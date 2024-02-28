If You’re Tired Of Spending So Much Of Rent On Beauty Products, Try These 36 Inexpensive Things

Promising review: "I used DHC Deep Cleansing Oil for 15 years until they started hiking up their prices; I had to find an alternative. I came across many influencers on Instagram who recommended this, and I took a chance even though I have very sensitive skin and break out easily with new products. The consistency is very different from DHC, but it still did the job well when it came to removing makeup. It’s been about three months, and I have to say there is a visible difference in my skin. All the sebum on my nose, which I thought was blackheads, is pretty much gone, and my skin has a smoother texture. None of this happened when I used to use DHC. Plus, it’s much cheaper. You can’t beat that. I highly recommend this product. It removes all makeup thoroughly, and skin overall improves. I will continue to purchase this cleansing oil for a long time as long as they don’t change the formula and don’t raise the price as DHC did. I’m a fan!" —Hanna Lee



