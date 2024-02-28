If You’re Tired Of Spending So Much Of Rent On Beauty Products, Try These 36 Inexpensive Things

1. A waterproof Nyx liquid eyeliner with a flexible and easy-to-use precision tip for perfect wings every single time. Plus, it's cruelty free and vegan!
Promising review: "This liquid eyeliner works great and lasts a long time. It does a fine line and can easily make it thicker. My favorite eyeliner." —Stacey M Elkins
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in black and brown).
2. Or a double-ended eyeliner stamp if you don't wanna have to trial and error your way to the perfect cat-eye. This smudge-proof and waterproof formula will keep you looking fierce all day long.
Promising review: "It’s so easy to use and fast! I wore this eyeliner in the dead heat of a humid Georgia summer and even though the rest of me was wilted, my eyes looked fantastic! I bought two sets — one for home and one for travel. I wear glasses so I have to get really close to the mirror to make sure I don’t mis-stamp but it’s really hard to mess up. I will be buying again definitely!" —Chloe H.
Get it from Amazon for $14.98 (available in three sizes).
3. A reparative K-beauty snail mucin essence with a hydrating and hypoallergenic formula that may help remove dark spots and fine lines.
Promising review: "This stuff is incredible. I have suffered from minor acne for almost two years, and I finally realized the products I was using were far too harsh for my dry, sensitive skin. After using gentle products and eventually moving on to K-beauty, I found this to lighten all the scarring from the years of picking at my breakouts. My scarring is still a bit noticeable, but it has gotten tremendously better thanks to this product and this product alone." —Marc
Get it from Amazon for $17.
4. And an all-in-one face-repairing cream with hyaluronic acid from the same company because it'll moisturize, hydrate, repair, AND soothe irritated skin. This also contains snail mucin which aids in exfoliation.
Promising review: "I don’t know how I was living without this stuff! It makes my skin feel so much better! It’s also helped with my hormonal breakouts! I put it in on every morning and night. It sinks in quickly. It has a very interesting texture to it and has no scent. Great for sensitive skin! I will always repurchase! It’s now a daily staple!" —Niki
Get it from Amazon for $16+ (available in two sizes).
5. A pore-control Anua heartleaf-extract cleansing oil for gently and effectively ridding your face of dirt, makeup, and blackheads. This hypoallergenic formula has soothing ingredients that won't cause clogged pores.
Promising review: "I used DHC Deep Cleansing Oil for 15 years until they started hiking up their prices; I had to find an alternative. I came across many influencers on Instagram who recommended this, and I took a chance even though I have very sensitive skin and break out easily with new products. The consistency is very different from DHC, but it still did the job well when it came to removing makeup. It’s been about three months, and I have to say there is a visible difference in my skin. All the sebum on my nose, which I thought was blackheads, is pretty much gone, and my skin has a smoother texture. None of this happened when I used to use DHC. Plus, it’s much cheaper. You can’t beat that. I highly recommend this product. It removes all makeup thoroughly, and skin overall improves. I will continue to purchase this cleansing oil for a long time as long as they don’t change the formula and don’t raise the price as DHC did. I’m a fan!" —Hanna Lee
Get it from Amazon for $17.69.
6. A long-lasting mascara formulated to give you bold and intense lashes even *you* will think are falsies. Salon quality at a fraction of the cost? Yes, please!
Promising review: "The best I’ve tried so far, and I used Dior, Tarte, Too Faced, you name it. I always have a problem with brand-new mascara because they have too much product on the brush, especially first few uses, and my lashes stick together. I didn’t have this problem with this one. I could layer it without any product starting to fall off or my lashes sticking together. And I love that they don’t test on animals." —Detti
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
7. A niacinimide face serum whose honey-like texture will leave your skin with a subtle glow! It also contains propolis extract, which is an antioxidant that helps soothe skin.
Promising review: "I started using this about a month ago and have noticed such a difference in my skin as soon as the first few days. I had issues with my skin looking dull whenever I wasn’t wearing makeup; now, my skin is noticeably brighter, and I feel much more confident with a bare face. It hasn’t made a noticeable difference with my hyperpigmentation, but it has helped even out my skin tone all over my face. This is a new staple in my skincare routine!" —Nadhia Vega
Get it from Amazon for $18.39.
