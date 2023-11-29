If You Travel A Lot And Still Don’t Have Any Of These 43 Products, You’re Doing It Wrong

It's designed to fit any phone up to 100mm x 170mm (or about 3.9 inches x 6.7 inches).

Promising review: "I purchased this case in July for an upcoming canoe trip with a friend, and as luck would have it, we flipped our canoe. Being the rebel that I am, I chose not to wear my phone around my neck, and so my phone, my ID, and my debit card ended up at the bottom of the river and I just assumed it would be discovered a thousand years from now and placed in a museum as an ancient artifact. Fast-forward to this week. I was contacted via FB by an Alachua County sheriff’s office diver and guess what he found? Yup, my phone case with all of the contents intact and dry as a bone! He had to cut the case open, but there was not one single drop of water in it and he ended up purchasing a case for himself because he was just that impressed!" —Julie McDonald

Get it from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in 14 colors and designs).