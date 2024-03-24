34 Ingenious Products That’ll Make Your Life A Heck Of A Lot Easier This Spring

1. A weed puller with a long handle so you don't have to bend down to fight a weed's tough roots with your bare hands. Get your spring garden in tip-top shape!
Grampa's Gardenware Co. is a family-owned small business makes products that make the gardening, weeding, or harvesting of your land a little easier.
Promising review: “Oh my god, I friggin' love this tool. I bought this on a whim given my husband and I bought our first house and know nothing about caring for a yard and boy has it come in handy. Our new house had a ton of weeds in the front yard and this tool helped me get most of them out in no time. In fact, the process of yanking out the weed was strangely satisfying! I don't think anyone can say that weeding is fun but this tool made it as close to fun as you can get” —JG
Get it from Grampa's Gardenware Co. on Amazon for $44.99.
2. A Shark Tank-famous bug bite suction tool for mosquito bite relief because you're excited about tank tops and short shorts but not the fact that you'll be exposed to some nasty bloodsuckers. It pretty much sucks the irritant out from under your skin so you can live an itch-free life.
Promising review: "I am a magnet for bites of all kinds and carry topical and medicines with me at all times, so I figured this would be a good product to see if it really works. It arrived Monday and Tuesday morning. I woke up with a bug bite on my arm, so I used this little tool (three times per the instructions), and immediately after use, it stopped itching! Less than 24 hours later, the bite was gone! There is a very faint red mark from using the thing, but a small price to pay IMO. Bottom line: It’s awesome. I’m carrying it with me everywhere!" —Rebecca
Get it from Amazon for $9.95 (available in three colors).
3. A 4-in-1 soil moisture and pH meter that can also measure nutrients and light conditions, which will help you to best take care of your plants. Just stick the probe into the soil deeper than 2.5 inches and get test results in seconds! Keeping your plants happy just got a lot easier.
Promising review: "I'm so happy I got this meter. It works great and is easy to use. I wish I had bought this a long time ago. Living in the Arizona desert, I tend to overwater some of my pots in the summer, eventually killing some plants. With this meter I can check all my potted plants and get an accurate reading of moisture and what nutrients are needed. I love it!!" —Grandma Susi
Get it from Amazon for $15.99.
4. A roll-on after-shave treatment formulated with salicylic acid to help get rid of and prevent ingrown hairs and razor bumps so you can bikini it up without fear.
Megababe is a woman-owned small biz making skincare products for problems the beauty industry often ignores.
Promising review: "I love everything from Megababe, and this is amazing! Got rid of shaving irritation almost immediately, and the red bumps were gone entirely in under 24 hours." —Amazon Customer
5. A bottle of Wet & Forget shower cleaner — just because it's time for spring cleaning, doesn't mean you wanna scrub your shower clean. And with this, you won't have to. Just spray it on, wait 8–12 hours, then rinse it off. Super easy!
Promising review: “I had a horrible gray ring in the bottom of my shower that was impossible to remove. I tried the Dawn Dish Soap method (with a lot of scrubbing) and toilet bowl cleaner to try to remove the soap scum. My next step was to tear out and replace the shower pan and tile. I figured this was my last chance. I ordered the Wet and Forget Shower Spray, really coated the shower walls and floor pan, and walked away. I CANNOT begin to tell you how happy I was to rinse down the walls sometime later and watch all that crud roll right down the drain!! This is the best product I have ever used in my life!! Works great and no toxic fumes!!” —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $20.98+ (available in two sizes).
6. Packs of ready-to-use fruit fly traps for luring and killing the fruit flies trying to take over your home. And each trap lasts for up to 45 days!
Promising review: “A miracle worker! I bought at least seven different types of products trying to destroy an army of fruit flies. This is freaking awesome stuff! I seriously am beyond thankful that this product works.” —JMC
Get two packs of two traps (four total) from Amazon for $13.01 (available in larger pack sizes).
7. A pet hair remover so you'll be able to reclaim your couch from the mob of fur that's been plaguing your home this shedding season. And because it doesn't use disposable adhesive strips, you can use this thing over and over and over and over and...
Promising review: "I have a very long-haired cat, and when spring hits, there is a ton of hair left on my rug and couch for a couple of months. I tried sticky strips, but they did not do a great job. I ordered this tool and was blown away by how great it worked. It not only picked up the hair and stored it, but it kept on working until all the hair was gone off my couch and whatever else that was in his hair. I love it, and I am very pleased with it. I give this a 5-star rating." —gcommon
Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in three colors).
8. A waterproof portable solar panel to keep your devices charged on your next excursion. Use this instead of your car to charge your phone so you can save your car's battery for more important things, like air conditioning.
Promising review: "I have been using this for a few months so far, but it is holding up and doing what it was described to do. It is definitely worth the cost if you are looking for a backup for charging your phone and battery packs. I also love the feature of being able to fold it up and take it anywhere. I don’t go anywhere without it. Highly recommend." —Amazon spender
Get it from Amazon for $36.99+ (available in three sizes).
9. And a portable solar-powered light that you can take on your next nighttime hike or camping trip. Not only can it keep you from tripping around in the dark, but it also has charging capabilities so your phone doesn't die on you.
Promising review: "Love these lights. I can charge my iPhone 5S from 14% to 100% in about an hour. The quality of light is a bright, warm flood and not the cool blue LED look. They are very lightweight and are replacing all my camping lanterns. They will not sit flat due to the inflation valves and USB port, so they do not provide great side light, but as an overhead flood, they are awesome." —Kaztheatre
Get it from Amazon for $32.03+ (available in five colors).
10. A portable pimple patch dispenser you can toss in your bag for whenever the spring-y combo of sweat and makeup begets a little blemish. This contains over 100 hydrocolloid patches!
Promising review: "No more buying 24 packs for $4 from the store and then fussing with the packaging to get patches off the film. It’s convenient and easy to use. Plus, the patches work wonders! I will be purchasing again in the future for sure." —Catlikethief
Get it from Amazon for $10.
11. A laptop shade because it'll not only give you privacy while you work by the crowded pool but it'll also help protect your laptop from the heat of the sun.
SunShader is a small biz!
Promising review: "This truly blocks the sun and stays on strong and secure. It's also lightweight and slim when folded up for easy transport. I have a MacBook Air, and it fits perfectly without any space for the sun to come in. Great product!" —HML
Get it from SunShader on Amazon for $59.99+ (available in two sizes).
12. And a super clutch phone shade if you're tired of trying (and failing) to text on a screen you can't see because the sun is blazing above. Now your phone can give you protection from the sun's rays! It uses suction tech to stay connected to your phone.
Shadey Attachments is a small business based in the UK.
Promising review: "I can honestly say I now can’t use my phone in the sun without it! It took a second to get going and to realize you have to point it at the sun to put your face in the shade. Literally the best thing ever for the sun." —Harley Place
Get it from Shadey Attachments on Etsy for $17.41 (available in seven colors).