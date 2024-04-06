If You're Shopping For Someone Who's A Kid At Heart, They’ll Truly Treasure Any Of These 31 Gifts

1. A cute baby Grogu toothpaste dispenser so brushing their teeth becomes a weird and fun treat. Even if that treat looks like alien vomit.
Promising review: "My kid loves it! He was super excited when I showed it to him and he immediately wanted to go brush his teeth. Fantastic little item, and Baby Yoda is stinking adorable." —Melody Carter
2. A chunky seal pillow because they're still planning to be a marine biologist when they grow up. This perfect blob will keep them company while they marathon Animal Planet.
Promising review: "I love him. Like all things in life, he has imperfections, but that's what makes him who he is. He is very cute, very soft. He did come in a vacuum-sealed bag, but I personally don’t have a problem with that. Why waste resources with a bigger bag when he can fit in a small one just fine? To fluff him up, I threw him in the dryer for 15 minutes. Bam, good as new. Love it. Only bad is he’s tiny, but I’m OK with that. He is loved in this home even with his uneven facial features." —kaitlyn
3. Or a huggable banana duck plush toy...that's it. That's the tweet. I mean, look at how adorable this little (but kinda big) guy is! They'll love this cuddly chimera!
Promising review: "Once you get this duck, your life will be changed. It is soft and plush and perfect for snuggling! Banana duck is life." —Sarah Kenton
4. A pack of vibrant fire colorants to add magic to every campfire. All they have to do is toss the unopened package into the fire and watch as purples, greens, and blues emerge from the flames!
Promising review: "If you love a campfire or a backyard blaze or know someone who does, these are just great fun. Takes fire-watching to a whole new hippy-trippy beautiful level. The colors are beautiful, and they make the camping experience extra special. Great little gift for the person who has everything. I gave them to a twentysomething and to a kid with 'mom or dad has to help you with this' and kept some for myself. I love these things." —MSM
5. A book of 642 tiny things to draw so you can give the gift of curing boredom. This lil' guided journal will help them become the best doodler there is.
This book is only 5.4 inches tall!
Promising review: "My girlfriend got me this book as a gift a few years ago, and it turned out to be even better than I expected! The prompts are super fun and help you to think outside of the box, even during those moments when you feel like you have no ideas. It's great to casually doodle in while passing time since you don't have to think of what to draw, but it also can be really helpful when brainstorming for creative projects. My girlfriend is a visual artist and graphic designer, and she loves using it to play around with ideas and make her think of things she never would have thought of without it. Plus, it's small and super portable! Highly recommend!" —Jonathan Mazzei
6. A Golden Girls-themed planter because they could use a bit of Sophia's sass to keep their stubborn jade alive. Or maybe they need Blanche's Southern charm to coax some seeds to root. OR maybe they should have Dorothy's practical nature to force some flowers to grow.
7. A lightsaber wiper blade cover — now The Force can help keep their rear window clean!
It's reflective, so it glows! Some reviewers suggest that you attach it with Velcro or another kind of hook-and-loop adhesive so you can easily remove and re-attach the cover as needed.
Promising review: "I bought this knowing it would just be a piece of plastic, but I didn't care because I thought it would be fun to have on my car. I've received so many compliments, so it definitely was a good buy." —ewitt3
8. And a Star Wars thumb war book if they're such a huge fan of the franchise that they've dreamed of reenacting fights in several of its infamous battle scenes. All they'll have to do is flip through this book to find a locale, strap on their thumb lightsaber, and find a worthy opponent.
It comes with two lightsabers that can be strapped onto thumbs.
Promising review: "I got this as a gift for a Star Wars fan and it was a hit. It's one of those cute, funny gifts. It has mini lightsabers that you put on your thumbs and then you flip through the book to find a battle to reenact using the descriptions in the book. There are battle scenarios from all of the movies, so it really is a fun read too." —Jane Rosenthal
9. A dimmable sad duck night-light who is just oh so relatable. He just needs to lie down real quick forever. This night-light has a 30-minute timer so they don't have to get up and turn it off before falling asleep.
Promising review: "I ordered this lamp because of its appearance. This has totally filled a void in my life I didn't know existed. Everyone who sees it pokes it. The lamp is actually very functional. It's got a really nice set of brightness options and the glow is yellowish, which is much nicer than white in a dim/dark room. One thing that isn't mentioned in the description is that its legs are utterly floppy. It's terrific." —Literated
10. A screaming goat figurine because every now and then, they need to scream but feel a little too self-conscious to let out their roar. That's where this lil' guy comes in. It'll do the screaming for them! It even comes with a book full of fun facts and trivia about the ever-majestic goat.
Promising review: "This is a hilarious way to scream at the universe without hurting your throat. I often gift this to people who are struggling. It generates a smile and lets them know it's OK to feel like screaming." —meggysmallz
11. A box of 30 assorted Japanese snacks and candy to treat their tastebuds to a few sweet and salty flavors and interesting textures. Traditional to Japan, these snacks will make them feel like they've traveled across the globe!
Promising review: "There were some snacks that I liked and some that I didn't. But that's OK because it was still such a treat experiencing all of these different snacks and flavors. Some personal favorites were the hollow puff-like tubes, the orange jelly, and the coffee hard candy!" —Soupy
12. A mini wacky waving inflatable tube guy if they need a fun (but silent) coworker at their WFH station.
Promising review: "I opened the package and screamed for joy! As I placed the 9-volt battery, my hands were trembling with what was going to happen next! As I turned on the wacky waving inflatable tube man, I knew I had a friend for life. Someone you can really count on to cheer you up when you are feeling down. He brought me such joy I started to cry with laughter and happiness." —Robert Wurstner
13. A super small board game so they can whoop some butt in a game of mini Connect 4 no matter where they are.
The listing includes 19 different classic games: Battleships, Blokus, Boggle, Candy Land, chess, Chutes and Ladders, Clue, Connect 4, cornhole, Jenga, Monopoly, Mouse Trap, Operation, Pictionary, Scrabble, Sorry, Trivial Pursuit, Trouble, and even a Ouija board.
Promising review: "This is, hands down, the coolest Monopoly game ever made! It has every piece and detail that the full-size version has, and the quality exceeds my expectations. 😊 Can't wait to play it!" —Drea
14. A large dog bed for humans because you know they've always been jealous of how cozy their little Chihuahua looks nuzzled up in their own lil' furry bed. Now they have one just for them! And they can share it with their pet, too...if they wanna.
Promising review: "I saw this online and decided that I'm giving it a try. I have a hard time sleeping without feeling support around me. I toss and turn over 40 times per night, according to my sleep app. I tried this, hoping for the best, and I will say I slept like a baby for the first time in seven years. I put a pillow under each side to prop it up to make it cradle in more, and I'm in heaven. I'm 57 and have had a hard time dealing with the emptiness of divorce. Who needs a man when you've got this to sleep in? Purchase it! You won't regret it. And best of all, no one was snoring next to me! Win-win!" —Heavenstinyangels
