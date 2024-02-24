If You’re Finally In Your 30s, Don’t Be Scared, Just Make Sure You Have These 33 Things

1. A pack of 100+ light-dimming sheets so your digital alarm clock doesn't keep you up with its glaring numbers. Oh the irony.
Promising review: "These are simply awesome! Such a small thing can make such a big difference. At night when I opened my eyes, I was flooded by little dots of light intruding my space from all my electronics: the TV and cable receiver, the modem, the routers, the electric blanket control switch, the microwave, the smoke alarms, cell phones, etc. And it doesn’t take much to interfere with a good night's sleep. These will mute and soften those bright lights so they don’t bother you anymore. Thanks for a great 'little size, big results' product!" —Ziapetlady
2. A pack of two durable legging organizers because your collection of leggings has just been stuffed in a drawer, taking up space and getting super scrunched up. Make it easier to grab your favorite pair from your closet!
3. A non-greasy CeraVe under-eye cream that contains hyaluronic acid and niacinamide to helps hydrate and soothe skin, and may leave you with brighter and less puffy under-eyes.
Promising review: "This has truly been a savior for my under-eye concerns. It works wonders on dark circles and puffiness, leaving my delicate eye area feeling nourished and rejuvenated. The gentle formula doesn't irritate, and I've noticed a significant improvement in the overall texture and appearance of my skin. A must-have in my skincare routine!" —Veronica Smith
4. A pack of four cactus-shaped dryer balls to make sure your clothes and bedsheets dry evenly and completely. Plus, they're reusable and just so darn cute!
Promising review: "These are the only dryer balls I've found that actually made me not need fabric softener sheets. It cuts down on static, and I don't find pet fur clinging to my clothes when I pull them out of the dryer." —Tianhui Fan
5. A bottle of Feed-N-Wax wood polish that'll not only enhance your floor and furniture's shine, but also layer them with a protective coating of carnauba wax and beeswax, so there's less polishing for you to do in the future.
Promising review: "I LOVED using this in my kitchen. It made my cabinets look like they were recently redone. I didn't do anything extra; I just wiped my cabinets with my normal cleaner and then used this, and like magic, my kitchen was brand-new. I also used it on some shelving, banisters, and my hutch; they all looked amazing. And the hutch wasn't as annoying to dust for a while." —tiffany b
6. A pack of four duster sponges you simply dampen and then you're ready to clean! It's that easy. Watch as it catches and removes dust, debris, hair, and stains around your home.
Promising review: "I am a bit of a neat freak. These have been soooo useful for cleaning my baseboards, blinds, and fans. They can be used on really any surface, but they are specifically good in those spots. They can be submerged in warm, soapy water and reused over and over again. They are comparable to the Scrub Daddy damp dusters. There are a bunch of them in the box, and they are all individually wrapped. A great deal and a great product!" —Bryn
7. A bottle of Wet & Forget shower cleaner because no one wants to scrub their bathtub clean. With this, you'll just spray it on, wait 8–12 hours, then rinse it off. Super easy!
Promising review: “I have well water. Something in my well water reacts with copper plumbing and turns my shower tiles blue. Since my bathroom color scheme isn't on the blue spectrum, this is problematic. The well water also causes the shower glass to film up quickly. I've tried dozens and dozens of cleaners and scrubbed till my arms ached trying to get ahead of the blue and scumminess. My ambition in life is NOT to be a full-time bathroom scrubber! I saw this stuff on a professional house cleaner's TikTok (sorry, don't remember which one) and thought 'What the heck, might as well give it a try.' Oh my goodness, the first day after my shower I sprayed this stuff all over and walked away. The next morning there was a NOTICEABLE reduction in the blue and the glass looked clearer too. Day two, sprayed again and walked away. The next morning the blue was gone except for a few spots on the floor tile and the glass looked amazing. Day three I sprayed the remaining spots and the next morning the shower practically looked new. NO SCRUBBING AT ALL!!!! This is my new favorite shower cleaner. The ONLY con I have is that it makes me sneeze while I'm spraying from inside the shower, but I can live with that.” —L. J. Petillo
8. A vegan K-beauty facial cleanser formulated with rice water to help brighten and hydrate skin. This rich, foaming cleanser will also help smooth out your skin.
