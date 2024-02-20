Just 37 Indulgent Products If You're In Your Champagne Era

1. A pack of six aromatherapy shower steamers for turning shower time into a nice trip to the spa. Relieve a little stress with a lavender, eucalyptus, vanilla, watermelon, grapefruit, or peppermint steamer.
Promising review: “These are the best shower steamers I've ever tried. Usually they aren't strong enough or they melt too quickly to even enjoy. They are also bigger than what you can buy at the store. One lasted my entire shower and still smelled amazing even after I was done. These are the best shower steamers hands-down. I would definitely buy these again.” —Krista
Get it from Amazon for $16.99.
2. A set of Beckham Hotel bed pillows — you’re not achy because you woke up on the wrong side of the bed; you’re achy because your pillows (no offense) are trash. Try these super comfy and luxe Beckham Hotel pillows for a sleep so good, you’ll think you dreamt it.
Promising review: "I’ve had these amazing pillows for 6+ months now and they are still just as plump and amazing as the day I received them. I’ve spent $50+ on pillows in the past for them to lose shape and support within months so the fact that these are still so plump and supportive is amazing to me. I am both a side, back, and stomach sleeper and I can sleep comfortably in all positions with these pillows! MUST HAVE!" —Jennifer Cook
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in four styles and two sizes).
3. A super trendy stainless steel Stanley tumbler so you don't have to rely on wasteful single-use plastics to get your hydration on.
Promising review: "I bought into the hype of the Stanley and bought this cup not expecting anything special, just another mug. However, I think it's more than just an average to-go cup I have in my arsenal. It's cute, keeps my drinks cold, is easy to use, and is essential to take with me on my daily adventures. I LOVE that it fits in my car's drink holder, which has been my biggest issue with my past cups/mugs. It keeps your drinks cold, and your ice stays frozen." —Maria Petropoulos
Get a 20-ounce tumbler from Amazon for $20+ (available in 5 sizes and 31 colors).
4. A stunning tinted plumping lip oil made with cocoa butter, beeswax, and essential oils to help lock in moisture as it gives you the pout you deserve.
5. Or a non-sticky Etude lip tint whose water-based formula absorbs quickly, leaving behind a perfect and long-lasting color. Pucker up!
Promising review: "While I haven't tried the Benefit Lip Tint, I saw this on TikTok and appreciated the lower price point. I am SO glad I gave this a chance! I only have the Cherry color, but it is the perfect bit of natural color, and can be deepened as desired upon application. There is no sticky residue, and it is not drying or irritating at all. Looks great alone but even better with gloss on top. Love!" —Mollie
Get it from Amazon for $6.85+ (available in three shades and combo packs).
6. A deluxe cup cozy for the three mandated drinks you have to have around you at all times (one caffeinated, one hydrating, one fun). And you can use it anywhere! The couch, the car, the bed; the options are endless.
7. Gold and snail slime eye patches that may sound a little...icky...but the results speak for themselves. After consistent use, you may just notice reduced puffiness and lighter under-eyes.
Promising review: "These things are freaking awesome! I have a terrible time with allergies which causes dark under-eye rings and puffy skin. Used these little slimy patches under my eyes and was amazed at the result! Not only did they feel cool and soothing while on, but I noticed a definite improvement right away. The puffiness was significantly reduced as well as a definite reduction in the dark coloration. The results were even evident the next day — and noticed by my husband who NEVER notices things like that. I plan on using them a couple of times a week during peak allergies and then once a week after that. Very satisfied." —Alicia Melvin
Get 60 patches from Amazon for $11.89.
8. A kit containing 600 nail art charms so you can create your own design and flaunt your unique style! This kit comes with nail gel glue, tweezers, and a pickup pencil.
9. A tin of cocktail sugar or salt sure to ~spice up~ your drink of choice!
Promising review: "Since COVID-19, I have become my own bartender. Taco Tuesdays and margaritas! The lime comes through so well with this salt. I use it for Bloody Marys as well. It is thick and chunky so there's a learning curve to get the right amount of salt on. Don't press down too hard if you don't like a lot of salt. I do like extra salt, but my husband said it was a little much for him, so I have mastered just a light salt for him." —cobrajet427
Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in seven flavors).
10. A set of four wine glasses with a ball base because you want every single aspect of your next dinner party to be on your guests' lips as soon as they leave. And! The crystal base not only adds elegance to your wine-drinking experience, but it also makes the glass extra sturdy!
Promising review: "They are so pretty and get lots of compliments! They easily fit in the dishwasher, too." —William T Dryden
Get it from Amazon for $36.89+ (available in four colors).
11. A chic minimalist watch that, despite its lack of details, somehow comes off as a statement piece??? We love to see it. This water-resistant watch will help you keep time in style.
Promising review: "I love the style of this watch. The pattern is very unique. This will pair well with all my summer outfits. This will be my third watch from this brand. They offer so many stylish options! Money well spent." —Colleen Bullis
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in nine colors).
12. An adjustable lighted vanity mirror if you need a little something to help you perfect your full glam lewk. Just press and hold the touchscreen to adjust its brightness!
Promising review: "I needed a lighted mirror to do my makeup at my desk, and this one is amazing! This mirror does everything I need. It charged right up, comes with a cord, has adjustable brightness (hold your finger down on the light button), is tilt-able…I mean, what else is there? It’s a great value for sure!" —Mary B
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in black or white).
13. A velvet V-neck maxi dress so elegant, you might find yourself wearing it around the house while waving a full glass of pinot in the air trying to settle everyone down so you can make a toast. Even though you have no audience. No judgment here, though!
Promising review: "Dress fit amazing [and is] very comfortable. I wore it to a wedding, and because it has a little stretch, wore it a year later for my maternity photos. Got so many compliments. Gorgeous burnt orange/rust color." —Ron
Get it from Amazon for $59.99+ (available in women's sizes 0–30 and in eight colors).
14. A pair of memory foam pull-on boots sure to make you feel like you're walking on clouds. These water-resistant, suede leather boots might just rival their designer look-alike...
FYI, this is included in Prime Try Before You Buy so you can give it a trial run if you're a member!
Reviewers even say they're easier to pull on than Uggs!
Promising review: "I had these on my wishlist for a while but was skeptical. I’m glad I finally ordered them! They fit perfectly and SO much easier to put on than my real Ugg minis which I love. They’re very comfy and warm. Highly recommend! Glad I bought them to wear while I wait for Ugg to restock their tan ultra minis." —Kamryn
Get it from Amazon for $69.99 (available in women's sizes 5–12 regular, 6.5–11 wide, and in 11 colors).