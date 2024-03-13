If You’re Quirkier Than Most, You’ll Fall In Love With These 34 Kooky Products

1. A "Gracula" garlic crusher — just because the Count has a garlic aversion doesn't mean he can't help you mince a little for your homemade pasta sauce. And it'll only take a few seconds!
Promising review: "I love this little guy. I found him on a BuzzFeed list and had to have it as soon as I saw it! I’ve minced as many as five cloves in it in seconds. It’s a little tricky getting all of the garlic out once minced (I use a silicone basting brush to get most of it but I always use more than the recipe calls for anyway so it’s not a deal breaker). Cleanup is a breeze because he goes right in the dishwasher!" —Barbie
Get it from Amazon for $24.95.
2. A whimsical bird-shaped acetate hair clip because you have im-PECK-able taste! Get ready to receive lots of EGG-citing compliments! OK, I'm done, I'm no comedi-HEN!
Promising review: "This clip is sooooooooo cute!! Very sturdy, and I can tell this is quality material and won’t break!" —Lillian Parizek
Get it from Amazon for $12.58+ (available in 13 styles).
3. A mini wacky waving inflatable tube guy if you need a fun (but silent) coworker at your WFH station.
Promising review: "I opened the package and screamed for joy! As I placed the 9-volt battery, my hands were trembling with what was going to happen next! As I turned on the wacky waving inflatable tube man, I knew I have a friend for life. Someone you can really count on cheering you up when you are feeling down. He brought me such joy I started to cry with laughter and happiness." —Robert Wurstner
Get it from Amazon for $8.58.
4. A dimmable sad duck night-light who is just oh so relatable. He just needs to lie down real quick forever. This night-light has a 30-minute timer so you don't have to get up and turn it off before falling asleep.
Promising review: "I ordered this lamp because of its appearance. This has totally filled a void in my life I didn't know existed. Everyone who sees it pokes it. The lamp is actually very functional. It's got a really nice set of brightness options and the glow is yellowish, which is much nicer than white in a dim/dark room. One thing that isn't mentioned in the description is that its legs are utterly floppy. It's terrific." —Literated
Get it from Amazon for $16.99.
5. Or a rechargeable toast-shaped lamp with a darling smile on its face. What could be better? It offers a nice, soft glow that can be adjusted, and it has a 15-minute timer!
Promising review: "I first fell in love with this lamp online but fell to another level once it was delivered. It's the cutest little lamp I've ever seen. It's smaller than I thought, but it's just perfect. I love that you can manage how bright it is, as well as the 15-minute timer, which is great at night. Would definitely recommend this product as a gift or as a self-gift." —María José Sánchez
Get it from Amazon for $15.89+ (available in three colors).
6. A bag of freeze-dried Sour Skittles — you deserve a light, crunchy treat every now and again. Get ready for these sour candies to make your face get all scrunched up!
Space Age Snacks is a small business that specializes in small-batch freeze-dried candy.
Promising review: "Honestly, I didn't know what to expect going in, but I was pleasantly surprised. Skittles normally taste alright, but having them freeze-dried really made the flavors POP, and genuinely I feel like they had more flavor than normal Skittles. (Then again, that might just be my head playing it up knowing it's a first, who knows, who cares.) Very delicious." —John Blake
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (and check out the rest of their freeze-dried candy for more options).
7. A 1-pound bag of marshmallows because you shouldn't have to scoop around boring ol' cereal to get to the sweet treat you actually wanna eat.
Promising review: "Bought as kind of a gag gift for my grown son but he LOVED it!! They were fresh and very tasty, or so I heard. Unfortunately he wouldn't share them with anyone!" —call me Gracie
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
8. A huggable banana duck plush toy...that's it. That's the tweet. I mean, look at how adorable this little (but kinda big) guy is!
Promising review: "Once you get this duck, your life will be changed. It is soft and plush and perfect for snuggling! Banana duck is life." —Sarah Kenton
Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in four sizes).
9. A set of five super-colorful merino wool coasters so you can keep your furniture safe in style. These hand-felted coasters are heat-resistant, absorbent, and simply too charming.
Promising review: "I love the colors on these coasters! They’re very well made and so absorbent, much better than ceramic coasters that stick to the glass and end up breaking. I am planning on buying more." —Wendell Gee
Get it from Amazon for $24.97+ (available in nine other colors and in a round or rectangle shape).
10. A unicorn head squirrel feeder sure to give you a belly laugh every time one of these cute critters comes over to eat.
Accoutrements is a small business that specializes in offbeat home and lifestyle products.
Promising review: "This is both ridiculous and spectacular. It just might be my best Amazon impulse buy ever." —Meredith
Get it from Amazon for $19.02.
11. A set of five Monkey Noodle fidget toys you can stretch, pull, and twist to your heart's content. They can stretch up to 8 feet and always bounce back to their original shape!
12. A screaming goat figurine because every now and then you need to scream but feel a little too self-conscious to let out your roar. That's where this lil' guy comes in. It'll do the screaming for you! It even comes with a book full of fun facts and trivia about the ever-majestic goat.
Promising review: "This is a hilarious way to scream at the universe without hurting your throat. I often gift this to people who are struggling. It generates a smile and lets them know it’s OK to feel like screaming." —meggysmallz
Get it from Amazon for $7.65.
13. A super small board game so you can whoop some butt in a game of mini Connect 4 no matter where you are.
The listing includes 19 different classic games: Battleships, Blokus, Boggle, Candy Land, chess, Chutes and Ladders, Clue, Connect 4, cornhole, Jenga, Monopoly, Mouse Trap, Operation, Pictionary, Scrabble, Sorry, Trivial Pursuit, Trouble, and even a ouija board.
Promising review: "This is, hands down, the coolest Monopoly game ever made! It has every piece and detail that the full-size version has and the quality exceeds my expectations. 😊 Can't wait to play it!" —Drea
Get it from Amazon for $8.75+ (available in 19 games).