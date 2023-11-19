I Cannot Overstate How Completely, Totally, Wildly Useful These 32 Products Are

1. A splurge-worthy rapid cold brew maker because it makes 40 ounces of ice cold amazingness in a matter of minutes. Forget having to prep your cold brew pitcher the night before so you can wake up with much-needed caffeine.
Promising review: "I like cold brew year round and this may be my favorite method/machine yet! It’s so easy to assemble, use, and clean. In about 15 minutes I was impressed with how rich and bold the brew was, with no grounds like others I’ve tried. It looks great on my kitchen counter. It’s lightweight and stable with the base suction cups. It makes a little noise but much less than I expected (and less than my Nespresso machine)." —Liz
2. A set of affordable noise-reducing wireless Bluetooth earbuds that are water resistant so you can sweat it up on your next run without worrying about ruining your music-listening experience.
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 45 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for 10 hours with each full charge).
Promising review: "Five stars all the way around! I am loving everything about these earbuds! One of the best features about these is NO CORDS!! I have really long, thick hair and my previous Bluetooth earbuds had the wire connecting them and it was constantly getting in the way or tangled in my hair. They look nice, the case is great, they are very comfortable to wear, and the sound quality is fantastic. I can really hear the bass! I like that I can use the earbuds separately as I wear them at work for background music and get a full day out of the batteries by swapping them. I have used them for a couple of calls and the person on the other end had no issues hearing me or with background noise so that's a definite win! The noise cancellation is great, maybe too good; even if I pause my music when talking to someone, I still sometimes have to take the bud out to be able to hear them properly but not a big deal. It's great to drown everyone else out at the gym. My boyfriend was super impressed with them as well when I let him listen. He guessed they were double the price. I am very happy with this purchase!" —Elizabeth Good
3. A set of three power scrubber brush attachments whose nylon bristles will clean your stained bathtub without leaving behind scratches.
Founded in 2007 by a former electrician who has carpal tunnel syndrome, DrillBrush is a small business committed to making cleaning easier and less painful.
Promising reviews: "I bought this on a whim because my walk-in shower is just a pain to clean. I'm 51 and I guess I've just been old school with how I clean, so I've been hand-scrubbing it was for years. The FIRST time I used this to clean my shower, it took five minutes AND it scrubbed my shower more clean than it has been in years. It cleaned in the corners, the floor, the glass door...everything came out squeaky clean. I'm NEVER cleaning my shower by hand again." —Terry
4. A pack of 10 DEET-free mosquito-repellant bracelets that use essential oils to keep bloodsuckers away.
5. A darling cloud-shaped magnetic key holder so you never misplace your keys again. This easy-to-install key holder needs no hooks since its three powerful magnets can hold up your keychains!
I have this cute little guy mounted prominently in my entryway and it has kept me from being locked out of my apartment, well, everyday.
Promising review: "TikTok made me buy this, but so far I really like it. It's obviously very adorable and offers a charming spot to keep my keys that works with my entryway. I'm really surprised by how strong the hold is for such a small object — I carry my car fob and a few keys and so far it's holding strong. I hung it with Command strips to avoid any potential damage to the wall and I will say make sure it's level as the hold is not so good on an angle (but that was from the original in-hand testing). Definitely recommend and for the price, I'm very tempted to get one for my at-work office." —D. Carter
6. The Pink Stuff cleaning paste because no sticky saucepans, streaky stainless steel, or gunked-up glass shall prosper against you or this versatile and easy-to-use cleaner. This paste has got you covered from your caked-on stove top to your dirty rain boots. It can even remove those colorful drawings your kids left on your white walls!
7. An adjustable mini belted pack perfect for taking on hiking trips or while out running errands. This lightweight and versatile bag has enough room for your phone, wallet, passport, keys, and more!
Promising review: "I have previously purchased a black one from this company and fell in love with the quality of the material, and the size of the bag. I've always been one who puts a lot of stuff in purses so I thought this would be challenging but it was the opposite of challenging. I can fit everything I need into this bag without it looking bulky. I will say this is the closest version of the popular Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag that I have found, and the color red is your true red. I'm so happy that I plan to order the hot pink one for the summer time." —Kristi Reiser
8. A pack of bottle cleaning tablets that'll take care of the tough stains and persistent odors living in your travel mugs and water bottles. The best part is, there's no scrubbing involved. So you get super clean gear with minimal effort!
