Give Your Bank Account A Break With These 28 Beauty Products That Are Better Than Pricier Versions

1. A rainbow eyeshadow palette that'll make just about any lewk possible! This highly pigmented palette contains cool and warm tones as well as mattes and glitters, so go absolutely awf.
Promising reviews: "I really love this! The colors (that I've tried so far) go on wonderfully and blend easily. I had recently bought a palette by Morphe; I had never tried them before but it looked nice...it was HORRIBLE! The colors were chalky, didn't blend, and barely showed up. This is so much better and for a third of the price!" —adorkable
2. A plant-based Peach Slices exfoliating toner if you're in need of a gentle formula that'll help clear, hydrate, and smooth your skin. This salicylic acid treatment will decongest pores and help prevent future breakouts!
Promising review: "This is my second time buying this product as I used up my entire bottle from the first time I purchased it. I read that this was a great alternative for the raved-about Paula’s Choice AHA/BHA Exfoliating Toner. I have to agree that the comparison is accurate. This price point can’t be beat and you get the exact same results for much less cost. One bottle also lasts a long time and I use it by dropping the toner directly onto my hands then patting into my face rather than a cotton pad…even by doing that method one bottle still goes a long way. Non-irritating, great for acne-prone skin, and not drying." —RICH & LISA
3. A bold NYX liquid eyeliner you'll want in every color to match each and every one of your moods and 'fits. Go a little wild and mix and match 'em!
Here's what BuzzFeed editor Amanda Davis, pictured above, has to say about it: "I'm wearing the blue liner there on the left, and the reviews are 100% right. This liner LASTS. I love to throw it on top of my usual black liner when I want an extra pop on a night out or am just feeling a little 'adventurous.' The liner's super thin tip glides nicely and makes it easy to be precise, too!"
Promising review: "Guys, I have hella hooded eyes, and any time I tried those expensive Sephora or Ulta eyeliners, they would smudge or fade INSTANTLY. I LOVE THIS PRODUCT!!!! The color pops, it's easy to use, and it NEVER SMUDGES, NEVER FLAKES, DOES NOT MOVE IN WATER!!! I fell asleep with it on, and it looked like I had just applied it when I woke up. ... Best eyeliner out there, take it from a girl who has tried ALL of those expensive eyeliners (Stila, Urban Decay, YOU NAME IT). I will never switch to anything else." —Jakjak
4. A curly hair children's leave-in detangling conditioner made with jojoba oil, vitamin B5, and plum seed oil so wash day for your little one is waaaay easier.
Promising review: "I have kinky/curly hair that tangles easily and this stuff is just as good if not better than the It’s a 10 leave-in conditioner at half the price. It used to take me like 15 minutes to brush out my hair and now it’s less than 5 and I have less breakage. Definitely buy this stuff everyone! Plus it has a neat little lock on the sprayer!" —Lauren Sheffield
5. A hypoallergenic cream-to-powder highlight because it'll give you that sunny glow you're after. Radiance looks good on you!
Promising review: "This is just gorgeous. It sells out in the store the second it hits the shelves so I am so glad that I can order it from Amazon. This highlighter is stunning. I wear it on the cheekbones and bridge of my nose and in the inner corners of my eyes. You will not regret buying this. I prefer it over the various Becca highlighters that cost twice as much. It has the heavenly scent of coconut, and it is slightly creamy but goes on as powder and just sinks into the skin." —Debbie
6. A topical hypochlorous acid spray if you need fast-acting relief from skin irritation, redness, itching, or sun sensitivity. This gentle, vegan formula can be used anywhere on your body. Comfort is on its way!
Lots of reviewers use this to help piercings heal!
Promising review: "Better than Tower 28. Why spend the money on the brand name when this works so well, if not better!" —LAURA Martino
7. Differin acne-treatment gel, a water-based and unscented topical retinoid designed to reach deep under your skin to help clear breakouts and prevent new ones from forming. It may also help reduce the risk of acne scarring and hyperpigmentation. Many reviewers say it improved their skin's texture and tone with consistent use.
Since retinol makes your skin more sensitive to the sun, it's important to remember to apply sunscreen during the day. It's also a good idea to use this gel at night (rather than in the morning) to potentially prevent further discomfort.
Promising review: "I chose to try Differin in lieu of refilling my very expensive prescription. Glad I took the chance. It works just as well. There is no scent and it goes on super easy. Highly recommend giving it a shot." —User
8. A revitalizing hair protein treatment for conditioning and repairing dry, damaged, and over-processed hair. TBH I'm already obsessed with your hair evolution!
Promising review: "I have used this product three times now and it has changed my hair drastically; it's so soft and glossy looking. I don’t even have to use any leave-in products because it’s so easy to comb through right out of the shower. So inexpensive and better than any hair salon products I’ve used in the past. Works better than K18 or Olaplex." —Alyx Ming
9. A rejuvenating eye cream because its vegan ingredients absorb quickly into the skin to help start the process of brightening and lifting your under-eye area. Perpetual late nights got nothing on this cream!
LilyAna Naturals is a family-owned small business using natural ingredients to craft high-quality skincare products.
Promising review: "Best eye cream I have ever used!!! Better than Benefiance by Shiseido and Clinique or Lancôme, for less than a third of the price with the amount you get. It is rich enough to do the job but not greasy. It doesn't interfere with concealer, yet softens lines. Love it so much!!!!" —Lory Lacy
11. A long-lasting mascara formulated to give you bold and intense lashes even *you* will think are falsies. Salon quality at a fraction of the cost? Yes, please!
Promising reviews: "The best I’ve tried so far and I used Dior, Tarte, Too Faced, you name it. I always have a problem with brand-new mascara because they have too much product on the brush, especially first few uses, and my lashes stick together. I didn’t have this problem with this one. I could layer it without any product starting to fall off or my lashes sticking together. And I love that they don’t test on animals." —Detti
12. A waterproof cream-to-powder eyeshadow stick that's hydrating and rich in antioxidants since it contains both vitamins C and E. This double-ended stick even has a built-in smudger so you don't have to dirty another brush to get the perfect application.
Promising review: "As I have gotten older, I want to spend less time getting ready. I love these eyeshadow sticks. I originally purchased to see if they were similar to the Laura Mercier Caviar sticks. These are more affordable and, in my opinion, better quality. The shadows lasts all day. I even used them as eyeliner. I have repurchased several times and own a number of shades." —Kristin Jones
13. Or a vegan and cruelty-free E.l.f. glitter liquid eyeshadow so you can look like the magical unicorn you know you are deep down inside.
Promising review: "I love this glitter eyeshadow. I used to use Stila and this is so much more affordable and easy to spread without spotting. Definitely recommend getting all the shades, it is worth it for a pop of shimmer." —beautyandbeast
14. A mattifying dry shampoo powder whose benzene-free formula is designed to absorb excess sweat, oil, and dirt without leaving behind a white cast. Refresh your hair with this voluminizing powder!
Promising review: "I have tried IGK, Living Proof, Not Your Mother's, Amika, and so many others but THIS LASTS THE LONGEST! I am impressed by this product. Don't listen to the haters because I have severely fine and oily hair and this product allows me to last for one week without washing and it gives me volume without the toxicity of spray dry shampoo." —473X
