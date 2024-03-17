If You’re Proud To Be A Silly Goose, You’ll Love These 35 Products

1. A Golden Girls-themed planter because you could use a bit of Sophia's sass to keep your stubborn jade alive. Or maybe you need Blanche's Southern charm to coax some seeds to root. OR maybe you should have Dorothy's practical nature to force some flowers to grow.
2. A mini wacky waving inflatable tube guy if you need a fun (but silent) coworker at your WFH station.
Promising review: "I opened the package and screamed for joy! As I placed the 9-volt battery, my hands were trembling with what was going to happen next! As I turned on the wacky waving inflatable tube man, I knew I had a friend for life. Someone you can really count on to cheer you up when you are feeling down. He brought me such joy I started to cry with laughter and happiness." —Robert Wurstner
Get it from Amazon for $8.58.
3. A pack of vibrant fire colorants to add magic to every campfire. Just toss the unopened package into the fire and watch as purples, greens, and blues emerge from the flames!
Promising review: "If you love a campfire or a backyard blaze or know someone who does, these are just great fun. Takes fire-watching to a whole new hippy-trippy beautiful level. The colors are beautiful, and they make the camping experience extra special. Great little gift for the person who has everything. I gave them to a twentysomething and to a kid with 'mom or dad has to help you with this' and kept some for myself. I love these things." —MSM
Get a pack of six from Amazon for $6.40.
4. A darling little witch spoon rest that just snaps onto your pots and pans so your spoon is nearby and accessible.
5. A "Gracula" garlic crusher — just because the Count has a garlic aversion doesn't mean he can't help you mince a little for your homemade pasta sauce. And it'll only take a few seconds!
Promising review: "I love this little guy. I found him on a BuzzFeed list and had to have it as soon as I saw it! I’ve minced as many as five cloves in it in seconds. It’s a little tricky getting all of the garlic out once minced (I use a silicone basting brush to get most of it, but I always use more than the recipe calls for anyway, so it’s not a deal breaker). Cleanup is a breeze because he goes right in the dishwasher!" —Barbie
Get it from Amazon for $24.95.
6. A dimmable sad duck night-light who is just oh so relatable. He just needs to lie down real quick forever. This night-light has a 30-minute timer so you don't have to get up and turn it off before falling asleep.
Promising review: "I ordered this lamp because of its appearance. This has totally filled a void in my life I didn't know existed. Everyone who sees it pokes it. The lamp is very functional. It's got a really nice set of brightness options, and the glow is yellowish, which is much nicer than white in a dim/dark room. One thing that isn't mentioned in the description is that its legs are utterly floppy. It's terrific." —Literated
Get it from Amazon for $15.99.
7. Or a color-changing mushroom night-light in case you need a ~fun-gi~ around to keep your surroundings lit up as the sun sets. Its brightness even automatically changes depending on the brightness of the environment.
Promising review: "I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on, which is nice because I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on. Super cute, and the little, itty-bitty lighting element does a good job of lighting. It's just enough, so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." —1Thand
Get it from Amazon for $5.99.
8. A huggable banana duck plush toy...that's it. That's the tweet. I mean, look at how adorable this little (but kinda big) guy is!
Promising review: "Once you get this duck, your life will be changed. It is soft and plush and perfect for snuggling! Banana duck is life." —Sarah Kenton
Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in four sizes).
9. A screaming goat figurine because every now and then, you need to scream but feel a little too self-conscious to let out your roar. That's where this lil' guy comes in. It'll do the screaming for you! It even comes with a book full of fun facts and trivia about the ever-majestic goat.
Promising review: "This is a hilarious way to scream at the universe without hurting your throat. I often gift this to people who are struggling. It generates a smile and lets them know it’s OK to feel like screaming." —meggysmallz
Get it from Amazon for $7.65.
10. A book of 642 tiny things to draw so you can give yourself the gift of curing boredom. This lil' guided journal will help you become the best doodler there is.
Promising review: "My girlfriend got me this book as a gift a few years ago, and it turned out to be even better than I expected! The prompts are super fun and help you to think outside of the box, even during those moments when you feel like you have no ideas. It's great to casually doodle in while passing time since you don't have to think of what to draw, but it also can be really helpful when brainstorming for creative projects. My girlfriend is a visual artist and graphic designer, and she loves using it to play around with ideas and make her think of things she never would have thought of without it. Plus, it's small and super portable! Highly recommend!" —Jonathan Mazzei
Get it from Amazon for $9.95.
11. A set of 20 colorful thumbs-up cord organizers sure to keep your cables from running around and getting tangled up in each other. Those dang cords can be so mischievous sometimes.
12. A delectable burger lamp whose adjustable gooseneck can help you shine its light at different angles. This rechargeable desk lamp also ~serves~ as super cute decoration!
Promising review: "I was looking for something to help me see my keys better since I do need to occasionally look when I type. This burger light is perfect! love that it extends to angle toward my keys and looks like a goofy burger. When not in use, it is a perfect desk decoration. I didn't want a boring lamp to exist and muddy the look of my setup, which is a work in progress atm." —Alex Yvette
Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in three colors).