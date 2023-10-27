Just 17 Haircare Products Reviewers Say Are Better Than Their Pricier Alternatives

Promising review: "If you like the smell of coconut you will adore this product. It sprayed onto the hair pretty well. One pump covered a lot. It made my hair less frizzy and way softer (normally my hair feels like hay; I have extremely thick, fizzy, very curly, and very long hair). This product did away with the hay-like texture and made my hair a lot smoother. I think it may even be better than It's a 10 Miracle leave-in conditioner, which is the only other leave-in that has worked for me. It is one third of the price and did as good or maybe better. Be advised, I have only used this for three days but WOW." —Reen



Get it from Amazon for $8.99.