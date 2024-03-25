35 Ingenious Home Products That'll Make Your Life A Heck Of A Lot Easier

1. A WD-40 pen — a multi-use lubricant in a convenient pen form! This works great at stopping squeaks, protecting against corrosion, loosening rust, and removing grime!
Promising review: "I love WD-40 products and use them for everything. I spray on shovels to keep dirt or snow from sticking, spray around windows and thresholds to deter bugs, clean Sharpies off wood and walls, and, of course, stop squeaky doors. These small direct-point application pens are great. Keep one in the glove box, my kitchen 'junk' drawer, and in the house toolbox." —BBP623
2. A pet hair remover so you'll be able to reclaim your couch from the mob of fur that's been calling it home in a few quick swipes. And because it doesn't use disposable adhesive strips, you can use this thing over and over and over and over and...
Promising review: "I've had it in my possession for like two hours, and I've cleaned everything. The couch, the blinds, the cat tree pad, the chair; I'm obsessed. I feel like this thing should win an award for being so awesome. I feel like it should be in raffle baskets, giveaways, and silent auctions for every event that highlights 'things cat people need.' It's better than those sticky rollers, and it's better than the one-directional velvet wand thing that I always use the wrong way. It's the best." —Meowser
3. A bottle of Wet & Forget shower cleaner because no one wants to scrub their bathtub clean. With this, you'll just spray it on, wait 8–12 hours, then rinse it off. Super easy!
Promising review: "It is the best product for cleaning the shower without any effort. Since the first time that I tried it, I've been so happy that this product works as described or even better. I will keep buying it FOREVER. I used it in my shower enclosure, and it left it sparkling and shiny. 100% satisfied." —Wilma
4. A 4-in-1 soil moisture and pH meter that can also measure nutrients and light conditions, which will help you to best take care of your plants. Just stick the probe into the soil deeper than 2.5 inches and get test results in seconds! Keeping your plants happy just got a lot easier.
Promising review: "I'm so happy I got this meter. It works great and is easy to use. I wish I had bought this a long time ago. Living in the Arizona desert, I tend to overwater some of my pots in the summer, eventually killing some plants. With this meter I can check all my potted plants and get an accurate reading of moisture and what nutrients are needed. I love it!!" —Grandma Susi
5. A set of NoNo Brackets — these no-drill curtain rods will help you switch up the decor in your home without having to ask your mean/aloof landlord if you're allowed to drill into the walls.
Promising review: "This bracket is awesome and was extremely easy to install. We were able to hang curtains over our vertical blinds in just a few minutes and didn't even need any tools. Great product!!!" —Amazon Customer
6. A pack of 100+ light-dimming sheets so your digital alarm clock doesn't keep you up with its glaring numbers. Oh the irony. These magical stickers dim 50–80% of light.
Promising review: "These are simply awesome! Such a small thing can make such a big difference. At night, when I opened my eyes, I was flooded by little dots of light intruding my space from all my electronics: the TV and cable receiver, the modem, the routers, the electric blanket control switch, the microwave, the smoke alarms, cell phones, etc. And it doesn’t take much to interfere with a good night's sleep. These will mute and soften those bright lights so they don’t bother you anymore. Thanks for a great 'little size, big results' product!" —Ziapetlady
7. A waterproof shower phone holder because you've got TikToks to watch and needing to wash your hair shouldn't get in the way of that. This dual-layered anti-fog phone holder offers 360 degrees of protection because your phone is your life and should be treated as such.
8. A pack of Bottle Bright cleaning tablets to take care of the tough stains and persistent odors living in your coffee pots and mugs. The best part is there's no scrubbing involved. So you get super clean gear with minimal effort!
Promising review: "My tea mug was horrible: 'stainless' steel that was totally brown from tea. It's now shiny and silver again. I used it on my coffee mug and my gym water bottle as well, and they're all like new! Highly recommend and it works super fast. No scent during or after use." —afK2
9. A pack of K-Cup cleaners if you haven't cleaned your machine in awhile and your coffee hasn't been tasting like coffee. Pop one of these nontoxic cups into your Keurig to give it the deep clean it's been needing.
Promising reviews: "I use these every six weeks or so to keep my machine from getting gnarly and disgusting. They do exactly what they promise and are super easy to use. Staple in my household since trying them for the first time." —Azure Look
“I bought this product because the needle in my Keurig 2.0 keeps clogging, causing inconsistent brew and taste. These cleaning cups fixed both of my issues and especially liked that it was really quick and easy to use. I put the cleaning pod in and ran one cycle, then took the pod out and ran a rinse cycle to clean out any leftover grinds. FAST, EASY, and GREAT results…VERY HAPPY!!” —Corey West
10. A weed puller with a long handle so you don't have to bend down to fight a weed's tough roots with your bare hands. Get your spring garden in tip-top shape!
Grampa's Gardenware Co. is a family-owned small business makes products that make the gardening, weeding, or harvesting of your land a little easier.
Promising review: “Oh my god, I friggin' love this tool. I bought this on a whim given my husband and I bought our first house and know nothing about caring for a yard and boy has it come in handy. Our new house had a ton of weeds in the front yard and this tool helped me get most of them out in no time. In fact, the process of yanking out the weed was strangely satisfying! I don't think anyone can say that weeding is fun but this tool made it as close to fun as you can get” —JG
