We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

28 Games And Toys Grandparents Swear By For When Their Grandkids Visit

Grandparents far and wide have had success with these games and toys.

Taylor Steele
by Taylor Steele

BuzzFeed Staff

1. A wooden puzzle so they can play a game of Tetris IRL. They can even create fun shapes with the pieces (e.g. a fish, a robot, a flower, and more). And even if they're not into making shapes, there are so many ways to complete this puzzle, it'll surely keep them busy for a good long while.

The wooden puzzle
Reviewer's photo showing their child working on the puzzle following a leaflet that shows different diagrams
Amazon, www.amazon.com

Reviewers say this is a great toy for ages 3–12.

Promising review: "My four grandkids (3–7) LOVE this puzzle. I bought it several years ago and have been surprised how much fun they have had with it. They bring it out each time they visit, sometimes working it as a puzzle and sometimes making everything from mountains, robots, and flowers with it. Great fun to stimulate their imaginations rather than video games or TV." —the girls

Get it from Amazon for $8.99.

2. A game of Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza because it's easy to learn, fun to play, fast-paced, and a round is sure to end in a barrel of laughs!

image of reviewer holding the deck of playing cards
image of a reviewer's hand of taco cat goat cheese pizza cards
www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

Dolphin Hat is a small business whose mission is to create easy-to-learn games that are fun for the whole family!

Promising review: "We are grandparents always looking for ways to entertain our 7-year-old grandson and 10-year-old granddaughter. Fortunately, they love card games. This game is easy to learn, requires concentration, and eventually causes uncontrollable laughter. It has quickly become our grandkids' favorite game and an easy, fun, and entertaining way to spend time with them. Great game for any age. You will not be disappointed." —Happy Eero customer

Get it from Dolphin Hat on Amazon for $7.97.

3. Kid-size binoculars if they're a burgeoning bird watcher. Support their self-propelled learning and curiosity with these!  

a kid looking at an apple on a tree through the kid binoculars
Amazon

Promising review: "My two grandkids (3 and 4) love looking through their binoculars! Big hit. Now they spy and enjoy looking. Best gift: no batteries, no noise, makes for lots of fun. Well made." —Veronica

Get it from Amazon for $11.99.

4. foldable indoor slide from Pop2Play for those rainy days when the playground isn't an option. This super sturdy slide will provide hours of fun!

two toddlers playing on the indoor slide
Reviewer's video showing how easy it is to set up the slide
Amazon, www.amazon.com

This slide can hold up to 50 lbs.

Promising review: "Of all the gifts I got my granddaughter for her second birthday, this one is her favorite! It's been almost a month since her birthday and it's holding up very well to daily use. This slide is sturdy and safe, made well, and folds up easy. My granddaughter loves not just sliding down it but she climbs up the slide as well. Then she turns around at the top and goes back down haha. It's also fun for her to put her toys at the top, especially the ones with wheels, and push them down the slide...she gets a kick out of it! This slide is so much fun for little ones. Excellent purchase and can't beat the price!" —Jen

Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in several styles).

5. A super fun 3D printing pen so your older grandkids can create all the wondrous things that they imagine. This pen squeezes out heated plastic that hardens instantly. They'll even get 15 colors of plastic refills so their creations are bold and full of life!

reviewer image of a 3D printed mini Eiffel Tower
reviewer image of a 3D printed dragon
www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

This is made for children 14+ as the pen tip does get hot and can cause burns. Children younger than 14 may be OK to use this under adult supervision.

Promising review: "My grandkids absolutely loved it, and it keeps them really busy with their innovative creations!" —Anne Schano

Get it from Amazon for $79.99.

6. toy construction site with 2 pounds of kinetic sand they can play with and mold into bricks. They'll even have the help of a dump truck and a working crane! And its contained play space means less cleanup for you.

two kids playing with the kinetic sand construction site kit
Amazon

Promising review: "I purchased several of these as Christmas gifts for my grandchildren. If the sand gets on the floor, it is very easy to clean up! The kids have a great time playing with the sand and making different things." —linda

Get it from Amazon for $21.99.

7. A reusable LCD writing tablet if your grandkid's a little artist who loves to draw but you don't want to use countless pieces of paper to support their hobby. To get different colors, all they have to do is adjust the amount of pressure they're using!

