woman-owned small business working to make sure your laundry day isn't in vain! After wasting time and energy on wadding problems, Cyndi Bray invented Wad-Free for bedsheets.
Promising review: "I was mildly skeptical, but it works exactly as promoted! I've used it five times and each time there's been no twisting of the sheets and no pillowcases balled up and still wet when the dryer goes off. Super helpful that it comes with two units, one for the top sheet and one for the fitted sheet so I don't have to split them into separate loads. I no longer dread washing sheets and plan to buy some of these as gifts. LOVE it!" —Amazon Customer
10. A stainless-steel odor absorber that'll help you get rid of unwanted smells on your hands. If you've just cooked a huge meal with fish, onions, and garlic and your hands smell of all the above, you're gonna wanna add this to your cart immediately.
Promising review: "Just made a dish involving onions, shallots, and garlic. Normally, my hands would smell of onion and garlic for two days, no matter how much soap and water scrubbing I did. I did a quick wash with soap, then rubbed this all over my hands and fingertips under running water. Completely eliminated the odor from my skin. I've had one of these under my sink for years and sometimes forget to use it. Then, every time I do, it's sort of 'Eureka!' all over again. I may be a slow learner, but at least my hands don't smell. If I wash my hands, then use this, I've never had it fail to work." —CKB
Get it from Amazon for $9.59.
11. A can of fire extinguishing spray since it's easy to store in your kitchen and sprays for four times longer than a traditional (and cumbersome) fire extinguisher. This'll help provide some peace of mind as you cook.
Promising review: "I bought one for beside the grill, one for beside the stove, one for the laundry room, and one for the car. I think the intuitive, easy-to-use design is fantastic. We already have the muscle memory for using a spray can. In an emergency, it's so much easier to grab this and use it, and turn a small fire into a non-fire. I don't have time to remember a three-step method of fire control when my bacon has gotten out of control on the stove. I'm not a firefighter! I'd really like to have one in every room. Think about it. Isn't it better to immediately contain a small fire than deal with a big one? This could save your life, and your house." —K Zander
Get it from Amazon for $12.97.
12. A belted cordless vibrating heating pad for those days when period cramps are a little too much to handle. It has three temperatures and three different massage modes, so you can get the customized-to-you comfort you deserve.
Promising review: "Oh my god. This might be the best thing I have ever bought. It gets so incredibly warm. You do need to wear it over clothes to prevent burns but as someone who never finds any heat pack warm enough the lowest setting is exceptionally hot. As someone who has really bad menstrual cramps and chronic constipation this little belt does it all. The heat is so soothing and adjustable and heats up so fast. The vibration is my favorite part. It helps so much with trapped gas and bloating pains, and can even move things along if you’re having a hard time using the bathroom. The various patterns and heat combinations allow this to be truly customizable to however you feel at the time and it’s fantastic. Absolutely worth every cent." —Chloe
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in 11 colors).
13. A magical water-based instant carpet spot cleaner because all messes should be quick and easy to clean. Say goodbye to those stubborn wine, pet, coffee, food, and dirt stains!
Promising review: "So my dog got into my makeup bag and got ahold of some liquid lipstick and needless to say, I flipped out to see my carpets neon orange. It took about an hour and two rolls of paper towels but holy moly! WOW did this stuff work! My mother recommended it to me after using it on minor stains at her house and I'm so glad I got it. Definitely worth the money and it really does disappear right before your eyes like the bottle says!" —jen
Get it from Amazon for $6.65.
14. A car seat gap organizer if your phone and other small necessities keep slipping down into that dark abyss. Instead, use that space to keep your things neatly organized and within reach.
Promising review: "Fits perfectly in my 2011 Prius and the seatbelts are still easy to fasten. It offers just enough storage space for things I need at hand. I just slipped it between my seat and the console. After three days of driving it hasn't moved." —David E.
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $16.95 (available in four colors).
15. A super clever two-sided travel cup with two compartments you can fill with different beverages. If you need your iced coffee but also need H2O to stay hydrated, this is probably the cup for you. I'm saying "probably," but I mean "definitely."
Promising review: "You NEED this. This product is AMAZING. When I run errands, I hate bringing both a water bottle and coffee tumbler. This product solves that issue. I ran it through my dishwasher to clean it, and the plastic didn’t morph at all. 10/10 recommend!" —Megan Huffman
Get it from Amazon for $16.99 (available in three colors).