If You’re Not The DIY Type But Your Home Needs A Little Lovin’, These 28 Products Are For You

1. An all-in-one picture hanging kit with a built-in level so you can easily get your favorite art pieces mounted on your wall. This kit also comes with 85 pieces of picture-hanging hardware.
Promising review: "When it comes to hanging things, there's no other tool quite like this one. This innovative product has transformed the way I hang items on my walls. With its unique design and user-friendly features, I can easily measure and mark precise locations for picture frames, shelves, and more. Go Hang It! Pro has truly exceeded my expectations with its durability and accuracy. Say goodbye to crooked frames and uneven spacing. This is a must-have for anyone looking to achieve professional-looking wall displays effortlessly." —KJ
2. A bottle of Feed-N-Wax wood polish and conditioner that'll not only enhance your floor's and furniture's glow, but will also layer them with a protective coating of carnauba wax and beeswax, so there's less polishing for you to do in the future.
Promising review: "I have natural wood floors and work from home. I didn’t pay attention to the fact that my desk wheels were wearing out and drying out my floor. I was able to repair two years of wheel dryness in like 15 minutes. I’ve been able to do it on other areas of our wood floor and it repairs and moisturizes areas where my dogs have run across the floor over and over. It is really one of the best products I’ve ever used." —Amazon Customer
3. A multi-surface, bleach-free Wet & Forget outdoor cleaner to get rid of the moss, mold, mildew, and/or algae staining up your walkway. All you have to do is spray your outdoor surface and over time, the stains will be lifted away. No scrubbing required!
Promising review: "I have a brick patio. When I bought this house it was covered, and I mean covered with moss. A good power wash each spring was never enough to stop the moss from returning, and month after month during the summers was a struggle, man vs plant. I did that for two years, cursing and complaining the whole time. This April I did my spring power wash as usual and immediately treated this patio. It is now going into August and I have not had even a wisp of moss this year — I mean nothing! I would recommend this product without any reservations. When you put it on you may think to yourself that it doesn't look like you really did much. It dries quick and looks the same as it did before, but wow does it do exactly what it says it will do." —PM in NH
4. A fast-drying and waterproof white grout pen so your tiles always have a bright backdrop to gleam against.
Promising review: "These things are awesome! I cleaned my bathroom tile grout first because the lady who lived there before me really let it go. A few places stayed stained and I was worried it wouldn't cover them, but all grout areas are bright white and look new now!" —Donna K Cook
5. Luxe cabinet pulls that'll help bring your bathroom and/or kitchen into the 21st century. No offense to the rusting knobs you have now that were installed back when sliced bread was invented....
Promising review: "Wow!! That's my first thought on opening these. I'm in the process of updating my primary bathroom and saw these online. Of course, the bargain shopper I am, I checked my local stores. They had packs of 10 for $54...very lightweight. So I was scared of what I was getting here. These are almost 5 ounces each!! Very heavy quality, all individually wrapped with the screws for each. Definitely best quality and best price!!" —Margaret
6. A thin electrical cover if you just bought a new couch and planned for it to sit flush against the wall but you've got cords plugged into an outlet that make that impossible. No need to hire an electrician to add new outlets to your walls just so you can position your furniture just right!
Promising review: "The design of this is great. I always hated putting plugs behind furniture and either not using the plug, or the furniture being inches away from the wall. This is the perfect solution. I have a few of these now behind couches and dressers in the house and they are great. This is more expensive than some other flat extension cords but I think the look and quality of these is worth it." —Adam C.
7. A toilet tank cleaner whose citric acid formula works to remove hard-water deposits and other stains in your toilet tank without any elbow grease needed. Get rid of stubborn odors with this safe-on-pipes cleaner.
Promising review: "This stuff is magical!! I had tried so many different ways to get the tank clean. Poured this in the tank, boom, the stains from years of use were gone!! Will buy again." —Theresa Blansit
8. A leather cleaner because it's hard on dirt and gentle on fabric so your old and stained couch will look as good as it did the day you bought it.
Promising review: "My 15-year-old leather sectional hadn't been cleaned or conditioned in three to four years because I couldn't find anything that worked well without causing it to look blotchy. The color was also fading, and I thought it was a goner. After some elbow grease, the sectional looks great! It's now back to its original color without being blotchy. More importantly, the suppleness has returned. I can actually say that it looks as good as the day we bought it." —jellybean55
9. And follow that up with a leather conditioner that'll restore your leather throne to its former glory. Just spread a thin and even layer of conditioner to reveal rejuvenated (and water-repellant) furniture.
Promising review: "I use this for my everyday boots, as well as my dress shoes. I'm not always gentle with my boots and I thought I had ruined them the other day (worn out color, scuffs all over), but I cleaned the muck off, gave them a brushing, then applied this Leather Honey and after letting it sit, my boots look almost like the day I bought them! It keeps the leather supple and restores color. You only need a small amount per use!" —David H.
10. A pack of touch-up paint pens so you can address the splotches left over from when you removed your painter's tape from the striped accent wall you painted a few years ago. Just fill one of these pens up with your latex paint and brush away!
Promising review: "I love this. They're absolutely perfect for touchin' up the little spots that need touchin' up. I have several sets filled with different paints and so far they've stayed 'usable' without the paint drying out. I rinse the brush really well after each use (latex paints) and recap it." —Hooked On AMZN!
11. A set of magnetic decorative garage door hinges to give it the classic carriage house door treatment.
Promising review: "The only thing I don’t like is that kids think they are real and walk up and try to hang on the handles, which obviously just come right off. I have to admit it’s hysterical; it does teach the kids to quit messing around with things they shouldn’t because they think they break them...it’s downright comical. Other than that, you would never know they are magnetic. They stay on, you can pull them off easily to wash the doors and then just put right back on. Heavy rains and they didn’t come off. It’s -20 outside now, and they're still stuck on with no problems. I got three sets — one double door and one single door, looks perfect." —GSDHouse4
12. Some weatherproof, battery-operated motion sensing night lights that'll guarantee that wherever you are — indoors or outdoors — you never have to traipse around in the dark.
Promising review: "We have a short set of steps from the house into the attached garage that have always been dark and a little hard to see clearly in certain situations. These lights have been a perfect solution. They activate quite well and at a good distance, and put out a really nice amount of light. They also seem well made. I mounted one with the adhesive strip, and one with the screws (both included) and they are equally secure. They couldn't be easier to install and use right away. My whole family appreciates them." —Driveforce
13. And! Dimmable stick-on lights for under your cabinets so you can go to the kitchen for your midnight snack without facing the harshness of your overhead light. Each strip has adhesive backing, so no need to whip out the tool belt for this project.
Promising review "This is a wonderful product; just what I wanted. Super easy to install and I love that it breaks off into sections so you don’t have any hanging over to hide. The remote is awesome and there are lots of brightness settings. I’m going to use these everywhere!" —Queen Halloween
