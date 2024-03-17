Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    If You’re Proud To Be A Silly Goose, You’ll Love These 35 Products

    Wave your silly goose flag high, friend.

    Taylor Steele
    by Taylor Steele

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A Golden Girls-themed planter because you could use a bit of Sophia's sass to keep your stubborn jade alive. Or maybe you need Blanche's Southern charm to coax some seeds to root. OR maybe you should have Dorothy's practical nature to force some flowers to grow.

    A novelty planter shaped like Sophia from The Golden Girls, with succulent plants, next to fruit bowls on a kitchen counter
    Amazon

    This planter comes with a removable faux succulent.

    Promising review: "I Iove The Golden Girls, and when I saw this little planter, I knew I had to get it! She sits in my kitchen judging my cooking, lol." —Christina

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (Get it in Blanche, Dorothy, or Sophia).

    2. A mini wacky waving inflatable tube guy if you need a fun (but silent) coworker at your WFH station. 

    Gif of three mini wacky waving inflatable tube guys flailing
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I opened the package and screamed for joy! As I placed the 9-volt battery, my hands were trembling with what was going to happen next! As I turned on the wacky waving inflatable tube man, I knew I had a friend for life. Someone you can really count on to cheer you up when you are feeling down. He brought me such joy I started to cry with laughter and happiness." —Robert Wurstner

    Get it from Amazon for $8.58.

    3. A pack of vibrant fire colorants to add magic to every campfire. Just toss the unopened package into the fire and watch as purples, greens, and blues emerge from the flames!

    reviewer image of colorful flames coming forth from a fire pit
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "If you love a campfire or a backyard blaze or know someone who does, these are just great fun. Takes fire-watching to a whole new hippy-trippy beautiful level. The colors are beautiful, and they make the camping experience extra special. Great little gift for the person who has everything. I gave them to a twentysomething and to a kid with 'mom or dad has to help you with this' and kept some for myself. I love these things." —MSM

    Get a pack of six from Amazon for $6.40.

    4. A darling little witch spoon rest that just snaps onto your pots and pans so your spoon is nearby and accessible. 

    Cooking pot on stove with pasta, red spoon, and a purple witch spoon holder atop the handle
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This little witch is so whimsical and yet helpful! I love seeing it in the kitchen! It makes me smile. Can’t have too much whimsy or too many smiles." —Dani Elle

    Get it from Amazon for $9.95.

    5. A "Gracula" garlic crusher — just because the Count has a garlic aversion doesn't mean he can't help you mince a little for your homemade pasta sauce. And it'll only take a few seconds!

    A reviewer twisting a vampire shaped garlic crusher and showing the garlic inside
    The garlic crusher sitting on a counter
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love this little guy. I found him on a BuzzFeed list and had to have it as soon as I saw it! I’ve minced as many as five cloves in it in seconds. It’s a little tricky getting all of the garlic out once minced (I use a silicone basting brush to get most of it, but I always use more than the recipe calls for anyway, so it’s not a deal breaker). Cleanup is a breeze because he goes right in the dishwasher!" —Barbie

    Get it from Amazon for $24.95

    6. A dimmable sad duck night-light who is just oh so relatable. He just needs to lie down real quick forever. This night-light has a 30-minute timer so you don't have to get up and turn it off before falling asleep.

    A light up duck laying on its side with a face of just complete bone deep existential despair
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I ordered this lamp because of its appearance. This has totally filled a void in my life I didn't know existed. Everyone who sees it pokes it. The lamp is very functional. It's got a really nice set of brightness options, and the glow is yellowish, which is much nicer than white in a dim/dark room. One thing that isn't mentioned in the description is that its legs are utterly floppy. It's terrific." —Literated

    Get it from Amazon for $15.99

    7. Or a color-changing mushroom night-light in case you need a ~fun-gi~ around to keep your surroundings lit up as the sun sets. Its brightness even automatically changes depending on the brightness of the environment.

    image of reviewer holding up the night-light
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on, which is nice because I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on. Super cute, and the little, itty-bitty lighting element does a good job of lighting. It's just enough, so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." —1Thand

    Get it from Amazon for $5.99.

    8. A huggable banana duck plush toy...that's it. That's the tweet. I mean, look at how adorable this little (but kinda big) guy is!

    a model hugging a large banana duck plushie
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Once you get this duck, your life will be changed. It is soft and plush and perfect for snuggling! Banana duck is life." —Sarah Kenton

    Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in four sizes).

    9. A screaming goat figurine because every now and then, you need to scream but feel a little too self-conscious to let out your roar. That's where this lil' guy comes in. It'll do the screaming for you! It even comes with a book full of fun facts and trivia about the ever-majestic goat.

    reviewer image of the small screaming goat figurine
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is a hilarious way to scream at the universe without hurting your throat. I often gift this to people who are struggling. It generates a smile and lets them know it’s OK to feel like screaming." —meggysmallz

    Get it from Amazon for $7.65.

    10. A book of 642 tiny things to draw so you can give yourself the gift of curing boredom. This lil' guided journal will help you become the best doodler there is. 

    Hand-drawn sketch of a surprised cartoon bird with speech bubble saying
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "My girlfriend got me this book as a gift a few years ago, and it turned out to be even better than I expected! The prompts are super fun and help you to think outside of the box, even during those moments when you feel like you have no ideas. It's great to casually doodle in while passing time since you don't have to think of what to draw, but it also can be really helpful when brainstorming for creative projects. My girlfriend is a visual artist and graphic designer, and she loves using it to play around with ideas and make her think of things she never would have thought of without it. Plus, it's small and super portable! Highly recommend!" —Jonathan Mazzei

    Get it from Amazon for $9.95.

    11. A set of 20 colorful thumbs-up cord organizers sure to keep your cables from running around and getting tangled up in each other. Those dang cords can be so mischievous sometimes.

    several of the colorful thumbs up cord organizers on a white surface
    reviewer image of the pink thumbs up cord organizer holding a cord in a car
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Cute and handy little helping hands to keep wires off the floor and right where they belong." —Carolyn

    Get them from Amazon for $7.98.

    12. A delectable burger lamp whose adjustable gooseneck can help you shine its light at different angles. This rechargeable desk lamp also ~serves~ as super cute decoration!

    Novelty hamburger-shaped desk lamp on a cluttered workspace
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I was looking for something to help me see my keys better since I do need to occasionally look when I type. This burger light is perfect! love that it extends to angle toward my keys and looks like a goofy burger. When not in use, it is a perfect desk decoration. I didn't want a boring lamp to exist and muddy the look of my setup, which is a work in progress atm." —Alex Yvette

    Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in three colors).