Just 17 Haircare Products Reviewers Say Are Better Than Their Pricier Alternatives

1. A coconut oil and shea butter leave-in conditioner spray because it'll help restore moisture to dry hair while also detangling it. It'll even help reduce frizz and split ends!
Promising review: "If you like the smell of coconut you will adore this product. It sprayed onto the hair pretty well. One pump covered a lot. It made my hair less frizzy and way softer (normally my hair feels like hay; I have extremely thick, fizzy, very curly, and very long hair). This product did away with the hay-like texture and made my hair a lot smoother. I think it may even be better than It's a 10 Miracle leave-in conditioner, which is the only other leave-in that has worked for me. It is one third of the price and did as good or maybe better. Be advised, I have only used this for three days but WOW." —Reen
2. A revitalizing hair protein treatment for conditioning and repairing dry, damaged, and over-processed hair. TBH I'm already obsessed with your hair evolution!
Promising review: "I have used this product three times now and it has changed my hair drastically; it's so soft and glossy looking. I don’t even have to use any leave-in products because it’s so easy to comb through right out of the shower. So inexpensive and better than any hair salon products I’ve used in the past. Works better than K18 or Olaplex." —Alyx Ming
3. A mattifying dry shampoo powder whose benzene-free formula is designed to absorb excess sweat, oil, and dirt without leaving behind a white cast. Refresh your hair with this voluminizing powder!
Promising review: "I have tried IGK, Living Proof, Not Your Mother's, Amika, and so many others but THIS LASTS THE LONGEST! I am impressed by this product. Don't listen to the haters because I have severely fine and oily hair and this product allows me to last for one week without washing and it gives me volume without the toxicity of spray dry shampoo." —473X
4. A hair-strengthening Mielle rosemary mint scalp and hair oil you can use every day or as a treatment to help prevent damage and treat split ends. This blend of over 30 essential oils and nutrients is here to soothe sensitive skin and provide a shine passersby will be jealous of.
Promising review: "I normally don't fall for the hype of growth oils and serums, but this one actually produced noticeable results. I've had a thin, damaged spot at my crown for years (from heat damage) and had been using Wild Growth for months with no noticeable growth in the area. However, after switching to this Mielle product, not only has my thin patch started to thicken but my curl pattern is starting to return in that area too. It took about a month of consistent daily use and massage. I highly recommend this for kinky hair ladies looking to grow back their problem areas." —Petty P
5. An eight-second L'Oreal lamellar rinse-out treatment for shinier, healthier, and silkier hair in, well, eight seconds. Its amino acid-rich formula specifically targets damaged areas and smooths them out.
Use this 2–3 times per week after shampooing your hair, and remember not to use it on your scalp. This treatment is just for the length of your hair.
Promising review: "I bought this to try because I heard it was as good as (if not better than) Olaplex. I paid for Olaplex at my stylist’s, and it worked, but not the way I expected it to for what it cost. The Wonder Water is amazing. It’s immediate and who doesn’t have eight seconds? It worked amazingly well. My hair was softer, straighter, and had no frizz!" —KLR
6. A curly hair children's leave-in detangling conditioner made with jojoba oil, vitamin B5, and plum seed oil so wash day for your little one is waaaay easier.
Promising review: "I have kinky/curly hair that tangles easily and this stuff is just as good if not better than the It’s a 10 leave-in conditioner at half the price. It used to take me like 15 minutes to brush out my hair and now it’s less than five and I have less breakage. Definitely buy this stuff everyone! Plus it has a neat little lock on the sprayer!" —Lauren Sheffield
7. A bottle of Fanola purple shampoo to help brighten your hair without spending $$$ on a trip to the salon. It tones down pesky brassy hues so your hair's color is more even.
Just don't use it for more than three minutes (once a week), because then your hair will turn lavender (unless you're into that, which some reviewers are!!!).
Promising reviews: "Works better than the more expensive Redken purple shampoo." —Alecia
"It tones my blonde very well and IMO is a bit better than Olaplex's purple shampoo. I’ve tried others and always go back to this." —Katie
8. A Color Wow anti-frizz spray that'll combat humidity by repelling moisture. Just blow-dry to activate!
Promising review: "Love this product! I love getting a keratin treatment but at $180 this is a good alternative. Totally smooths your hair and lasts for days. If you live in the south with all the humidity, GET IT!" —Suzanne Milbourn
9. A Revlon hot air brush for drying, styling, AND adding volume to your hair in one fell swoop! With this oval brush, you can say goodbye to tangles and frizz.
Have coilier hair? This paddle brush might work better for you!
Promising reviews: "I've had my eye on a Dyson Airwrap, but given the cost, I figured I'd try this while I save up. This thing is fantastic. I have waist length hair that's naturally straight, but gets frizzy when damp. I've had salon blowouts that have left my hair looking great, but I simply can't manage a round brush without it getting tangled in my hair. This device has been a game changer. It works best if you air dry for a while before you use it, then use it to finish your style. My hair miraculously doesn't get snarled in it, and it leaves my hair looking like I've had it professionally styled. I love it, and I'm no longer interested in blowing $500 on a Dyson. Highly recommend!" —Ilsa
10. A hair-repairing serum formulated with argan oil, vitamin E, and aloe vera to not only help control frizz but also detangle, condition, moisturize, and leave your hair with a shiny glow. This is quite the overachieving serum!
Promising review: "This product is a legit alternative to the Ouai hair oil. They smell identical, they feel exactly the same, and they left my hair shiny and soft. And most importantly it saved me some money for the future." —Brianna Reed
11. A non-greasy hair wax stick to slick back any flyaways or style your edges. And its vegan and cruelty-free formula contains castor oil, which hydrates and smooths.
Promising review: "Thought this would be an inferior product for the price. I’ve always used Bed Head, but this time, when I saw what Bed Head cost, I took a gamble on this wax stick. Guess what?! It works the same as the expensive Bed Head. So save your money and enjoy this affordable, great product." —AJ Carrelli
12. A long-lasting heat protectant spray that'll help keep flyaways away and frizz at bay when you straighten and curl your hair. It also conditions your hair as it seals in shine!
Promising review: "I have always had very fine, very thin hair but I'm good with a round brush, so I was always relatively happy with my hair overall. The last couple of years though have been a challenge. My hair is thinning as I age and the texture has gotten very coarse, frizzy, and with no shine. I've tried a number of different things recently to try to improve my hair. Products like minoxidil and Nioxin haven't done much. I tried all the salon products: Redken Frizz Dismiss, which didn't do enough; Olaplex 3, which did nothing; and Redken ABC, which actually made things worse. I'm not sure what made me try it, but I decided to apply just this spray after washing and conditioning, using four pumps into my palm and then distributing through my hair. This did the trick. By using more of this product, and eliminating the other de-frizzers, deflaters, and leave-in conditioners, I had much less frizz, and my hair looks shinier and healthier It looks like the clock has been turned back 10 years on my hair. I'm very happy with this product." —Reviewer
13. A maximum-hold finishing spray for a salon-quality finish that won't make your hair look or feel stiff.
Promising review: "I bought this to try because my regular spray (Bain de Terre) was unavailable. This is definitely a great alternative. I will be buying again!" —Lindy Pohlod
