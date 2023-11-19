I Cannot Overstate How Completely, Totally, Wildly Useful These 32 Products Are

These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 45 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for 10 hours with each full charge).

Promising review: "Five stars all the way around! I am loving everything about these earbuds! One of the best features about these is NO CORDS!! I have really long, thick hair and my previous Bluetooth earbuds had the wire connecting them and it was constantly getting in the way or tangled in my hair. They look nice, the case is great, they are very comfortable to wear, and the sound quality is fantastic. I can really hear the bass! I like that I can use the earbuds separately as I wear them at work for background music and get a full day out of the batteries by swapping them. I have used them for a couple of calls and the person on the other end had no issues hearing me or with background noise so that's a definite win! The noise cancellation is great, maybe too good; even if I pause my music when talking to someone, I still sometimes have to take the bud out to be able to hear them properly but not a big deal. It's great to drown everyone else out at the gym. My boyfriend was super impressed with them as well when I let him listen. He guessed they were double the price. I am very happy with this purchase!" —Elizabeth Good

Get it from Amazon $24.99+ (available in five colors).