Promising review: "[This has] been a game-changer. It has become the shining star in my skincare routine, delivering a thorough cleanse that leaves my skin looking and feeling revitalized. The texture of the foam is incredibly lightweight, creating a luxurious lather that effortlessly glides across the skin. It doesn't just cleanse; it pampers. The gentle formula feels like a spa treatment, effectively removing impurities and makeup residue without stripping my skin of essential moisture. What sets this cleanser apart is its brightening power. Enriched with rice water, it not only cleanses but also works to promote a more even skin tone. Over time, I've noticed a visible improvement in the clarity and radiance of my complexion. It's like a boost of vitality with every wash, making it an essential step in my pursuit of luminous skin." —Mateus
9. A pet hair remover so you can reclaim your couch from the mob of fur that's been calling it home in a few quick swipes. And because it doesn't use disposable adhesive strips, you can use this thing over and over and over and over and...
Promising review: "I've had it in my possession for like two hours, and I've cleaned everything. The couch, the blinds, the cat tree pad, the chair; I'm obsessed. I feel like this thing should win an award for being so awesome. I feel like it should be in raffle baskets and giveaways and silent auctions for every event that highlights 'things cat people need.' It's better than those sticky rollers; it's better than the one-directional velvet wand thing that I always use the wrong way. It's the best." —Meowser
10. A pack of K-Cup cleaners if you haven't cleaned your machine in awhile and your coffee hasn't been tasting quite like coffee lately. Pop one of these nontoxic cups into your Keurig to give it the deep clean it's been needing.
Promising review: “I had no idea that cleaning a Keurig was a thing. I bought these because I saw them on TikTok, believe it or not. I wanted to give it a go because my Keurig isn’t that old and I didn’t think it would do anything. IT WORKS SO WELL! My Keurig wasn’t as nasty as some I’ve seen luckily. I would highly recommend. Keeps everything running correctly and clean.” —Lauren
11. The Pink Stuff cleaning paste because no sticky saucepans, streaky stainless steel, or gunked-up glass shall prosper against you! This versatile and easy-to-use paste has got you covered from your caked-on stovetop to your dirty rain boots. It can even remove those colorful drawings your kids left on your white walls!
Promising reviews: "I have never seen my sink so clean! It removed the limescale with a regular wash cloth and a little scrubbing." —Cndrla
"I need this in bulk!! I have tried so many cleaning solutions to get out hard cooking stains on my stove top and nothing worked! This stuff took it right out without a problem!!" —Micaela Gunderson
12. A hydrating Dr. Scholl's heel repair balm that'll help soothe dry feet and fill heel cracks. If your feet need deep-penetrating moisture, this hydrating balm might do the trick.
Promising review: "I have a history with dry, very cracked, crocodile-like (lol!) heels. My heels were so hard and cracked that they would cause tears in my sheets and socks. I have tried [a million] products. All of them worked for like a hot minute. This though. This has CHANGED my feet!!! I went through a regimen of applying it daily after a shower and putting socks on. The texture of my feet gradually got smoother and smoother and now they feel and look like normal feet!!!" —Amazon Customer
13. And three pairs of self-heating Dr. Scholl's foot masks formulated with shea butter to help moisturize, and essential oils to help soothe and calm. Just wear these masks for 30 minutes to get some much-deserved relief and relaxation.
14. A makeup-correcting stick because having to completely remove your makeup to correct a mistake wastes time you simply do not have. Plus, it's infused with anti-inflammatory vitamin E, which could help your face feel moisturized!
Promising review: "Why didn’t someone think of this sooner? For years, I’ve been using cotton buds dipped in makeup remover to remove little goofs or mistakes. This is so much better and portable! Erases waterproof mascara marks around my eyes easily. Must-buy product!!" —Katherine