8. A K-beauty rice extract toner because it creates a protective barrier over your skin that'll help prevent water loss, eliminate dead skin cells, and provide moisture. It'll even help balance and refine skin texture. If you're dealing with flaky, dull, or rough skin, try adding this toner to your skincare routine!
9. A bottle of professional-grade callus-removing gel that'll remove years' worth of calluses quick and easy. Just presoak your feet, apply the gel, let it do its magic, and rinse!
Promising review: "Best foot callus remover I have ever used! I read a lot of the reviews before purchasing this product. Most callus removers I have purchased in the past were not very effective. So I was encouraged by the reviews. I saw that a lot of reviewers mentioned being very careful not to leave it on longer than three or four minutes. My feet are the softest they have ever been. Love love love." —Cheri whisker
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
10. Some 6-hour hydrocolloid nose patches designed to target pimples, pores, and oil. Plus, it'll be weirdly satisfying to peel this off and see all the gunk hiding in your pores.
Promising review: "It's gross in the most spectacular way. The amount of disgusting gunk that came out of my face was appalling and I instantly gagged. However, my nose has never felt so clean and smooth for consecutive days. If you have oily skin I definitely recommend washing your face first and apply it to the nose before moisturizing the rest of your face. If I could give this 10 stars I would." —Justina
Get 10 patches from Amazon for $16.55.
11. A L'Oreal natural glow enhancer infused with glycerin and shea butter for an illuminating tint and a sun-kissed glow that lasts all day long. Go get your shine on!
Promising review: "This is the product to buy instead of the more expensive brand (the well-known one with the tipsy animal name lol). The color is beautiful. It's just as good as the $$$ brand." —ANDREA BALKIEWICZ
Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in four shades).
12. Gold and snail slime eye patches that may sound a little...icky...but the results speak for themselves. After consistent use, you may just notice reduced puffiness and lighter under-eyes.
Promising review: "These things are freaking awesome! I have a terrible time with allergies, which causes dark under-eye rings and puffy skin. Used these little slimy patches under my eyes and was amazed at the result! Not only did they feel cool and soothing while on, but I noticed a definite improvement right away. The puffiness was significantly reduced, and there was a definite reduction in the dark coloration. The results were evident the next day — and noticed by my husband, who NEVER notices things like that. I plan on using them a couple of times a week during peak allergies and then once a week after that. Very satisfied." —Alicia Melvin
Get 60 patches from Amazon for $11.89.
13. Or a skin-smoothing polar bear hydrating eye stick since it'll help reduce under-eye circles and puffiness. Its formula is enriched with glacial waters to help improve your skin's elasticity. Get ready to feel refreshed!
Promising review: "I have always had serious dark circles and bags under my eyes, and this has really changed this for me. The results are incredible. The puffiness is gone. The dark circles are hardly noticeable. My sensitive skin has not broken out. I never write reviews, but this was so good that I had to write a review. This actually works." —Ben
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
14. An eight-second L'Oréal lamellar rinse-out treatment for shinier, healthier, and silkier hair in, well, eight seconds. This treatment targets damaged areas to help give you smooth and shiny hair.
Use this two to three times per week after shampooing your hair, and remember not to use it on your scalp. This treatment is just for the length of your hair.
Promising review: "I don’t usually do reviews on products, but for this one I absolutely have to. I have 3c-type hair and struggle with a lot a breakage, unmanageability, and moisture. When my mom mentioned this product to me I didn’t take her seriously because of the simple fact that we have two completely different hair textures. I never would've thought this brand would work on my hair. I have always used ethnic hair products and stayed away from brands such as this one. I have never in my 22 years felt my hair like this. I feel like I have a completely different head of hair. This product is so amazing and I will FOREVER be using this product in my hair regimen. Thank you so much!! ♥️" —Theressa Hailey
Get it from Amazon for $9.59.