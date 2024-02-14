22 Pieces Of Furniture That’ll Make Your Home Feel Like You Live On The Cover Of Architectural Digest

1. A rustic TV console to give your media center a modern upgrade. It'll give you plenty of space for devices as well as cute odds and ends.
Promising review: "I am so impressed with this TV stand! It looks amazing and is exactly as described! There were no issues with shipping or packaging. It looks and feels like solid wood and the color is a great neutral. I did an extensive search for this size and style at a good price point. This was one of the best options out there. I would not hesitate to purchase!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $249.
2. A gold-colored tiered coffee table that's a conversation starter all on its own. Who needs "coffee table books" anyway?
Promising review: “I love this coffee table! It’s so unique! It was relatively easy to assemble and looks perfect! It only holds about 40 pounds, so be aware of that. But I think that’s plenty for a coffee table! It is sturdy and not wobbly at all!” —Sierra
Get it from Amazon for $122.02 (available in two other finishes).
3. A cane and wood bar cabinet so you can keep your spirits out of sight. This statement piece features woven rattan for an airy look that brings the outdoors in.
4. A chic and minimalistic entryway mirror with a cool textured shelf perfect for housing your keys, wallet, and other essentials you might forget to grab on your way out the door.
5. A sliding door sideboard buffet to add a rustic storage solution to your dining room.
Promising review: "I love this little cabinet so much! It looks great, seems to be well-made, and has held up to the door being slid open multiple times a day by small children (which is also why we’ve installed a cabinet lock on left sliding door to keep the littlest of our kids out!). It looks expensive, feels sturdy, and is a perfect size. I couldn’t be happier with this product! I get compliments all the time. It’s definitely a good buy!" —BA
Get it from Amazon for $170.99+ (available in three colors).
6. An antique-inspired brass accent table that'll be a perfect bedroom nightstand or side table in your living room.
Promising review: "Perfect table for our needs. The mirrored top adds a touch of glam. We love it!" —kathleen Flora
Get it from Amazon for $209.99.
7. A steel ladder rack so you can display your very sophisticated throw blankets and also keep them within reach when the temperature drops.
8. A minimalist tree bookshelf perfect for showcasing your library in a modern way!
9. A wood and rattan accent storage cabinet if you have clutter you'd like to hide behind a gorgeous facade.
Promising review: “This cabinet is exactly what I needed for my entryway! It's the perfect size, plus the storage underneath is great so I can hide my clutter. My husband and I built it together relatively quickly and with ease. It matches my decor and colors in my home, and is neutral enough to look great anywhere. This will be a great piece to have in our home for many years.” —thelittleredcardinal
Get it from Amazon for $219.99+ (available in six colors/styles).
10. A woven velvet ottoman that'll not only add visual interest to your space but will also create a soft place for your feet to land after a long day.
11. A whimsical tufted side chair with gorgeous floral upholstery, curved back, and gold-colored legs sure to liven up your home. You're gonna have to get used to your guests constantly asking where you got this cute and comfy chair.
Promising reviews: “Beautiful, stylish chair! We just love it! Easy and super quick to assemble. It's comfortable and we love the way the back of the chair curves around.” —Anonymous
"I am over the moon for this chair. My guest room is now my sanctuary and this chair really pulled everything together with a focal point." —Lara
Get it from Wayfair for $161.99+ (available in seven colors).
12. A solid wood desk whose mid-century modern look is sure to make working from home feel a little like working in a Mad Men office. Except you get to wear your PJs in this version.
Promising review: “I love everything about this. I needed a desk for a small work space in my bedroom. However, I didn’t want anything cheap-looking or flimsy. This is a nice compact size with modern style and a handy storage drawer. It was also super easy to assemble.” —Kindle Customer
Get it from Amazon for $197.73 (also available in white).
13. A stunning leather loveseat sectional because you deserve the best of both worlds. There's even a built-in USB charger and power cord if this couch wasn't modern enough for you.
Promising review: “This is an amazing piece of furniture! I never thought I would find a couch with this level of quality, comfort, and simplicity. Was able to put it together by myself and I love how soft the leather is.” —Mallory O
Get it from Burrow for $2,229+ (originally $2,690; available in three leather colors, six leg finishes, and three arm styles).