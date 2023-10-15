Feel The Love: 32 Products With Reviews That Read Like Romance Novels

1. The Pink Stuff cleaning paste because no sticky saucepans, streaky stainless steel, or gunked-up glass shall prosper against you or this versatile and easy-to-use cleaner. This paste has got you covered from your caked-on stovetop to your dirty rain boots. It can even remove those colorful drawings your kids left on your white walls!
Promising review: "THIS STUFF IS SERIOUSLY THE BEST EVER!!!! My kids are mess-makers. They color on walls, floors, etc. This stuff gets it out!! My son absolutely loves to bring his *metal* cars into our porcelain tub. I tried everything to get it out: bleach, Magic Eraser, soap, etc. Nothing worked. Then I tried this and it CAME OUT IN FIVE SECONDS! It also gets the yucky stuff off the burner! 😱 I'm very passionate about The Pink Stuff as you can tell, but I seriously love this stuff. I will recommend this every day for the rest of my life." —Abby Woodbury
Get it from Amazon for $5.97.
2. A pack of two dark spot corrector soap bars formulated with collagen, retinol, and vitamin C to help hydrate and even out your skin. It's also got turmeric, hyaluronic acid, shea butter, and vitamin E to help revitalize and cleanse.
Promising review: "I’m big, so my inner thighs have always been darker than the other parts of my legs. I’ve tried other products for it but nothing has worked. I HAVE BEEN USING THIS SOAP FOR THREE DAYS AND OMG!!!! My inner thighs are SMOOTHER, and they are ALMOST THE SAME COLOR AS THE OTHER PARTS OF MY LEGS, I'M SO SO SO HAPPY!!!! I hate that I didn’t take a before picture but trust me!!!! BUY IT!!!! My face also looks brighter and fresher, agghhh!!" —Daff Laff
Get it from Amazon for $11.99.
3. A JosephJoseph heat-resistant colander so you can easily strain and serve vegetables, pasta, and fried food.
Promising review: "This is such a great kitchen item to purchase! No need to get out a big colander. Just scoop your pasta from the water and put into the pan. I have seen chefs use this and it is a great item. Easy to clean. So glad I purchased it!" —Kristine Stolworthy
Get it from Amazon for $9.95+ (available in three colors).
4. Super concentrated eco-friendly detergent sheets if you're tired of lugging around huge, messy bottles filled with detergent that doesn't even get the stains out of your clothes. These contain no fillers or harmful chemicals. They're also very easy to travel with!
Promising review: "These laundry sheets are game-changers. Easy to use. Excellent job cleaning our clothes and linens. No perfume/scent. No problems with residue irritating my skin. No container to recycle. I love these laundry sheets!" —Paul Bergman
Get it from Amazon for $19.95+ (available in two scents).
5. A bottle of Wet & Forget shower cleaner because no one wants to scrub their bathtub clean. With this, you'll just spray it on, wait 8–12 hours, then rinse it off. Super easy!
Promising review: “Something in my well water reacts with copper plumbing and turns my shower tiles blue. Since my bathroom color scheme isn't on the blue spectrum, this is problematic. The well water also causes the shower glass to film up quickly. I've tried dozens and dozens of cleaners and scrubbed till my arms ached trying to get ahead of the blue and scumminess. My ambition in life is NOT to be a full-time bathroom scrubber! I saw this stuff on a professional house cleaner's TikTok (sorry, don't remember which one) and thought 'what the heck, might as well give it a try.' Oh my goodness, the first day after my shower I sprayed this stuff all over and walked away. The next morning there was a NOTICEABLE reduction in the blue and the glass looked clearer too. Day two, sprayed again and walked away. The next morning the blue was gone except for a few spots on the floor tile and the glass looked amazing. Day three I sprayed the remaining spots and the next morning the shower practically looked new. NO SCRUBBING AT ALL!!!! This is my new favorite shower cleaner. The ONLY con I have is that it makes me sneeze while I'm spraying from inside the shower, but I can live with that.” —L. J. Petillo
Get it from Amazon for $20.98 (available in two scents).
6. A pack of vibrant fire colorants to add magic to every campfire. Just toss the unopened package into the fire and watch as purples, greens, and blues emerge from the flames!
Promising review: "If you love a campfire or a backyard blaze, or know someone who does, these are just great fun. Takes fire-watching to a whole new hippy trippy beautiful level. The colors are beautiful and it makes the camping experience extra special. Great little gift for the person who has everything. I gave them to a twenty-something and to a kid with 'mom or dad has to help you with this' and kept some for myself. I love these things." —MSM
Get a pack of six from Amazon for $6.75.
7. An extreme hold tinted eyebrow gel that'll not only help you create the perfect brow shape, but also help you keep that shape for up to 16 hours. This flake-resistant brow mascara offers a natural look you'll be glad you can get every single day.
Promising review: "I would use hair spray to hold my eyebrows and throughout the day I would sweat through it and it wouldn’t last. I tried this because the price was great and I’m glad I did. This product is awesome. I’ve had it on my brows for a nine-hour shift and they are still in place! It doesn’t dry and get flakey, nor does it feel uncomfortable on the skin. Lastly, I use brow powder and this does NOT affect the look of the powder nor does it smudge it. I will FOREVER buy this product." —Shelby
Get it from Amazon for $8.47+ (available in five shades).
