If You Travel A Lot And Still Don’t Have Any Of These 43 Products, You’re Doing It Wrong

1. A pack of four mini refillable perfume spray bottles for scents you can safely take on your travels without TSA getting rid of them.
2. Or a sleek 3-in-1 handheld fan that's also a portable charger and flashlight, so if you're caught in the dark and it's hot and your phone is on 1%, you'll be glad to have this gadget in your back pocket.
Promising review: "Excellent product!!! I love the two speed function and how much air blows on this device. I take it with me everywhere while I travel via air, church, Disney, and out to dinner, etc. I love the fact that I can charge my phone with this device and love the bright flashlight. Great price as well." —Satisfied Road Warrior - The sky is the limit
3. A waterproof phone pouch so you can go to the beach or pool without worrying about water damage to your phone. Wanna take a picture or send a text? No worries! You can still use your phone's touchscreen through the pouch.
It's designed to fit any phone up to 100mm x 170mm (or about 3.9 inches x 6.7 inches).
Promising review: "I purchased this case in July for an upcoming canoe trip with a friend, and as luck would have it, we flipped our canoe. Being the rebel that I am, I chose not to wear my phone around my neck, and so my phone, my ID, and my debit card ended up at the bottom of the river and I just assumed it would be discovered a thousand years from now and placed in a museum as an ancient artifact. Fast-forward to this week. I was contacted via FB by an Alachua County sheriff’s office diver and guess what he found? Yup, my phone case with all of the contents intact and dry as a bone! He had to cut the case open, but there was not one single drop of water in it and he ended up purchasing a case for himself because he was just that impressed!" —Julie McDonald
4. A water-resistant hanging cosmetic bag whose four separate compartments will help you keep your makeup and skincare products organized. Because you don't spend all that money on MAC and Estee Lauder just to lose them between hotels.
Promising reviews: "I bought this bag specifically for when I traveled across the country with my two small children, one of whom is a medically complex child. I put ALL of my toiletries, ALL their toiletries, and ALL of my son's medications in this bag. Everything fit perfectly, and nothing was broken. The hanger is durable and carried lots of weight when it hangs on the back of the bathroom door. I bought the largest size, and it was 100% worth what I paid for. If you are traveling by yourself, I would recommend the smaller size. But if you are packing for others or just pack heavy, definitely buy the larger size. I absolutely loved it! And it was very compact in my suitcase. Very sturdy as I carried it. I HIGHLY recommend buying." —Hannah Funderburk
5. Or a Lay-n-Go cosmetic bag if you don't have too many beauty products but do want to keep them all in one easy-to-access place when traveling. Just lay this bag out, put your products on top, then pull the drawstring closed.
Promising review: "I was tired of fumbling around in my cosmetics case and saw this. I was skeptical, but...WOW! On my recent two-week trip to Europe, with constant laying out and packing up, this item was wonderful. I could find what I wanted quickly, right away. Packing up was just a matter of pulling the drawstring. At first I wasn’t sure about changing to this bag, but now I could not do without it." —mojosharkey
6. An inflatable travel pillow for the perfect in-flight nap. It might even help with neck pain!
Promising review: "I travel often. As much as I try, I cannot sleep on a plane. With this new pillow I can. My favorite is that I can lean forward with the pillow's support, which is a very comfortable and relaxing position! Especially on long international flights. You can have a nice nap in this position or watch something on your phone. The perfect position pillow." —Brenda
7. Or a Trtl neck pillow with an internal support that can be shaped to best support you while you sleep on your 12-hour flight.
Promising review: "This thing is the greatest thing invented since chicken and biscuits. It's like a nice scarf with just enough support to keep your neck just in the right position. I highly recommend it. Works great with big headphones too." —Deana Hero
8. A set of space-saver bags so you can shop with peace of mind knowing all the new dresses you're buying in Paris will fit in your suitcase with all the clothes that you already brought with you. Plus, no vacuum needed!
