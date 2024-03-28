These 35 Things Look Luxe, But They Won’t Actually Break The Bank

1. A chic, gold-colored Kitsch hair claw clip so you don't have to do much to look put together. Life is hard enough as it is. So just grab this stylish clip and put your hair up. Now you're ready to tackle the day.
Promising review: "This is the best hair claw I've ever bought! Super sturdy and strong; it even held all my thick hair up! Looks exactly like the image and is super cute!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $7.99 (also available in a silver color).
2. A sleeveless bodycon midi dress sure to cause a heck of a commotion at the next wedding you wear it to. It features a halter neckline and a side slit with a ruffle. Sorry to the bride!
Promising review: "I bought this dress for an elegant night on our cruise, and it was a hit!!! Well-made dress with quality material. Sturdy material but not heavy. The halter-style neck and side slit are very sexy but also [tasteful]. I felt very comfortable in this dress all night!! And I was able to eat what I wanted and not feel constricted afterward. The material has a little give to it but also holds you in. Definitely recommend this dress; you will get a lot of use out of this!!!" —Michelle
Get it from Amazon for $28.69+ (available in women's sizes S–XL and 12 colors).
3. A pore-control Anua heartleaf-extract cleansing oil for gently and effectively ridding your face of dirt, makeup, and blackheads. This hypoallergenic formula has soothing ingredients that won't cause clogged pores. Looking for glass-like skin? This might be just the thing!
Promising review: "I am so happy I listened to the hype on TikTok about this oil cleanser!! It is soooo good. I love that it’s not scented or has a light scent that doesn’t irritate my skin! I don’t break out from it, and it clears up all the sebum buildup on my nose. It’s not drying and doesn’t leave a greasy film on my skin after I wash it off! Remember to use a water-based cleanser after to help wash off any residue! " —Yasmeen Badami
Get it from Amazon for $14.
4. A bouquet of 20 artificial tulips — made of a silky soft material, these faux flowers look identical to the real things! Now you don't have to count up any fallen, wilting petals wondering if your crush loves you or loves you not, because these flowers were meant to last forever!
5. And an acrylic book-shaped flower vase so you can combine your love of books and flowers. Become the Belle of your own provincial town because this is 100% giving "Beauty and the Beast" vibes.
Check out a TikTok of the book vase in action here.
Promising review: "The vase was so pretty I bought a second! They're durable and very appealing to the eye. I will be purchasing more." —kayla
Get it from Amazon for $12.99 (available in five colors).
6. A pair of noise-canceling headphones with three modes to help you block out the sounds of ambient noise while you get your workout on. These lightweight headphones charge super fast, so you never have to be without your pump-up playlist.
The noise-canceling is 95%, so reviewers say if you're looking for 100% cancellation, you might want to splurge on the name brand.
Promising review: "These headphones are surprisingly awesome. I was rather impressed with the quality, considering the price. They are easy to pair, come charged, and are super cute. People have actually asked me if they were the AirPods Max! I also like how you can pause, skip, and adjust the volume on the headphones (which many headphones lack). Noise-canceling is pretty good. I can't hear very much when I play music. When there's no music, they still cancel a lot, but not everything, like most headphones. I do wish they could get a little louder, but they still have great sound quality. 4.5/5" —Amazon Customer
Get them from Amazon for $65.99 (available in silver and black).
7. Gold and snail slime eye patches that may sound a little...icky...but the results speak for themselves. After consistent use, you may just notice reduced puffiness and lighter under-eyes.
Promising review: "These things are freaking awesome! I have a terrible time with allergies, which causes dark under-eye rings and puffy skin. Used these little slimy patches under my eyes and was amazed at the result! Not only did they feel cool and soothing while on, but I noticed a definite improvement right away. The puffiness was significantly reduced, and the dark coloration was definitely reduced. The results were even evident the next day — and noticed by my husband, who NEVER notices things like that. I plan on using them a couple of times a week during peak allergies and then once a week after that. Very satisfied." —Alicia Melvin
Get 60 patches from Amazon for $11.89.
8. A Sol de Janeiro hair and body fragrance mist whose notes of pistachio, salted caramel, and vanilla will have you (and those close enough to you to smell you) reminiscing about fall — no matter the season.
Promising reviews: "I came across this scent on TikTok and had to try it for myself, and I LOVE IT." —Ayonna M.
"It smells fresh and clean. Exactly what I was looking for. I bought some expensive Dolce perfume, but this body mist is stepping on necks. TRUST ME. No need to layer this scent unless you want to." —Noel
Get it from Amazon for $24 (available in six scents).
9. A pair of dangling bow earrings so you're always dressed like the present you are!
10. Or a pair of chunky droplet earrings because these glorious Bottega alternatives won't cost you an entire month's rent and still shimmer like the real thing.
Promising reviews: "Bottega, who? These are adorable and super close to the original ones! Perfect for work, events, or casual days. They don’t get rusty or anything right away (I wore them while walking around in 90-degree weather). Love them, and I’m gonna get them in gold too!" —Amazon Customer
"Yep..this is it, FINALLY! For those of you who have been searching for the best, affordable, similar-looking Bottega [swap], THIS IS IT!! I searched many places and bought from other places, but this is the best one out there… I thought the price of these earrings was sketchy, but NO…it's legit" —Amazon Customer
Get them from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in 3 sizes and 11 colors).
11. A marble board wire cheese slicer for precise cuts your dinner guests will ooh and ahh at. Its stainless steel wire will never need sharpening, so it'll be ~gouda~ for years to come.
Check out a TikTok of the cheese slicer in action.
Promising review: "My mother-in-law had purchased one last year, and I tried hers at Christmas and fell in love with how easy it was to use. We have a lot of get-togethers with friends, and cheese is a staple appetizer in our house. So, I purchased my own and have been using it weekly since. It cuts easily, and it's mostly easy to clean. Sometimes cheese gets stuck in the crack, but some scrubbing with a small brush usually does the trick." —Jessica
Get it from Amazon for $18.76.