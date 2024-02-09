Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

If You’re Quirkier Than Most, You’ll Fall In Love With These 35 Kooky Products

We've got just the thing to add to your eccentric collection.

Taylor Steele
by Taylor Steele

BuzzFeed Staff

1. A "Gracula" garlic crusher — just because the Count has a garlic aversion doesn't mean he can't help you mince a little for your homemade pasta sauce. And it'll only take a few seconds!

A reviewer twisting a vampire shaped garlic crusher and showing the garlic inside
The garlic crusher sitting on a counter
www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

Promising review: "I love this little guy. I found him on a BuzzFeed list and had to have it as soon as I saw it! I’ve minced as many as five cloves in it in seconds. It’s a little tricky getting all of the garlic out once minced (I use a silicone basting brush to get most of it but I always use more than the recipe calls for anyway so it’s not a deal breaker). Cleanup is a breeze because he goes right in the dishwasher!" —Barbie

Get it from Amazon for $24.95

2. A whimsical bird-shaped acetate hair clip because you have im-PECK-able taste! Get ready to receive lots of EGG-citing compliments! OK, I'm done, I'm no comedi-HEN!

image of the duck-shaped hair claw clip in the palm of a model's hand
image of the peacock-shaped hair claw clip in the palm of a model's hand
Amazon

Promising review: "This clip is sooooooooo cute!! Very sturdy, and I can tell this is quality material and won’t break!" —Lillian Parizek

Get it from Amazon for $12.58+ (available in 13 styles).

3. A mini wacky waving inflatable tube guy if you need a fun (but silent) coworker at your WFH station. 

Gif of three mini wacky waving inflatable tube guys flailing
www.amazon.com

Promising review: "I opened the package and screamed for joy! As I placed the 9-volt battery, my hands were trembling with what was going to happen next! As I turned on the wacky waving inflatable tube man, I knew I have a friend for life. Someone you can really count on cheering you up when you are feeling down. He brought me such joy I started to cry with laughter and happiness." —Robert Wurstner

Get it from Amazon for $8.58.

4. A dimmable sad duck night-light who is just oh so relatable. He just needs to lie down real quick forever. This night-light has a 30-minute timer so you don't have to get up and turn it off before falling asleep.

A light up duck laying on its side with a face of just complete bone deep existential despair
Amazon

Promising review: "I ordered this lamp because of its appearance. This has totally filled a void in my life I didn't know existed. Everyone who sees it pokes it. The lamp is actually very functional. It's got a really nice set of brightness options and the glow is yellowish, which is much nicer than white in a dim/dark room. One thing that isn't mentioned in the description is that its legs are utterly floppy. It's terrific." —Literated

Get it from Amazon for $16.99

5. Or a rechargeable toast-shaped lamp with a darling smile on its face. What could be better? It offers a nice, soft glow that can be adjusted, and it has a 15-minute timer!

image of reviewer holding up the small pink toast lamp
reviewer holding up the lit toast-shaped lamp in a dark room
www.amazon.com

Promising review: "I first fell in love with this lamp online but fell to another level once it was delivered. It's the cutest little lamp I've ever seen. It's smaller than I thought, but it's just perfect. I love that you can manage how bright it is, as well as the 15-minute timer, which is great at night. Would definitely recommend this product as a gift or as a self-gift." —María José Sánchez

Get it from Amazon for $15.89+ (available in three colors).

6. A bag of freeze-dried Sour Skittles — you deserve a light, crunchy treat every now and again. Get ready for these sour candies to make your face get all scrunched up!

bag of colorful freeze dried skittles
close up of the skittles showing where they are split apart from freeze drying
www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

Space Age Snacks is a small business that specializes in small-batch freeze-dried candy. 

