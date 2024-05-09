24 Home Improvement Products You Should Buy Now That Summer's Almost Here

Promising review: "I have a long-haired cat, and when spring hits, there is a ton of hair left on my rug and couch for a couple of months. I tried sticky strips, but they did not do a great job. I ordered this tool and was blown away by how great it worked. It not only picked up the hair and stored it, but it also kept on working until all the hair was gone off my couch. I love it, and I am very pleased with [how easy it is] to clean it up and throw the hair away. I give this a 5-star rating." —gcommon

Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in two colors).