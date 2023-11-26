30 Gifts They'll Probably Use Every Single Day

1. A Taylor Swift-inspired mug with lyrics from "Bejeweled" to help remind them that no matter what they've been through, they still shine.
Happy Java Queen is a small Etsy shop whose mugs all have cute, inspiring messages on them so you start your day the right way!
Promising review: "Makes my coffee taste happy! Love it." —Lauren Cross
Shipping info: Orders may take 2–8 days for delivery.
Get it from Happy Java Queen on Etsy for $15.
2. A four-pack of Torani syrups that'll make their coffee taste like they got it from their fave chain cafe. Get them vanilla, caramel, and hazelnut syrups so they never have to travel to get a frappuccino again.
This set includes: French vanilla and vanilla syrups, one caramel syrup, and one hazelnut syrup. This set does not include pumps.
Promising review: "Great buy. It saves money and makes coffee in the morning great 😊" —Earthlygirlxoxo
Get it from Amazon for $35.99.
3. A set of colored fine tip pens perfect for journaling or creating color-coded notes. These pens will make sure each line they scrawl is bold and smooth whether they're using them for calendaring or drawing.
Promising review: "I love these pens! I have so many different brand pens in so many different colors, but definitely found these to be amazingly versatile. I have used them for my bullet journal and everyday use. They write smooth no matter what type of paper it is. Highly recommend." —R. Duran Villaron
Get a pack of 18 pens from Amazon for $8.99.
4. Adjustable Bluetooth Beats headphones with sound isolation so they can block out the noise of other gym-goers while they try to break their benchpress record. These sleek headphones offer 40 hours of battery life!
Promising review: "Best money I have spent in a while. I love them so much more than AirPods. Great for working out. If you are on the fence about getting them, this is your sign to do it. I was too and I have no regrets. Money well spent." —sarah
Get it from Amazon for $129.99+ (available in four colors).
5. A set of can-shaped drinking glasses with matching glass straws if "Aesthetic" is their middle name. These durable glasses can withstand sudden changes in temperature, so if their hot coffee needs to be iced ASAP, that's A-OK.
This set includes four 16-ounce can-shaped glasses, four glass straws, and two cleaning brushes.
Promising review: "I use these every morning for my lemon water and iced coffee drinks. The straw and glass are both sturdy and easy to clean. I use the top rack of the dishwasher." —Nicole
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
6. An aromatherapy locket that'll let them diffuse their favorite essential oils anywhere they are! All they have to do is place a few drops on a felt pad that lives inside this intricately designed chamber, and they'll be able to enjoy calming scents all day. It even has an uplifting and affirming inscription on it!
Promising review: "Very nice diffuser necklace. Got one for my sister and granddaughter for Christmas. They loved it. Nice little quote on the back too." —JW
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in 19 styles).
7. A multi-use Ouai full body hydrator to keep their hair and skin moisturized all day long. It's formulated with rose hip, absinthium, and shea oil, so they can spritz it on their wet hair or on their dried-out skin for a little boost of hydration!
Promising review: “To be honest I mainly bought this for the smell and the way it worked on my nails. I felt that it didn't do much for my hair in the store. HOWEVER, I tried it at home on wet hair (just the ends, not the roots!) before blow drying and whoa! Even got a few compliments at work the next day. Something about the heat from the blow-dryer really kicks this up. Amazing stuff if you're in a dry winter climate!” —absinthecat
Shipping info (for Sephora): Expedited shipping for an additional cost. Members get free 1–3 day shipping. Orders over $50 get free 1–3 day shipping.
8. A five-year journal so they can track their favorite memories and accomplishments. Each journal features inspiring and beautiful art, so each written reflection has a beautiful backdrop!
Promising review: "I purchased this as a gift for my sister after using my own for a full year. I've written in mine almost every day and find it to be a great way to keep track of special memories and a way to review how I spend my time. It's fun to read back in time and see what I was doing or where I was during that time of my life. I don't have the best memory so it's great for me since I like to be able to reference things I've done or experienced. Excited to gift this as I think my sister will enjoy it too." —lawaldo
Get it from Amazon for $14.
9. A cold brew maker if they are someone who can't be bothered until *at least* their second cup of coffee. Now they'll always have caffeine ready to start their day!
Promising review: "This Takeya cold brew coffee jug is wonderful! I know a lot of people use mason jars, however, I wanted something easier to grab from the fridge and more lightweight (and cheaper!). I have used Takeya products before and have been impressed with their durability as well as the easiness of cleaning them. The coffee filter has an extremely fine mesh and it has not let through even the finest of coffee grounds. It is really easy to clean! I am really pleased with this purchase!" —LiliBelle
Read our Tayeka cold brew maker review for more deets, and check out our picks for the best cold brew coffee makers if this one isn't for you.
Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in two sizes and three colors).
10. A portable white noise machine that actually has a fan inside of it to create the perfect sound to help lull them to sleep. This is great for any of your always-traveling friends!
Promising review: "The sound is a lot better than cheaper white noise machines; it's more relaxing and fan-like. It is also awesome that you can adjust the volume and tone directly from your phone." —Sarah
Shipping info: Free shipping over $35. Orders shipped within 3–5 business days.
Get it from our Goodful shop for $99.99 (available in two colors).
11. A waterproof Bluetooth speaker made for shower singers everywhere! It's so lightweight *and* hands free that your friends will be able to take it on bike rides to the park, beach, and anywhere else music is needed.
Promising review: "I bought this portable speaker because I needed one that I could use in my shower and outside when it rains without worrying about it getting wet. I also like that you can plug a SD card into it and listen to MP3s that I have on my smartphone or computer. The sound is the best part of this speaker; it produces a nice rich sound and is not tinny like other portable speakers. It comes with a charging cable, and it can be hung or be carried with the adjustable lanyard that's attached to it. Pairing via Bluetooth is very easy to do. All in all, I am very pleased." —John S.
Get it from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in six colors).
12. A set of three moisturizing Glossier lip balms they can keep handy in different locations (particularly if they're prone to losing their lip balms).
Each waxy balm (whether tinted or flavored) contains castor oil, beeswax, and lanolin, so you'll be guaranteeing them a lifetime of smooth lips!
Promising review: "The best thing ever!!!! I love them so much! I got wild fig, birthday, and mango. They all smell really good. Wild fig has a slight tint, birthday has a little shimmer, and then mango looks very glossy. You literally need basically nothing to get plenty on your lips. It is very hydrating and will last long. Totally worth it!!!" —claire
Shipping info: Expedited 1–3 day shipping options are available at additional cost. Free standard shipping when you spend $40 or more.
Get the trio from Glossier for $36 (available in nine flavored formulas).
13. An electric scooter so they can ZOOM their way from Point A to Point B. This foldable go-go gadget has a long-lasting battery and can travel up to 12.5 miles!
Don't forget to pair this with a helmet!
Promising review: "This scooter literally changed my life. It's made everything so much easier in my car-dependent city because everything is around a mile or farther away and this scooter can carry so much. For instance, I carried a whole tree plus myself (150 lbs) and a bunch of other groceries on it!!! A WHOLE TREE!! " —Kyoal
Shipping info: Expedited 1–2 day shipping options are available at additional cost.
Get it from Walmart for $198+ (available in two colors).