Promising review: "These tablets really do work. My husband has a huge Stanley Thermos that he uses daily for coffee. I have tried everything I could think of to clean that thing nothing worked. These tablets made it look brand new on the inside." —middletonbrat
9. A pack of 24 washing machine descaling tabs sure to give your machine the deep clean it's been waiting for. These tabs break down grime and hard water buildup, scrubbing your machine's interior so you don't have to.
Active is a family-run small business making sure your cleaning appliances work optimally!
Promising review: "I was doing contracted work in a different state and was renting an apartment. The first time I did laundry, I had these globs of dark brown gunk on my clothes. After investigating, the gunk was coming from the holes in the tub of the washer, caused by product buildup, skin cells, etc. SO GROSS!! I was so disgusted and bothered by this, I couldn’t fathom using that washer. Maintenance had me purchase these and after using the first one, my washer was FULL of gunk fragments. I knew this was working. I used it two more times and I’m telling you, I could have performed sterile surgery inside the washer. I now use these on my home washer and I will never not have these on hand. A+ 100% killer product. I love it!!!" —Marneygirl
10. A pack of K-Cup cleaners if you haven't cleaned your machine in awhile and your coffee hasn't been tasting quite like coffee lately. Pop one of these nontoxic cups into your Keurig to give it the deep clean it's been needing.
Promising review: "I’m not typically the type to write a review, good or bad, but I had to for this one. Coffee from my Keurig had been tasting bad for a while, almost burnt tasting. These popped up on my Facebook and I decided to give them a try. I was not disappointed! I was surprised at how dirty my Keurig was! I did about five rounds last night before the water came out clear (one with the product and the rest just water). It was eye opening. This morning my coffee tasted smooth and perfect! So glad I got these and I will definitely continue purchasing them as needed." —Vickie Saladino
11. A Shark Tank-famous toilet paper spray since it'll turn your toilet paper into flushable wet wipes (because even the ones that say they're flushable, really aren't). It's made with a blend of coconut and apricot oil, aloe, and witch hazel. Keep it in your bathroom or toss it into your purse so you can have wipes everywhere you go!
Promising review: "As a long-time customer (and a proud owner of certain gastrointestinal issues) I can say that this toilet paper spray makes wet wipes obsolete. The scents are all great, though my personal favorites are the Rustic and the Coconut Amber. All it takes is 4–6 sprays onto the toilet paper to get the benefit of the product. Their dedication to the environment is apparent, and I too am proud of the amount of plastic packaging and nondegradable wipes I've kept out of the sewer and plumbing systems. I kept all previous travel-sized bottles and simply purchase their refill bottles for reuse." —Riggatony
12. Some Glisten garbage disposal cleaner that'll foam up and scrub your disposal, leaving a fresh scent behind instead of icky drain pipe odors.
Promising review: "It seems counterintuitive to put a little packet down your garbage disposal to clean it, but this does actually seem to work, at least for getting out weird smells that baking soda and vinegar don't really touch. I scrub the sink down first, especially around the garbage disposal area, rinse it down, and then just follow the directions on the package. I have used it with single, large-size sinks and with double sinks — only difference is that the double sink will have blue cleaning foam rise up the drain, which you rinse away when the disposal sounds clear again. I have tried the foaming cleaner in a can, but unfortunately it stopped coming out of the can about 10% of the way through. Went back to this tried and true." —KS
13. A Revlon hot air brush for drying, styling, AND adding volume to your hair in one fell swoop! With this oval brush, you can say goodbye to tangles and frizz.
Have coilier hair? This paddle brush might work better for you!
Promising review: "I have a headful of thick, wavy shoulder-length hair. I sometimes wear it curly, but when I want it smooth, this tool is a huge time saver. I used to have to section my hair and spend a half hour or more flat ironing it. I still section it a little, but I can go from a big mop of mess to a sleek flip in very little time. I just spritz my hair and go to work. I have arthritis and it is a big bonus also that the handle is big so I don't have to use a pinch grip to hold it. I also have shoulder pain and the less time I can spend with my arms over my head, the better. This tool is worth every penny." —Anonymous
14. An adorable portable blender if you have trouble fitting fruits and veggies into your daily meals. Get your breakfast smoothie ready in 30 seconds flat! It even comes with an ice tray and funnel.
Promising review: "This blender is great for people who are constantly on the go, at work, or don’t have enough time to meal prep. I will make smoothies at work using a bag of frozen mixed fruit from the grocery store. The blades of the blender seem really strong (I’ve never had a problem using frozen fruit with a little water). The charge seems to last a while too. I’ve been using it every day for the last two weeks without having to recharge. Since the charger is also a USB, you can charge on your computer too. Overall really useful especially for people who have busy schedules." —Natasha