Reviewer's child using the stylus on the blue writing tablet
Reviewer's video showing them scribbling on the pink writing tablet with a stylus
www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

Promising reviews: "I bought this for my grandkids to use when they come to visit. It teaches them early to write, color, and be creative. Liked it so much I bought two more." —Terry Levy

"My grandkids LOVE these drawing tablets and they have already proven invaluable in the car and restaurants. Many times they draw something so spectacular I have to take a picture of it on my phone to save it for them. They’ve spent many hours on these tablets." —Barbara Dutton

Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in four colors).

8. Laser tag — turn your living room or backyard into a battle arena! 

reviewer image of two kids wearing the vests and holding laser guns
www.amazon.com

You'll get four guns, four vests (front and back), and one charging station.

Promising review: "This set was perfect for my grandkids ages 7, 11, 14, and 17. Even us adults played. They had so much fun. We set up obstacles to hide behind, such as: patio furniture, foldable table, ice chest, etc. Very easy to set up and play. Was definitely worth it." —Debbie L.

Get it from Amazon for $199.99.

9. Small body bumpers so your little ones can literally bounce around!

Reviewer's children wearing the body bumpers
Reviewer's video showing the kids wearing the body bumpers and playing
www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

Recommended for kids ages 4–12, these body bumpers measure 25 inches L x 25 inches W x 23 inches H.

PSA: Make sure helmets are worn during bump-offs.

Promising review: "My grandkids have had so much fun with this. They are 7 and 11. They have been very rough with it and it has held up well." —Sheila Yeates

Get two from Amazon for $20.34.

10. A strategy-based wooden board game because it's a new take on the classic game tic-tac-toe that up to four people can play. This family-friendly game encourages the building of reasoning and critical thinking skills.

a reviewer's hand holding up a red circular piece above the game board
reviewer image of the game board and all of its colorful circular rings
www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

Promising review: "I love playing this game with the grandkids. When you have four players, you really have to pay attention to your next move! A fun way to play tic-tac-toe." —JnLHuber

Get it from Amazon for $29.99.

11. A flower-building activity set if they're sad to see their summer garden wilt in the winter. These stackable pieces can create unique blossoms with leaves, petals, stamens, and more!

Reviewer's photo of plastic flower toys
Reviewer's photo of plastic flower toys stacked into a tower
www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

Promising review: "This idea is great. My 3-year-old granddaughter loves playing with these and creating a little garden. They were so easy for her to learn. Great product." —52gthompson

Get it from Amazon for $13.98+ (available in two sizes).

12. A Lite Brite that comes with 206 pegs for creating ~brilliant~ pieces of art. It also features four color-changing light patterns so their creations can dance in the light. They can use one of the six included templates or use their imaginations!

image of reviewer holding up lite brite depicting image of sun and mountains
www.amazon.com

Promising review: "A great old-fashioned toy for my high-tech grandkids. It has been so fun introducing my grandkids to some of the classics. In the age of computer games, it is so cool to make glowy pictures from pegs. They love it. It's great for shaping hand-eye coordination." —SEA57

Get it from Amazon for $12.99.

13. A lil' ice cream counter play set complete with pretend ice cream and money so you can get a scoop (or two) of your favorite flavor from your favorite shop. 

image of reviewer's child adding scoops of pretend ice cream to a pretend cone
www.amazon.com

This set includes: a wooden ice cream counter, eight ice cream scoops, six toppings, two cones, a cup, a scooper, tongs, a wooden spoon, and six pretend $1 bills.

Promising review: "What a great toy! This is a very sturdy, well-made, creative toy. Both my older grandkids and toddler grandkids enjoyed playing with this for a long time. The colors are bright, and the click-on toppings of sprinkles were so realistic and a big hit. The toolbox-looking carrier was such a good idea. The carrier holds everything and stores the pieces well. There are not an enormous amount of pieces, so it is easy to clean up." —Mpulsbyer

Get it from Amazon for $34.97.

14. A funny hide-and-seek game — just place this little poo somewhere in your home and watch as your kids have fun trying to find it! This Silly Poopy will even give them clues, and it plays a song that'll have them dancing once it's been found.

A GIF of the multi-colored plastic Silly Poopy lighting up
John Mihaly / BuzzFeed

What Do You Meme? is a small business making fun, and funny card games/toys, plush friends, and pool floats!

Promising review: "Our 4- and 6-year-old grandkids came to visit and loved this. They laughed out loud the first time they saw it and played for long periods hiding it from each other. I had read reviews of kids singing the silly song and dancing to it. I was amazed my grandkids danced to the song every time it played and they rang it a lot over four days. Even their staid parents chuckled watching the shenanigans. This is an unexpected winner." —Steve Rittvo

Get it from Amazon for $12.99.