Promising review: "These were lifesavers! We took a 10-day trip to Europe and were able to pack only in a carry-on using these! I used two mediums in my carry-on and my husband used three in his carry-on. I packed all my undergarments, five dresses, four pairs of jeans, a number of blouses, three pairs of shorts, and a few other pieces of clothing. And still had room for my shoes. These will definitely be used each time we travel now. Well worth it." —Amazon Customer
9. Low-top Blowfish sneakers because they don't have shoelaces, which means you can easily kick these babies off when you're about to go through airport security and then easily put them back on once you're done.
Promising review: "Hands down best sneakers (especially for travel). I purchased these prior to our family beach trip. I found out I was pregnant and needed some type of support when walking around on vacation rather than flat flip-flops. I read the reviews for these shoes and they were raving. I see why!! These could sell for more money but are reasonably priced. Great quality. There are no laces to tie — elastic bands. I really love these with or without socks. They are roomy but not too big width-wise. This is not a very narrow shoe. I would recommend this shoe for anyone traveling as the go-to shoe. They’re easy to get on and get off. Super stylish. My girlfriend ordered a patterned pair after seeing mine after I wore them to work. Definitely a great deal!!." —Nicole_B
10. A refreshing face mist formulated with hyaluronic acid for long-lasting hydration. If you're sweaty and tired from all the walking around a new city you've been doing, your face will surely thank you for this little boost. It was even designed with long flights and other environmental exposures that could stress out your skin in mind!
11. A waterproof anti-theft backpack that not only opens from the inside, but has so many pockets you'll be able to find a place for everything you own. It's also got adjustable straps that can turn this backpack into a shoulder bag.
Promising review: "I bought this backpack to use as a purse while on vacation, and it worked perfectly. The main pouch is protected when you’re walking around because the zipper is protected by your back. There are also two side zippered pockets, one of which kept my phone and the other perfect for sunglasses and a few other items that I wanted to access more easily. I loved that I could wear it as a purse to dinner but use it as a backpack during the day so that my shoulder didn’t get tired. I highly recommend this item!" —Allison
12. A Bandolier phone case with pockets so you don't have to go digging through a huge Mary Poppins-esque bag to find your phone or credit cards when you're in the middle of a shopping spree in Milan.
Promising reviews: "I’m a huge fan of the Bandolier! I had one for my iPhone 6s, and it was a lifesaver when traveling; I got so many more great photos and never worried about dropping my phone. It’s also great when using walking directions in Maps." —green
"I’m obsessed with my Bandolier. It’s so useful having my phone and metro card so accessible so I don’t have to dig through my bags. I feel comfortable wearing it, and I love the hands-free aspect. I never worry about someone stealing it, and I don’t go anywhere without it!!!" —Lo
13. A waterproof Kindle for lounging at the pool and reading the latest Akwaeke Emezi title. No need to waste space packing a dozen books when you can have hundreds of books at your fingertips.
Promising review: "I LOVE reading and being able to access a book anywhere with this thing. It is easy to navigate, very easy to read and adjust the brightness or how warm the light is. It doesn't auto adjust, but I don't need that feature. I've read in bright sunlight to dark rooms, and it's always been so clear. You can adjust the font and use the library to search whatever books you want. Makes packing books for traveling very easy. Battery life lasts me two weeks if I'm reading every day for a few hours. You have to have internet and it only shows books. This is not a tablet to surf the internet or use other apps on." —R@L0
14. A durable and super-accurate digital luggage scale because you bought a lot of new clothes on your journeys and you need to make sure your suitcase doesn't exceed your airline's weight maximum.
You can also switch between pound and kilogram measurements.
Promising reviews: "I cannot imagine how we would have managed a big international trip without this. It saved us so much stress and, I’m sure, surprise charges at the airport." —Potter Freak
"This scale works and was accurate on four flights. First flight was a test at 46 pounds, and Delta scales said it was 46 pounds. The next two flights were at 49 pounds, and both United and Delta found it to be 49 pounds. The bag on the fourth flight weighed 49, but the United scale found it to be 48 pounds. Four different airports and scales proved that this scale is a good, low-cost, must-have item for air travel." —Robert