8. A pet hair remover so good you might not recognize your couch after just one use! And because it doesn't use disposable adhesive strips, you can use this thing over and over and over and over and... It might even pick up hair that your vacuum can't.
Promising review: "I am allergic to cats so here I am with two cats who shed a lot. Their hair is covering all the furniture. I have special pet covers on my bed to protect my comforter but I hate having to sleep under it since my cats sleep on my bed. I have tried so many cat hair remover brushes, gloves, sponges that never worked. I was ready to shave the cats and call it a day. Then along comes the ChomChom brush. It not only has the lint roller but a bar that collects the hair. I love the little hairball container of the roller so I don't have to spend time cleaning off the lint brush. I can't believe this product works! I have an off-white couch and I didn't realize how much hair there was. After I used it, my couch looked lighter in color. I got my comforter cleaned off in minutes. It's a simple and inexpensive way to cure your pet hair woes." —Dondi
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
9. A pack of K-Cup cleaners if you haven't cleaned your machine in awhile and your coffee hasn't been tasting quite like coffee lately. Pop one of these cups into your Keurig to give it the deep clean it's been needing.
Promising review: "I’m not typically the type to write a review, good or bad, but I had to for this one. Coffee from my Keurig had been tasting bad for a while, almost burnt tasting. These popped up on my Facebook and I decided to give them a try. I was not disappointed! I was surprised at how dirty my Keurig was! I did about five rounds last night before the water came out clear (one with the product and the rest just water). It was eye opening. This morning my coffee tasted smooth and perfect! So glad I got these and I will definitely continue purchasing them as needed." —Vickie Saladino
Get a six-pack from Amazon for $9.95.
10. A pack of three nonstick oven liners because having to clean your entire oven anytime a baked meal or dessert goes slightly awry is just not the way to live. These easy-to-clean liners can easily be cut to the right size.
Promising review: "I wish I had bought a set of these when we bought our new oven. It is worth every penny and keeps me from having to soak and scrub all of the crust out of the bottom. We don't regularly deep clean the oven so this is perfect for cutting down on clean time when we get to it." —jandreas
Get it from Amazon for $11.99.
11. A toothbrush station to clear up your bathroom counter by hanging up to five toothbrushes and two toothpaste tubes in this wall-mounted gadget. It even neatly dispenses toothpaste onto your brush so you don't have to bother squeezing the tube from the bottom just for waaay too much to come bursting forth.
Promising review: "I am SO happy I bought this for my bathroom! It looks so clean, it is easy to install, and it is easy to clean when toothpaste gets on it! The design is simple, yet genius! My 5-year-old uses it with ease and she doesn't make a mess with the toothpaste tube anymore! I am extremely satisfied and I have had it for three months now. TikTok made me buy it LOL!" —Stephanie Mendoza
Get it from Amazon for $17.44+ (available in three colors).
12. A revitalizing hair protein treatment for conditioning and repairing dry, damaged, and over-processed hair. TBH I'm already obsessed with your hair evolution!
Promising review: "If you suffer from dry and damaged hair this is a must! I usually don’t write reviews. Honestly, I don’t write them at all but I just wanted to let you know this product is worth it. I’ve had dry and damaged hair for years due to coloring, weather, and bad care. I saw a post about this product and decided to give it a try. This is my second day using it and I see a huge difference! My hair is so soft, the ends feel healthy, it doesn’t feel like I’m touching hay anymore. This is a must! I washed my hair with shampoo and conditioner, dried it with a towel, and waited about 5–10 minutes before putting the product. Let the product do its magic for about 25 minutes, then washed it and let it air dry. I strongly recommend buying this!" —Diego Jimenez
Get it from Amazon for $7.15.
13. A set of iridescent stemless wineglasses whose fun diamond shape adds a little va-va-voom to the drinking experience. You'll probably wanna hang these by the light just to get those subtle rainbow colors ~pouring~ in.
Promising review: “I love these wineglasses!! The iridescence is subtle but absolutely gorgeous and magical. They were packaged really well and all of the glasses arrived to me safely. I love that they're dishwasher safe, too. I'm so happy with them and look forward to using them each and every time. Would definitely repurchase if I need more!” —Shoona
Get a set of four from Amazon for $20.99 (also available in a set of five or six).
14. A rejuvenating eye cream because its vegan ingredients absorb quickly into the skin to help start the process of brightening and lifting your under-eye area. Perpetual late nights got nothing on this cream!
LilyAna Naturals is a family-owned small business using natural ingredients to craft high-quality skincare products.
Promising review: "I never ever write reviews. I have tried every eye cream out there. Not one does what is says. This was immediate! I saw softening of my wrinkles and crow's feet. It’s amazing. I will be buying this again and again." —melisa delaney
Get it from LilyAna Naturals on Amazon for $14.99+ (available in three sizes).
15. A stainless-steel cast-iron cleaner — this chainmail will get the grime and grit off of your cast-iron cookware without ruining their seasoning.
Promising review: "I could hardly believe my eyes: In just a couple minutes with very little effort on my part, my gritty cast-iron skillet was clean! Shocking because so few products live up to the promises of their sales pitches. On top of that, the chain mail is comfortable, even pleasant, to hold. Made me think of my childhood Slinky." —Diane
Get it from Amazon for $17.99.