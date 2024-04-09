28 Home Improvement Products You Should Buy Now That Winter’s Over

1. Water- and shatter-proof outdoor lights because not only are they solar-powered, but they will turn your patio into a total dreamscape! That's right, no outlet needed.
2. A pet hair remover so you'll be able to reclaim your couch from the mob of fur that's been plaguing your home this shedding season. And because it doesn't use disposable adhesive strips, you can use this thing over and over and over and over and...
Promising review: "I have a long-haired cat, and when spring hits, there is a ton of hair left on my rug and couch for a couple of months. I tried sticky strips, but they did not do a great job. I ordered this tool and was blown away by how great it worked. It not only picked up the hair and stored it, but it also kept on working until all the hair was gone off my couch. I love it, and I am very pleased with [how easy it is] to clean it up and throw the hair away. I give this a 5-star rating." —gcommon
Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in two colors).
3. A hot tub cleaner scientifically engineered to remove all the gunk hiding in the plumbing. So all the dirt, grime, oil, and sweat will go bye-bye in exchange for improved water clarity and filtration.
Promising review: "Our hot tub was so much grosser than I could have imagined. The amount of ick that this stuff got out of the jets was surprising. Honestly so embarrassing. I drained and cleaned the tub a few months ago but did not think of getting this jet cleaner. I will not make that mistake again. The hot tub smells so so clean now. I will definitely use this again next time I drain the tub." —Kaerlia
Get it from Amazon for $18.36.
4. A bottle of Wet & Forget shower cleaner — it's time for spring cleaning but you still don't wanna scrub your shower clean. And with this, you won't have to. Just spray it on, wait 8–12 hours, then rinse it off. Super easy!
Promising review: "I had a horrible gray ring in the bottom of my shower that was impossible to remove. I tried the Dawn Dish Soap method (with a lot of scrubbing) and toilet bowl cleaner to try to remove the soap scum. My next step was to tear out and replace the shower pan and tile. I figured this was my last chance. I ordered the Wet and Forget Shower Spray, really coated the shower walls and floor pan, and walked away. I CANNOT begin to tell you how happy I was to rinse down the walls sometime later and watch all that crud roll right down the drain!! This is the best product I have ever used in my life!! Works great and no toxic fumes!!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $20.98+ (available in two sizes and scents).
5. Some restorative wipes whose technologically advanced formula restores and protects your faded, oxidized, sun-damaged, and water-stained possessions. If your front door has seen water and salt damage this past winter, these wipes are for you. They can also be used on tires, patio furniture, and more!
Promising reviews: "I used this on a 15+-year-old patio table whose paint was fading. It brought it back to life, and I only had to use one sheet." —O. Diaz
"This stuff restores just about anything! So far, it seems to last. One little wipe can do all the plastic on an SUV and probably more. Used it on household stuff and yard stuff, too. Plan to always have this on hand!" —Vanessa H
Get five wipes from Amazon for $13.05.
6. And a bottle of Feed-N-Wax wood polish because this will not only enhance your floor's and furniture's shine but will also layer them with a protective coating of carnauba wax and beeswax, so there's less polishing for you to do in the future. This will be especially useful if the winter air really dried out the wood in your home.
Promising reviews: "I use it once a year on my inside doors and cabinet doors and window frames and sills and it looks good all year long! It is my spring cleaning routine. Takes me several weeks to finish, but once you start you can't stop because it makes such a difference!" —Pat Sikorski
"I LOVED using this in my kitchen. It made my cabinets look like they were recently redone. I didn't do anything extra; I just wiped my cabinets with my normal cleaner and then used this and like magic my kitchen was brand new. I also used it on some shelving, banisters, and my hutch and they all looked amazing. And the hutch wasn't as annoying to dust for a while." —tiffany b
Get it from Amazon for $4.99+ (available in four sizes).
7. A pressure washer so you can hose the dirt and grime right off your car, boat, fence, patio, and more. You'll feel like a superhero blasting all that stubborn sludge away!
It even comes with five spray tips to help you attack light to heavy-duty cleaning tasks.
Promising review: "Time for spring cleaning, and I wanted a pressure washer that I could crank easily. Searched online and saw this is electric and corded with a GFCI connection and has a turn knob ignition. No more pulling or cranking the dreaded string over and over, trying to start it. Bought this after seeing mostly 5 stars and reading through Amazon comments about how great it works compared to competitor's other name-brand green pressure washers. I tested it on the patio and erosion wall, and it works great!!!" —Cheri Bradley
Get it from Amazon for $129.
8. A glossy white enamel paint to refurbish your old and dingy appliances. This paint dries in up to nine hours and offers a hard enamel finish that looks super shiny!
Some reviewers even use it to redo their countertops or sinks, although you might want to use an acrylic sealer afterward if you decide to do that! It's fantastic for vintage appliances, too, according to one reviewer.
Promising review: "Oh my goodness! This stuff is amazing! I remodeled my bathroom, and the washer and dryer looked terrible. One coat of this, and they look brand new! I'm going to add another coat today just to make it extra durable." —L. Hornberger
Get a quart from Amazon for $26.98.
9. Sunflower seed mix — watch nine types of sunflowers blossom in your garden this spring! If you've been missing that much-needed curb appeal, these low-maintenance flowers are just the ticket.
Promising review: "All the varieties grew, and I was very impressed by how they stayed nice and neat when planted in a row. I used them to edge one side of my garden. Several strong storms came through this summer and didn't break even one! They drew all types of pollinators: bees, butterflies, and hummingbirds." —Taryn Fellinger
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
10. A lawn repair formula because either your peeing pup or the lack of winter sun has turned your backyard into a barren wasteland. Its special salt neutralizer formula repairs any damage done so you can proudly host the next barbecue.
Promising review: "We purchased this to fill some patches in our backyard that were damaged by our puppy. This seed works like a charm. The one caveat is that you really do have to water it a bit every day. Once it takes off, though, it grows pretty quickly! Within one week of planting this, we had 1-inch long grass blades. One month later, all the patches are gone. Highly recommended!" —Jessica N.
Get it from Amazon for $16.44+ (available in five sizes).
11. A stand-up weeder with a long handle so you don't have to hurt your back, knees, or wrists ridding your yard of unwanted blossoms.
Promising review: "So happy to have come across this tool! It works great! Much better than stooping down or kneeling. Easy to hold, use, and release. It even works with weeds that are in a rubber mulch bed. I've already recommended it to a neighbor!" —HoCo
Get it from Amazon for $42.79+ (available in two styles).
12. A portable Bissell multi-purpose carpet cleaner to take care of the spots and stains your carpets and couches garnered throughout hibernation season. No need to go out and rent a cumbersome contraption when you've got this compact bad boy at home. It's got powerful spray and suction so those stubborn pet messes will be gone in mere moments. Deep clean made easy!
Promising review: "Wow! Bought this little steamer and am really impressed. I did one go on my brothers' couches, and [there's a] difference. It could use one more go to get to the 'l