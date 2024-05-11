1. A pack of four cactus-shaped dryer balls to help make sure your clothes and bedsheets dry evenly and completely. Plus, they're reusable and just so darn cute!
Promising review: "These are the only dryer balls I've found that actually made me not need fabric softener sheets. It cuts down on static, and I don't find pet fur clinging to my clothes when I pull them out of the dryer." —Tianhui Fan
Get them from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in six styles and larger pack sizes).
2. A water-based instant carpet spot remover because it'll erase life's little messes in the blink of an eye. Those stubborn wine, pet, coffee, food, and dirt stains will be a thing of the past!
Promising review: "The only reason I'm giving the Folex 5 stars is because there's no place to give it 10. My dog, Sweetie, while playing on the tan carpeting in the family room, got hold of a blue Pilot G2 pen and chewed through the outer casing and the ink cartridge, leaving an approximately 6-inch by 12-inch area of carpeting splotched with blue ink. It took four or five applications, but following the label instructions to the letter, the spot was totally removed. Way to go, Folex. Outstanding!" —Bob
Get it from Amazon for $6.65.
3. A magical mascara remover since it'll remove that stubborn (but admittedly long-lasting) waterproof mascara. It applies a liquid that melts away makeup while nourishing skin with camellia oil, almond oil, argan oil, and wild rose oil.
And BuzzFeed writer Melanie Aman is in love with this thing:
"This stuff is MAGICAL. I have stick-straight Asian lashes that refuse to hold a curl with wetter mascara formulas. As a result, I have to use waterproof mascara, which is a total pain to remove at night. Instead of rubbing my eyes raw with makeup removers that burn, I apply this like mascara, let it sit for a few minutes, and my waterproof mascara MELTS. Then I go in with a micellar water–soaked cotton pad, and my mascara is gone in 1–2 passes."
Promising review: "TikTok made me buy it. It definitely does the trick, and it’s super portable." —Mbae
Get it from Amazon for $11.99.
4. An airplane window organization station for storing your beverages, phone, and other travel essentials. By moving things over to the window, you can use your tray for eating or, more importantly, napping.
Promising review: "This little gadget made window seat life so much more roomie! I’m a plus-size girlie and I normally book Economy, so anything that will give me extra leg room on a flight I’m a sucker for!
It works just like the directions say and is so light that I almost forget it’s in my bag. It’s also stronger and more stable than it looks, it held my phone, ear buds, and two cups easily. The glasses holder was so convenient when I was ready to take a nap and didn’t have to worry about forgetting anything in the seat pocket." —ashley-britt
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
5. A weed puller with a long handle so you don't have to bend down to fight a weed's tough roots with your bare hands. Get your spring garden in tip-top shape!
Grampa's Gardenware Co. is a family-owned small business that makes products that make the gardening, weeding, or harvesting of your land a little easier.
Promising review: "Oh my god, I friggin' love this tool. I bought this on a whim, given my husband, and I bought our first house and knew nothing about caring for a yard, and boy, has it come in handy. Our new house had a ton of weeds in the front yard, and this tool helped me get most of them out in no time. In fact, the process of yanking out the weed was strangely satisfying! I don't think anyone can say that weeding is fun, but this tool made it as close to fun as you can get" —JG
Get it from Grampa's Gardenware Co. on Amazon for $44.99.
6. A set of silicone Kegel weights because pelvic floor exercises could help you better control your bladder and have more pleasurable sex.
Read more about kegel exercises at Cleveland Clinic.
Promising review: "Since starting, my bladder control has significantly improved. I am now able to sneeze or cough without peeing myself. Yes, that's right. I am able to hold my pee longer, which means I can actually make it to the bathroom without dribbling on myself. The best part is that just a few short weeks into the program you will have results you can feel. I think every woman who has ever had kids should try this out. The overall quality of my life has improved. Ditch your panty liners, stop the embarrassing dribbles, and no more mad dashes to the restroom because of a weak bladder. Even my sex life has improved; I have control of those pelvic muscles now. Just remember to wash the weights before and after each use with an antibacterial spray, and allow time to air dry before putting them away. I say air dry because if you wipe them dry with a cloth you run the risk of giving yourself a bladder infection or urinary tract infection, and those are no laughing matter. Easy to use, easy to clean, stores away quickly." —Lady Tauber
Get a set of six weights from Amazon for $49.99 (also available in a two-pack option).
7. A non-greasy CeraVe under-eye cream — this contains hyaluronic acid and niacinamide to help hydrate and soothe skin. If stress has been keeping you up at night and resulting in puffiness, this may just leave you with brighter and less swollen under-eyes.
Promising review: "This has truly been a savior for my under-eye concerns. It works wonders on dark circles and puffiness, leaving my delicate eye area feeling nourished and rejuvenated. The gentle formula doesn't irritate, and I've noticed a significant improvement in the overall texture and appearance of my skin. A must-have in my skincare routine!" —Veronica Smith
Get it from Amazon for $11.50.
8. A ceiling fan carbon air filter to catch dust, pollen, pet dander, and smoke. These self-adhesive filters are made from coconut shells whose lightweight structure traps particles and contaminants. Turn your ceiling fan into an air purifier!
Promising review: "I wasn't sure what to expect when purchasing these, but now they are a staple in every room of our house. Within three days the air smelled more crisp and was easier to breathe in our home. So simple and effective!" —Haylee Marez
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $19.99.
9. A L'Oreal natural glow enhancer infused with glycerin and shea butter for an illuminating tint and a sun-kissed glow that lasts all day long. Go get your shine on!
Promising review: "This is the product to buy instead of the more expensive brand (the well-known one with the tipsy animal name lol). The color is beautiful. It's just as good as the $$$ brand." —ANDREA BALKIEWICZ
Get it from Amazon for $8.49+ (available in five shades).
10. A pair of eyeshadow color removal sponges that cleans your makeup brushes without water so you can go from applying a neon pink eyeshadow to a bright white eyeshadow without breaking out the makeup brush shampoo OR having to dirty another brush.
Fellow BuzzFeed writer Jenae Sitzes is a fan of these sponges:
"I picked up this color removal sponge from Amazon after hearing about this hack on TikTok and can testify that it actually works SO well. I'm *so* bad about cleaning my brushes (I know...shameful), and this makes it super easy to clean a brush in a matter of seconds. So, even if I'm trying to do a *slightly* more elaborate eyeshadow look for the day, this makes the process of switching colors as quick and painless as possible. Also, it's *super* lightweight, and I've already tossed it in my bag and brought it on vacation with me. This is one of those products I won't be traveling without in the future if I plan on doing eyeshadow at any point — and it means you only need to pack one or two eyeshadow brushes!"
Promising review: "This product makes it even easier for me to be lazy when it comes to cleaning my brushes. It also allows me to use the same brush for a makeup look since I can swish away a previous shadow and move on to the next. Great buy. Super easy to wash." —Azaleah Bumpus-Barnett
Get it from Amazon for $5.99.
11. An electric nail grinder because you've been pretending their claws aren't hurting you or your furniture. It features super quiet technology, so the sound and vibration of the trimmer don't stress your pet out. It has two speeds and three grinding ports to support your needs.
Promising review: "It's getting harder to take our senior girl out for a spa day, so I ordered these to try our hands at trimming her nails at home. While she didn't love it, she did tolerate it, and it saved her the stress of going to either the vet or a groomer. They were fairly quiet, worked well, and were easy to use. They were a great value as by the second use they will have paid for themselves." —Renee
Get it from Amazon for $19.97+ (available in six colors).