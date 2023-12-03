If You’re In A Funk, One Of These 34 Delightful Things May Get You Out Of It

1. A game of Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza because it's easy to learn, fun to play, fast-paced, and a round is sure to end in a barrel of laughs!
Dolphin Hat is a small business whose mission is to create easy-to-learn games that are fun for the whole family!
Promising review: "Fun for the whole family! Even my 5-year-old granddaughter learned it with no problem and can win!" —E/A
2. A dimmable sad duck night-light who is just oh so relatable. He just needs to lie down real quick forever. This night-light has a 30-minute timer so you don't have to get up and turn it off before falling asleep.
Promising review: "I ordered this lamp because of its appearance. This has totally filled a void in my life I didn't know existed. Everyone who sees it pokes it. The lamp is actually very functional. It's got a really nice set of brightness options and the glow is yellowish, which is much nicer than white in a dim/dark room. One thing that isn't mentioned in the description is that its legs are utterly floppy. It's terrific." —Literated
3. A huggable banana duck plush toy...that's it. That's the tweet. I mean, look at how adorable this little (but kinda big) guy is!
Promising review: "Once you get this duck, your life will be changed. It is soft and plush and perfect for snuggling! Banana duck is life." —Sarah Kenton
4. A ceramic knitted sweater mug if you love two things more than everything else: being cozy and hot cocoa. This colorful mug is sure to inspire brighter days!
Based in Washington, Creative With Clay is a small Etsy shop owned by Charan Sachar, who crafts unique and colorful pieces inspired by their Indian culture and art.
Promising review: "This mug is stitched to perfection! LOVE, LOVE, LOVE! It is my favorite mug forever now. And I will be saving up for more in the future from this shop!" —Kimberly Kwon
5. Burn After Writing — a self-reflection journal with an amazing twist: Burn your confessions once you're done writing them! One reviewer even noted that this book is "a wonderful way to let go."
Promising review: "I first saw this book on TikTok and decided to look more into it. I purchased four total because I know some people holding onto things that are difficult to let go of. It’s a great way to look at things from a different perspective and truly hold yourself accountable to different things in your life. I love what it stands for and I look forward to when I burn mine after I’m done. Self love, self care, and meditation for a better state of mind tomorrow is always the goal. I definitely recommend it to those susceptible to change and the willingness to try things different. You’re so much more than what’s been done to you and someone’s inability to see your worth does not decrease your value. Choose you for a change." —Brent Helm
6. A TikTok-famous 1,000-piece puzzle sure to bring you a sense of adventure and accomplishment with each new detail you piece together! It's even got a surprise twist ending once you've completed it.
Promising review: "I bought this as a gift for my husband because he absolutely loves puzzles and magic, so it was a no-brainer! I was honestly way more excited to finish putting this puzzle together than a normal puzzle because I couldn’t wait to see the end result. Blown away. I’m super impressed and will be purchasing a different version. Oh, and they weren’t kidding about the no dust in the box...very pleased with this purchase!" —Nlbrimberry
7. A pack of six squishy Crayola fidget balls that you can stack, stick, or sling! The best part is the balls won't leave behind any residue. Whether they're being used as stress balls or as a wall ornament, these fidget balls are a ton of fun!
And when the balls lose their stickiness, just clean them up with soap and water for them to feel like new again!
Promising review: "Bought as a gift for teen who loves to fidget with objects and has anxiety. She was excited and immediately began playing with them. We all did! Great fun for any kid or adult. They feel great and sticks to everything without marking. Be sure to slowly peel them off. Leaves no residue or sticky/oily feel on hands or surfaces." —jean
8. A skin-smoothing polar bear hydrating eye stick for help reducing under-eye circles and puffiness. Its formula is enriched with glacial waters to help improve your skin's elasticity. Get ready to feel refreshed!
Promising review: "I have always had serious dark circles and bags under my eyes and this has really changed this for me. The results are incredible. The puffiness is gone. The dark circles are hardly noticeable. My sensitive skin has not broken out. I never write reviews, but this was so good that I had to write a review. This actually works." —Ben
9. A "Gracula" garlic crusher — just because the Count has a garlic aversion doesn't mean he can't help you mince a little for your homemade pasta sauce. And it'll only take a few seconds!
Promising review: "I love this little guy. I found him on a BuzzFeed list and had to have it as soon as I saw it! I’ve minced as many as five cloves in it in seconds. It’s a little tricky getting all of the garlic out once minced (I use a silicone basting brush to get most of it but I always use more than the recipe calls for anyway so it’s not a deal breaker). Cleanup is a breeze because he goes right in the dishwasher!" —Barbie
10. A cute pickle wine stopper made of 100% food grade silicone to keep your red from turning into an undrinkable vinegar.
Check out a TikTok of the pickle wine stopper in action!
Promising review: "I bought this pickle wine stopper for my nephew and his partner. It keeps air out of the bottle with a snug fit and it cleans up easily after use. The fact that they love 'pickle' anything is an added bonus!" —Cynthia
11. A programmable pixel art display because it's also a functioning Bluetooth speaker with built-in video games for you to play. It has an accompanying app that'll allow you to choose from over 1000+ designs OR create your own pixel art to display.
Promising review: "I love it! It's so cute, and it fits perfectly with the decorations by my gaming setup. I love that you can change the pixels to what you want them to be with the app. I also love that you can play games on it; I think that's really cool. I was not expecting the sound quality to be so good — it sounds so clear! Just a side note: The noises the keys make are so so satisfying!!" —Asjani
12. A Lego flower bouquet building kit if you're too much of a liability when it comes to living plants. These gorgeous and immortal flowers are not only fun to put together, but they're fun decoration all year long.
Promising review: "My husband and daughter are Lego collectors. This is the first time I've seen a Lego set that I had to have! The build was not difficult but very relaxing. I love that I now have some home decor that truly reflects my family and their interests." —Beque
13. A geometric dinosaur sculpture perfect for hiding your cookies or candies. Snack time just became a much more ~roaring~ time!
Promising review: "This little dino is very nice and substantial. It is small, we use it to store our keys, and this works quite well. He is much heavier than expected, and the contrasting gold really stands out. He even has little pads on the bottom so he won't scratch whatever you set him on. We ABSOLUTELY LOVE HIM!!!" —Jeremy Szabo
14. A pack of vibrant fire colorants to add magic to every campfire. Just toss the unopened package into the fire and watch as purples, greens, and blues emerge from the flames!
Promising review: "If you love a campfire or a backyard blaze, or know someone who does, these are just great fun. Takes fire-watching to a whole new hippy trippy beautiful level. The colors are beautiful and it makes the camping experience extra special. Great little gift for the person who has everything. I gave them to a twenty-something and to a kid with 'mom or dad has to help you with this' and kept some for myself. I love these things." —MSM