Promising review: "Honestly, I didn't know what to expect going in, but I was pleasantly surprised. Skittles normally taste alright, but having them freeze-dried really made the flavors POP, and genuinely I feel like they had more flavor than normal Skittles. (Then again, that might just be my head playing it up knowing it's a first, who knows, who cares.) Very delicious." —John Blake

Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (and check out the rest of their freeze-dried candy for more options). 

7. A 1-pound bag of marshmallows because you shouldn't have to scoop around boring ol' cereal to get to the sweet treat you actually wanna eat.

reviewer cradles large bag of marshmallows
www.amazon.com

Promising review: "Bought as kind of a gag gift for my grown son but he LOVED it!! They were fresh and very tasty, or so I heard. Unfortunately he wouldn't share them with anyone!" —call me Gracie

Get it from Amazon for $12.99.

8. A huggable banana duck plush toy...that's it. That's the tweet. I mean, look at how adorable this little (but kinda big) guy is!

a model hugging a large banana duck plushie
Amazon

Promising review: "Once you get this duck, your life will be changed. It is soft and plush and perfect for snuggling! Banana duck is life." —Sarah Kenton

Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in four sizes).

9. A set of five super-colorful merino wool coasters so you can keep your furniture safe in style. These hand-felted coasters are heat-resistant, absorbent, and simply too charming.

reviewer image of two of the colorful wool round coasters
www.amazon.com

Promising review: "I love the colors on these coasters! They’re very well made and so absorbent, much better than ceramic coasters that stick to the glass and end up breaking. I am planning on buying more." —Wendell Gee

Get it from Amazon for $24.97+ (available in nine other colors and in a round or rectangle shape).

10. A unicorn head squirrel feeder sure to give you a belly laugh every time one of these cute critters comes over to eat.

reviewer image of squirrel with head inside of unicorn food holder
review image of another squirrel using the feeder
www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

Accoutrements is a small business that specializes in offbeat home and lifestyle products. 

Promising review: "This is both ridiculous and spectacular. It just might be my best Amazon impulse buy ever." —Meredith

Get it from Amazon for $19.02.

11. A set of five Monkey Noodle fidget toys you can stretch, pull, and twist to your heart's content. They can stretch up to 8 feet and always bounce back to their original shape!

Reviewer image of five long noodle-shaped toys in different colors
www.amazon.com

Promising review: "This is my absolute favorite fidget! I’m an adult with autism and ADHD. I carry one around with me everywhere I go. It definitely assists me in staying calm/still while I’m at work. I’ve recommended it to several friends!" —KaelynnVP

Get a set of five from Amazon for $12.99.

12. A screaming goat figurine because every now and then you need to scream but feel a little too self-conscious to let out your roar. That's where this lil' guy comes in. It'll do the screaming for you! It even comes with a book full of fun facts and trivia about the ever-majestic goat.

reviewer image of the small screaming goat figurine
www.amazon.com

Promising review: "This is a hilarious way to scream at the universe without hurting your throat. I often gift this to people who are struggling. It generates a smile and lets them know it’s OK to feel like screaming." —meggysmallz

Get it from Amazon for $7.65.

13. A super small board game so you can whoop some butt in a game of mini Connect 4 no matter where you are.

the miniature version of monopoly in a reviewer's hand for scale
the miniature version of mouse trap set up next to a quarter for scale
www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

The listing includes 19 different classic games: Battleships, Blokus, Boggle, Candy Land, chess, Chutes and Ladders, Clue, Connect 4, cornhole, Jenga, Monopoly, Mouse Trap, Operation, Pictionary, Scrabble, Sorry, Trivial Pursuit, Trouble, and even a ouija board.

Promising review: "This is, hands down, the coolest Monopoly game ever made! It has every piece and detail that the full-size version has and the quality exceeds my expectations. 😊 Can't wait to play it!" —Drea

Get it from Amazon for $8.75+ (available in 19 games).

14. A quirky lil' burger bicycle bell that'll add a ~dash~ of fun to your next bike ride. It can easily be attached to your handlebars, so you can RIIIING-RIIIING<