28 Games And Toys Grandparents Swear By For When Their Grandkids Visit

1. A wooden puzzle so they can play a game of Tetris IRL. They can even create fun shapes with the pieces (e.g. a fish, a robot, a flower, and more). And even if they're not into making shapes, there are so many ways to complete this puzzle, it'll surely keep them busy for a good long while.
Reviewers say this is a great toy for ages 3–12.
Promising review: "My four grandkids (3–7) LOVE this puzzle. I bought it several years ago and have been surprised how much fun they have had with it. They bring it out each time they visit, sometimes working it as a puzzle and sometimes making everything from mountains, robots, and flowers with it. Great fun to stimulate their imaginations rather than video games or TV." —the girls
Get it from Amazon for $8.99.
2. A game of Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza because it's easy to learn, fun to play, fast-paced, and a round is sure to end in a barrel of laughs!
Dolphin Hat is a small business whose mission is to create easy-to-learn games that are fun for the whole family!
Promising review: "We are grandparents always looking for ways to entertain our 7-year-old grandson and 10-year-old granddaughter. Fortunately, they love card games. This game is easy to learn, requires concentration, and eventually causes uncontrollable laughter. It has quickly become our grandkids' favorite game and an easy, fun, and entertaining way to spend time with them. Great game for any age. You will not be disappointed." —Happy Eero customer
Get it from Dolphin Hat on Amazon for $7.97.
3. Kid-size binoculars if they're a burgeoning bird watcher. Support their self-propelled learning and curiosity with these!
4. A foldable indoor slide from Pop2Play for those rainy days when the playground isn't an option. This super sturdy slide will provide hours of fun!
This slide can hold up to 50 lbs.
Promising review: "Of all the gifts I got my granddaughter for her second birthday, this one is her favorite! It's been almost a month since her birthday and it's holding up very well to daily use. This slide is sturdy and safe, made well, and folds up easy. My granddaughter loves not just sliding down it but she climbs up the slide as well. Then she turns around at the top and goes back down haha. It's also fun for her to put her toys at the top, especially the ones with wheels, and push them down the slide...she gets a kick out of it! This slide is so much fun for little ones. Excellent purchase and can't beat the price!" —Jen
Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in several styles).
5. A super fun 3D printing pen so your older grandkids can create all the wondrous things that they imagine. This pen squeezes out heated plastic that hardens instantly. They'll even get 15 colors of plastic refills so their creations are bold and full of life!
This is made for children 14+ as the pen tip does get hot and can cause burns. Children younger than 14 may be OK to use this under adult supervision.
Promising review: "My grandkids absolutely loved it, and it keeps them really busy with their innovative creations!" —Anne Schano
Get it from Amazon for $79.99.
6. A toy construction site with 2 pounds of kinetic sand they can play with and mold into bricks. They'll even have the help of a dump truck and a working crane! And its contained play space means less cleanup for you.
7. A reusable LCD writing tablet if your grandkid's a little artist who loves to draw but you don't want to use countless pieces of paper to support their hobby. To get different colors, all they have to do is adjust the amount of pressure they're using!
Promising reviews: "I bought this for my grandkids to use when they come to visit. It teaches them early to write, color, and be creative. Liked it so much I bought two more." —Terry Levy
"My grandkids LOVE these drawing tablets and they have already proven invaluable in the car and restaurants. Many times they draw something so spectacular I have to take a picture of it on my phone to save it for them. They’ve spent many hours on these tablets." —Barbara Dutton
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in four colors).
8. Laser tag — turn your living room or backyard into a battle arena!
You'll get four guns, four vests (front and back), and one charging station.
Promising review: "This set was perfect for my grandkids ages 7, 11, 14, and 17. Even us adults played. They had so much fun. We set up obstacles to hide behind, such as: patio furniture, foldable table, ice chest, etc. Very easy to set up and play. Was definitely worth it." —Debbie L.
Get it from Amazon for $199.99.
9. Small body bumpers so your little ones can literally bounce around!
Recommended for kids ages 4–12, these body bumpers measure 25 inches L x 25 inches W x 23 inches H.
PSA: Make sure helmets are worn during bump-offs.
Promising review: "My grandkids have had so much fun with this. They are 7 and 11. They have been very rough with it and it has held up well." —Sheila Yeates
Get two from Amazon for $20.34.
10. A strategy-based wooden board game because it's a new take on the classic game tic-tac-toe that up to four people can play. This family-friendly game encourages the building of reasoning and critical thinking skills.
11. A flower-building activity set if they're sad to see their summer garden wilt in the winter. These stackable pieces can create unique blossoms with leaves, petals, stamens, and more!
Promising review: "This idea is great. My 3-year-old granddaughter loves playing with these and creating a little garden. They were so easy for her to learn. Great product." —52gthompson
Get it from Amazon for $13.98+ (available in two sizes).
12. A Lite Brite that comes with 206 pegs for creating ~brilliant~ pieces of art. It also features four color-changing light patterns so their creations can dance in the light. They can use one of the six included templates or use their imaginations!
Promising review: "A great old-fashioned toy for my high-tech grandkids. It has been so fun introducing my grandkids to some of the classics. In the age of computer games, it is so cool to make glowy pictures from pegs. They love it. It's great for shaping hand-eye coordination." —SEA57
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
13. A lil' ice cream counter play set complete with pretend ice cream and money so you can get a scoop (or two) of your favorite flavor from your favorite shop.
This set includes: a wooden ice cream counter, eight ice cream scoops, six toppings, two cones, a cup, a scooper, tongs, a wooden spoon, and six pretend $1 bills.
Promising review: "What a great toy! This is a very sturdy, well-made, creative toy. Both my older grandkids and toddler grandkids enjoyed playing with this for a long time. The colors are bright, and the click-on toppings of sprinkles were so realistic and a big hit. The toolbox-looking carrier was such a good idea. The carrier holds everything and stores the pieces well. There are not an enormous amount of pieces, so it is easy to clean up." —Mpulsbyer
Get it from Amazon for $34.97.
14. A funny hide-and-seek game — just place this little poo somewhere in your home and watch as your kids have fun trying to find it! This Silly Poopy will even give them clues, and it plays a song that'll have them dancing once it's been found.
What Do You Meme? is a small business making fun, and funny card games/toys, plush friends, and pool floats!
Promising review: "Our 4- and 6-year-old grandkids came to visit and loved this. They laughed out loud the first time they saw it and played for long periods hiding it from each other. I had read reviews of kids singing the silly song and dancing to it. I was amazed my grandkids danced to the song every time it played and they rang it a lot over four days. Even their staid parents chuckled watching the shenanigans. This is an unexpected winner." —Steve Rittvo
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.